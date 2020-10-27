SC Media Unveils 2020 Women in IT Security Honorees

20 U.S. leaders recognized for achievement, innovation and leadership in the field of cybersecurity

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SC Media, the industry-leading cybersecurity information resource of CyberRisk Alliance, today released its 7th annual roster of trailblazing women in the field. In all, 20 cybersecurity leaders were recognized for outstanding contributions to their own organizations and to the information security community.



SC Media’s Women in IT Security honors leaders in four categories:

Veterans, who have delivered consistent performance and innovation over long careers

Power Players, who through industry engagement and attainment have risen to positions of influence

Advocates, who have advanced cybersecurity awareness and served as beacons for expansion and diversity in the field

Women to Watch, who are commanding attention as drivers of the industry’s next wave of growth and innovation

The 20 honorees hail from diverse sectors including: defense, consulting, tech, retail, law and education, among others, representing a range from major corporations like Google, Apple, Walmart and Deloitte to startups, consultancies and foundations.

The honorees were selected by SC Media’s editorial staff, under the leadership of Editor in Chief Jill Aitoro and Executive Editor Teri Robinson, with the guidance of an advisory panel of women leaders in the field that includes prior-year honorees. SC Media’s coverage of the annual honors will be featured on SC Media throughout the week of October 26. In addition to honoree profiles, the Women in IT Security package will include in-depth analysis of women’s evolving presence in cybersecurity, as well as video interviews with women leaders across sectors on important issues facing the industry. The 2020 honors also mark the launch of a year-round Women in IT Security channel within the SC media domain, where the editorial team will cover women’s progress and presence on a continuous basis.

“The goal of SC Media's Women in IT Security is not only to recognize incredible leaders driving progress and change in cybersecurity, but also to spotlight the fact that they are not the exception,” said SC Media Editor in Chief Jill Aitoro. “Women are growing in influence and numbers and will continue to overcome obstacles and take a rightful and necessary place at the table.”

SC Media’s Women in IT Security coverage, including the 2020 honorees, can be viewed at scmagazine.com/women-in-it-security

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity’s resource providing leaders and practitioners with critical coverage of a fast-transforming industry. With a 30-year history of market leadership, SC Media offers a full range of media and marketing services — news analysis, virtual and in-person events, professional recognition, product reviews and more — to all members of the cybersecurity community. The brand is recognized as a champion of cybersecurity and executive leaders. More information is available at SCMagazine.com .

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity community. Our mission is to provide the knowledge and insight needed to navigate today’s complex security landscape, and to support and empower industry’s leaders. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers and practitioners, and is delivered through media, events, research and virtual learning. Our brands include SC Media and InfoSec World, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, peer-to-peer CISO networks Cybersecurity Collaborative and Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, and Security Weekly. CRA’s integrated services offer industry technology and service providers uniquely high value marketing solutions. More information is available at CyberRiskAlliance.com.

