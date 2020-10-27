BroadbandNow Releases The State of Broadband in America, Q3 2020

Northeast states have the highest access to BroadbandNow’s proposed new definition of broadband to 100 Mbps download/25 Mbps; Montana, Wyoming, Maine, South Carolina and Alabama with the least

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadbandNow’s (https://broadbandnow.com) quarterly, “The State of Broadband in America” study for the third quarter of this year, further advocates for a new definition for broadband internet – increasing download speeds to 100 Mbps and upload speeds to 25 Mbps – by highlighting the state’s with the most and least access to those level of speeds.



Currently, and it hasn’t changed since 2015, the FCC definition of broadband internet is a minimum of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds. BroadbandNow’s report finds the top five states with access to 100 Mbps/25 Mbps all reside in the Northeast. Ranked from highest rate are Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, New Jersey, Delaware and New York. Meanwhile, the bottom five states, which includes a Northeastern state, ranked from the lowest rate are Montana, Wyoming, Maine, South Carolina and Alabama.

“There’s no denying an increasingly digital economy in the U.S., let alone globally,” said Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief of BroadbandNow. “Now, more than ever, we have to close the massive gaps in connectivity to the internet and it begins by setting a new gold standard.”

The quarterly study also highlights access to affordable plans – again, states in the Northeast lead the way – and analysis on current trends and challenges in the broadband space.

The State of Broadband in America, Q3 2020 can be found at:

ABOUT BROADBANDNOW

BroadbandNow (https://broadbandnow.com) is the champion for consumers in-the-market for broadband internet services. BroadbandNow’s database of providers, the largest in the U.S., delivers the highest-value guides consisting of comprehensive plans, prices and ratings for thousands of internet service providers. BroadbandNow relentlessly collects and analyzes internet providers’ coverage and availability to provide the most accurate zip code search, so consumers can compare and contrast providers and plans to find the best broadband service. For more information on BroadbandNow, visit: https://broadbandnow.com.

CONTACT:

Steve Stratz

for BroadbandNow

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com