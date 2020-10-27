Kroger Partners with Ria Money Transfer to Offer More Value and Choice When Sending Money Around the World

/EIN News/ -- More than 2,000 Kroger family store locations will now offer Ria Money Transfer services as an additional transparent and cost-effective remittance option for its customers.



BUENA PARK, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer, a global leader in the money transfer industry and subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), today announced an agreement with Kroger (NYSE: KR), America’s largest grocery retailer. The agreement gives Kroger shoppers a new option to send money within the U.S. and to more than 435,000 Ria locations in 160 countries and territories across the globe.

Customers can choose from Ria’s diverse delivery options, including the most comprehensive bank deposit network in the world with a reach of more than 3.6 billion bank accounts, cash pickup in over 435,000 Ria locations, and alternative options like ATM pickup, payments to millions of mobile wallets, and home delivery depending on the destination. In addition, customers will be able to choose Ria Money Transfer from Kroger’s Money Services menu and compare Ria’s great exchange rates and competitive fees to determine the best value for sending money.

“At Kroger, we are committed to offering our customers fresh products and experiences to make their lives easier, and that includes providing access to money services,” said Kate Ward, president of Kroger Personal Finance. “Ria Money Transfer will expand the options customers have to send money to family and friends across America and beyond.”

This partnership has allowed Kroger to tap into the REV® Payments Cloud, offered by Ria’s parent company, Euronet. REV® offers an extensive breadth of capabilities that include intelligent multi-vendor switching and a world-class compliance aggregation platform. Euronet’s technology, bundled with Ria Money Transfer’s value proposition, creates a solution that enables Kroger to expand its product offering, improve customer experience at point of sale, and deliver more value to customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kroger, a company that shares our values and commitment to customers,” said Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet’s Money Transfer Segment. “At Ria, we believe that money transfer solutions should be as tailor-made as possible. We facilitate access and a wider range of integrated financial solutions to provide partners and customers with services that meet their evolving needs, bringing more value and more options to both."

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), is a global leader in the money transfer industry. The company is steadfast in its commitment to its clients and their communities, offering fast, secure, and affordable money transfers through a network of over 435,000 locations across 160 countries and online at www.riamoneytransfer.com.

For more information, visit www.corporate.riafinancial.com.

About The Kroger Co.:

The Kroger Co. employs nearly half a million associates and serves 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. To learn more, visit the company’s newsroom and investor relations site.

Contact

Stephanie Taylor

913-327-4200