Wawa Rewards Members Get a Great Reason to Celebrate Tuesday with Free Self-Serve Coffee Reward Every Tuesday in November and December

More than 35 Million Free Any Size Coffee Coupons Distributed to Rewards Members from Tuesday, November 3 - Tuesday, December 29

/EIN News/ -- WAWA, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa is about to change the weekday game and give everyone a reason to celebrate Tuesdays with the announcement today that Rewards Members will receive a Bonus Reward for one free, any size, self-serve coffee every Tuesday from November 3 through December 29 for a total of nine days of free coffee. The initiative will include a total distribution of more than 35 million free coffee rewards, the most ever, on the following free coffee dates: 11/3, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/1, 12/8, 12/15, 12/22 and 12/29. Rewards members will receive a coupon in their Wawa Rewards account to redeem in any store in Wawa’s operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. during the promotional window.



“As customers ease back into their routines, Wawa wants to provide a free weekly reward to express appreciation to our loyal Rewards Members who make Wawa a part of their day,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer. “We welcome anyone who has not joined already to sign up for free on The Wawa App or on WawaRewards.com to become a member today. It’s our way of providing a little bit of fun to the workweek and giving a reason to celebrate Tuesdays!”

About Wawa Rewards

The Wawa Rewards Program lets you earn Wawa Rewards for every U.S. $50 spent on eligible* purchases at Wawa stores using the Wawa App, Wawa Rewards Key Card or a registered Wawa Gift Card. Wawa Rewards members have the opportunity to not only earn rewards on Wawa favorites, but will also have exclusive access to Mobile Ordering, Bonus Rewards, and more.. It's a way for us to say "thank you" for choosing Wawa!

*Please note that fuel, select dairy items, tobacco, alcohol, delivery fees/tips, gift cards (including Wawa Gift Cards), and Wawa Catering purchases are not eligible to earn Wawa Rewards.

Wawa Rewards Program Enrollment Instructions

Simply download The Wawa App in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and click "Register Now" to create a Wawa Rewards account. Or go to WawaRewards.com and click "Sign Up Now" to create a Wawa Rewards account. Then, scan the Wawa App or registered Wawa Rewards card with every purchase.



About “Free Coffee Tuesdays, Because It’s Not Monday” Campaign

Wawa is declaring that Tuesday is the best day of the week for Wawa Rewards Members simply because it follows the dreaded Monday which is universally viewed as the worst day of the week. The campaign will include nine free days across two months including more than 35 million free coffee rewards to Wawa Rewards Members.



About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

