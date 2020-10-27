Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,533 in the last 365 days.

Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Voting Results for Proposed Declaration of Trust Update

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today the voting results following the special meetings of securityholders of Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund, Ninepoint Energy Fund, Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund, Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund, Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund, Ninepoint Silver Bullion Fund, Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund, Ninepoint Global Real Estate Fund, Ninepoint International Small Cap Fund and Ninepoint Concentrated Canadian Equity Fund (each, a Fund).

Voting on the following matters was conducted at special meetings of the Funds held telephonically at adjourned special meetings on October 26, 2020. Voting was permitted via internet, telephone, facsimile, mail or by proxy. The results of the votes of securityholders are reported below.

Fund Matter Voted Upon Result
Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund Change in Declaration of Trust governing the Fund Approved
Ninepoint Energy Fund Change in Declaration of Trust governing the Fund Approved
Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund Change in Declaration of Trust governing the Fund Approved
Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund Change in Declaration of Trust governing the Fund Approved
Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund Change in Declaration of Trust governing the Fund Approved
Ninepoint Silver Bullion Fund Change in Declaration of Trust governing the Fund Approved
Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund Change in Declaration of Trust governing the Fund Approved
Ninepoint Global Real Estate Fund Change in Declaration of Trust governing the Fund Approved
Ninepoint International Small Cap Fund Change in Declaration of Trust governing the Fund Approved
Ninepoint Concentrated Canadian Equity Fund Change in Declaration of Trust governing the Fund Approved

Having received the required approval of securityholders of each Fund, the change in the Declaration of Trust governing each Fund is expected to be effective on or about October 28, 2020.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:
Ninepoint Partners LP
Neil Ross
416-945-6227
nross@ninepoint.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Voting Results for Proposed Declaration of Trust Update

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.