The Battery Show & EV Tech Digital Days Announces Virtual Product Showcase Lineup Featuring 17 Technologies and Solutions from the Industry’s Top Suppliers

The organizers of North America and Europe’s leading exhibitions for advanced battery technology to display the latest global advanced battery technologies on a virtual platform

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Show & EV Tech Digital Days , an all-new virtual event connecting the global advanced battery and EV/HEV tech community taking place November 10–12, today announced the event’s Virtual Product Showcase lineup. Featuring 17 of today’s top suppliers, the Virtual Product Showcase will highlight the industry’s latest technologies and solutions via 15-minute product demos throughout the three-day conference. To register as press for The Battery Show & EV Tech Digital Days, please visit: battery.im.informa.com/digital/registrations/Media .

The Virtual Product Showcase will complement The Battery Show Digital Days’ interactive virtual conference, organized by Informa Markets – Engineering, the producers of The Battery Show North America and The Battery Show Europe. Viewers will be able to access Virtual Product Showcase’s quick under-the-hood look presentations and supplementary event sessions for an additional 30 days after the event wraps.

“The Vehicle Electrification Market is projected to reach $129.6 billion by 2025 and battery electric vehicles are projected to lead the vehicle electrification market, in terms of value, during the next decade,” says Jenny McCall, Event Director of The Battery Show & EV Tech Digital Days. “For years the Product Showcases at our live events have featured industry leading technology. We’re excited to bring our product showcase to Digital Day’s virtual platform to reach a truly global audience and further support the industry’s growth.”

Featured demonstrations across the Virtual Product Showcase include:

Tuesday, November 10

Admiral Instruments' Squidstat Potentiostats (10:30am - 10:45am ET)

Speaker: Mark Sholin , Co-founder & President

Admiral Instruments' new Boosted Series of Squidstat potentiostats are tailor-made for battery developers researching high capacity, large-format cells. This presentation will showcase how much power and functionality they deliver in a compact physical footprint, while also demonstrating how the company’s software can quickly and easily run a wide variety of electrochemical tests on batteries. Potentiostats are must-have laboratory instruments for any organization measuring key parameters including State of Health (SOH), State of Charge (SOC), Coulombic Efficiency, and Diffusion Constants.

Donaldson Company's Screw-Fit and Hose-Fit Powertrain Vents (10:45am - 11:00am ET)

Speaker: Ryan Bayliss , Senior Project Engineer

Screw-Fit and Hose-Fit Powertrain Vents (PTV) are now available from Donaldson, a recognized leader in lubricant and vehicle filtration. These new vents bring two major advancements to powertrain venting: 1) compact direct-attach vent designs, and 2) combined venting and filtration technology that helps keep oil in and contaminants out of a powertrain component. Donaldson Screw-Fit and Hose-Fit Powertrain vents are compact and easy to integrate into powertrain components. The vents attach directly to an assembly for simple, standardized installation across vehicle models.

TRB Lightweight Structures' Composite Parts at a Scale to Drive Sustainable Transportation (11:00am - 11:15am ET)

Speaker: Andrew Dugmore , President

TRB Lightweight Structures has created the industry’s first end-to-end, fibre-to-part solution for high-volume component production. By combining innovation in materials science with robotic manufacturing, TRB is delivering advanced composites that improve the range and performance of electric vehicles. TRB expertly designs and delivers quality lightweight composite components at volume through an end-to-end automated manufacturing process.

Rise Robotics' RISE Cylinder (11:15am - 11:30am ET)

Speaker: Kyle Dell'Aquila , Business Development

Engineers and OEMs designing electric versions of diesel powered medium and heavy-duty machinery face runtime problems because of hydraulics. Hydraulics produce more heat than work which require large amounts of power and prevent commercially viable battery-electric versions to be developed. RISETMCylinder addresses the problems inherent to hydraulic systems and preventing battery- electrification. The RISE Cylinder delivers hydraulic-like performance and an unprecedented level of power. This solution, unlike hydraulics systems, is a self-contained package, providing a robust linear actuator solution that performs under extreme circumstances for extended maintenance-free service. Driven by modern brushless motors that turn proprietary steel-reinforced flat belts, and lubricated for a lifetime, this technology solution is engineered to perform.

