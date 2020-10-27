Semper Fi & America’s Fund and The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Kick-Off 9th Annual “Double Down for Veterans” Campaign

All donations to The Fund will be matched – up to $10 million – through December 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semper Fi & America’s Fund (The Fund) is proud to announce that The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has issued its 9th annual challenge to raise $20 million through its Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign. All donations made November 1 through December 31, 2020 to The Fund, which is one of the nation’s top-rated charities, will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $10 million by The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation.

“Bob and Renee’s extraordinary generosity has no bounds,” said Semper Fi & America’s Fund President, CEO and Founder Karen Guenther. “We are deeply grateful for all they do for our military and their families. 2020 has seen unprecedented events and changes but The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has never wavered in its support of The Gift of Connection that The Fund makes possible for our service members and their families.”

The grant will support The Fund’s mission to provide urgently needed resources and lifetime support for combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured service members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Programs work to assist the service member – and family unit - from injury through recovery, aid in the transition back into the community and provide wellness tools for body, mind and spirit.

To help The Fund reach its goal, the Double Down for Veterans campaign is also being supported by Parsons Extreme Golf (PXG). PXG was founded in 2014 by Bob Parsons out of a desire to make the world’s best golf equipment and apparel. PXG leverages breakthrough technology with sophisticated manufacturing processes to produce some of the finest golf clubs in the world.

“The impact of war can be seen in the physical and mental battle wounds our country’s veterans, and their families, cope with every day,” said Marine Corps Vietnam Combat Veteran and Founder & CEO of PXG Bob Parsons. “Semper Fi & America’s Fund provides the assistance and critical resources they need to heal.”

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation is a long-time partner to The Fund and, since 2012, the Double Down for Veterans campaign has generated more than $122 million in support of service members and their families.

“This year, the onset of coronavirus has drastically changed life for all of us. Unfortunately, it has been particularly difficult for military families,” said President & Executive Creative Director of PXG Renee Parsons. “The men and women who serve our country, and the families who support them, need our help now more than ever. Every dollar counts. Join us in the Double Down for Veterans challenge and double your impact today.”

From injury through recovery, The Fund’s comprehensive programs improve the lives of wounded veterans and address the unique needs of their immediate families so that no one is left behind. Donations to the Double Down for Veterans Match campaign can be made online at TheFund.org/Match. Keep up to date on the campaign's progress and learn more about those benefiting from the work of The Fund via its social media channels @semperfifund.

About Semper Fi & America’s Fund

Semper Fi & America’s Fund provides urgently needed resources and lifetime support for combat wounded, critically ill, and catastrophically injured Service Members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Case Managers work one-on-one with Service Members and Veterans to understand and support their individual needs right now and throughout their lifetimes. The Fund keeps its overhead exceptionally low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of Veterans and their families, and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: A+ from CharityWatch (one of only two Veteran nonprofits to receive their highest rating), a Charity Navigator 4-Star rating for ten consecutive years (an achievement attained by only 2% of rated charities), and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at TheFund.org.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country’s most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation’s giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

John Schiavi Semper Fi & America's Fund 781-354-6826 John.Schiavi@TheFund.Org