INFICON's ELT 3000 (3:30pm - 3:45pm ET)

Speaker: Sandra Seitz , Market Manager

With the ELT3000, INFICON offers a unique test system for battery cells that helps you comply with the ISO9000 standard. It is the only system that determines leakage directly, rather than through indirect parameters (like pressure changes). Based on mass spectrometer technology, it can find leaks 1,000 times smaller than the ones found with traditional pressure test methods. The new ELT3000 helps you to guarantee battery lifetimes of up to 10 years. Operating the system is intuitive – no costly training courses are needed. The modular design makes it easy to integrate the ELT3000 into your automated processes.

Frontier - A Delta ModTech Company's DynaCoat (3:45pm - 4:00pm ET)

Speaker: Tom Giles , New Business Development

Interested in accurately coating electrode slurries on thin foils? Learn why battery manufacturers choose Frontier’s DynaCoat for development and production. The Frontier session is an overview of unique DynaCoat system features and corresponding benefits to battery developers. This session will focus on a review of machine attributes that aid in providing consistency and ultimate flexibility in coating and drying electrode slurries on copper and aluminum foil substrates.

Epoxies' Thermally Conductive Solutions for Electric Vehicle Batteries (4:00pm - 4:15pm ET)

Speaker: Brett Wedel , Business Development

Thermally conductive materials such as epoxies, urethanes, and silicones, are essential materials in electric vehicle batteries to dissipate heat away from components, extend the battery’s life, and protect the assembly from demanding environments with a flame-retardant compound. Technology partners Epoxies, Etc. and Epoxy Technology are leading formulators in the electric vehicle market and formulate with all three of these chemistries (epoxies, urethanes, and silicones) to offer a wide variety of materials that meet the most critical applications. In addition to the many proven products that Epoxies, Etc. and Epoxy Technology offer the Electric Vehicle industry, we have the ability to custom formulate a product to dial in properties such as viscosity, durometer, cure speed, and operating temperatures to meet your specific application requirements. Epoxies, etc. and Epoxy Technology are partners under the Electronics Division of Meridian Adhesives Group.

Adhesives Research's Conductive Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives for Smart, Economical EV Battery Design (4:15pm - 4:30pm ET)

Speaker: Matt Hunley , Innovation Group Leader – Engineered Solutions

Electronically conductive pressure-sensitive adhesives (CPSAs) can enhance the development of EV batteries through simplified and compact design, cost-effective and efficient manufacture, and stable performance. CPSAs form instant bonds and provide reliable electrical contact without mechanical pressure or cure times. As an alternative to costly silver-filled electrically conductive adhesives and solder for electrical interconnect and busbar applications, CPSAs can provide manufacturing efficiencies and cost savings. Adhesives Research (AR) has been designing, developing, and manufacturing leading-edge electronically conductive adhesive products for more than 20 years. Our adhesive technologies deliver exceptionally stable bonds to electrical contact points, even under extreme stress. We tailor an adhesive’s properties for resistivity, conductivity, and a number of environmental stresses, including shock and moisture resistance. Our product portfolio includes silicone, acrylic, and rubber formulations to ensure reliable performance over a wide range of harsh environmental conditions, including significant humidity and temperature fluctuations.

Wednesday, November 11

Canimex Group's E-Powertrain components - Small and Medium Off-highway Vehicles (10:30am - 10:45am ET)

Speaker: Maxime Crublet , Technical Sales Representative

The Electrical Division of the Canimex group specializes in elaborating and providing electrical solutions for small and medium off-highway vehicles.

We provide the following e-powertrain components:

Transaxles

Wheel drives

Electric motors (asynchronous or synchronous AC motors & DC motors)

Controllers with programming

Other accessories: contactors, hand/foot throttles, display, etc.

BST eltromat's Mono Cell Inspection in the Battery Cell Production (10:45am - 11:00am ET)

Speaker: Klaus Hamacher , Head of Industry Solutions / Global Business Development - New Energy

This presentation will explore how to increase and ensure the position accuracy of the electrodes in-line in the lamination and stacking production process.

PI Innovo's BMU Master Controller (11:00am - 11:15am ET)

Speaker: Robert LaMoreaux , Sr. Hardware Engineer

Rapid control prototyping embedded controller for Battery Management Systems (BMS). The BMU Master Controller provides control of the battery pack contactors and monitoring of the pack voltages and current. BMU Master Controller can be coupled with isoSPI cell monitoring slaves. BMU Master Controller supports application development using Simulink and C API for battery management functions.

Resodyn Acoustic Mixers, Inc.'s ResonantAcoustic Mixing (RAM) Technology (11:15am - 11:30am ET)

Speaker: Dwynn Nyquist , Senior Sales Manager

ResonantAcoustic® Mixing (RAM) is an innovative, high-performance mixing and processing technology that uses sound to mix virtually any material from nano-materials to simple liquids, and disparate powders to ultra-high viscosity pastes. RAM utilizes rapid oscillating motion (60 hz) with a relatively large mixing vessel displacement (0.55 inches) to create up to 100 times the acceleration of gravity. Rapid and intense motion coupled with sound vibrations created by the mixing vessel movement are uniquely capable of mixing, coating, milling and many other processes. RAM technology is common across the entire product line of machines from lab—scale (1 kg payload capacity) through batch scale production up to 920 kg, and continuous production.

Amphenol Advanced Sensors' Robust Early Detection of Battery Thermal Runaway (3:30pm - 4:15pm ET)

Speaker: Brian Engle , Business Development Manager

Robust Early Detection of Battery Thermal Runaway (REDTR) is comprised of a suite of sensor elements within a surface mounted electronics module that can detect initial venting of lithium ion battery cells within 3 to 5 seconds within the battery enclosure independent of the battery electrochemistry, cell size, and pack venting strategy. The sensor suite only needs to be within the battery pack vapor space for proper detection, and while consuming minimal power, can act as an alarm system for the BMS under all operating conditions. REDTR can observe multiple physical phenomena from a failing cell to indicate first vent as well as observe and quantify whether the runaway is propagating through the pack, allowing OEM's the best opportunity to provide rapid countermeasures to protect the pack.

Delta-Q's Customizable Charger Software- How OEMs Can Optimize Battery Recharging Experience

(4:15pm - 4:30pm ET)

Speaker: Conway Hui , Director, Sales Application Engineering and Customer Support

Delta-Q Technologies is a leading provider of battery charging solutions for electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment. We develop highly customized charger software that prevents premature battery failure and maximizes machine runtime. Delta-Q provides OEMs with a highly integrated software service and works with their engineers to fit the charger into their communications and software systems. In this talk, you will learn how Delta-Q’s charger software can help OEMs:

Easily integrate the charger with other components during the design phase

Protect their aftermarket and service

Update features and conduct field fixes remotely

Thursday, November 12

Churod America's Inc, Electromechanical Relays and DC Contactors (10:00am - 10:15am CT)

Speaker: Todd La Londe , Director

Churod Electronics manufactures a wide variety of electromechanical relays and DC contactors for EV, EV charging, and for battery-based applications in material handling, energy storage, and low-speed vehicles.

Material Solutions for PCU components, EV Motor components, and Battery Components using TORELINA™ PPS (10:15am - 10:30am CT)

Speaker: Jeff Scott , General Manager of Sales & Business Development

Toray, a Global chemical company, is the world's largest, fully integrated PPS (Polyphenylene Sulfide) supplier. PPS resin "TORELINA TM" offers a broad product line of PPS polymers, compounds, and alloys with unique solutions to over come common and new challenges in HEV/EV components. With over 60 years of experience in supporting the automotive industry, Toray can offer the best solution to meet your requests.

DEWESoft's SIRIUS-XHS (3:30pm - 3:45pm CT)

Speaker: Daren Bezuidenhout , Applications Engineer

DEWESoft will present their next generation, SIRIUS-XHS power analyzer. This power analyzer is unique on the market with multiple interfaces and the new hybrid ADC technology allowing the user to sample up to 15 MHz with 16-bit SAR ADC for superior and continuous transient recording as well as with 1 MHz 24-bit Sigma-Delta ADC interface for higher resolution and alias completely free measurements. The switch is made automatically in the software depending on the sample rate. Since the SIRIUS-XHS has both a Sigma-Delta and SAR ADC that utilize the same amplifiers, you can always be certain you have the right instrument for the job.

To view more Battery Show & EV Tech Digital Days sessions, please visit here .

NOTE TO EDITORS:

For media information:

Lauren Lloyd

310-266-4792

PR.IME@informa.com

About Informa Markets Engineering:

Informa Markets’ Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world’s leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .