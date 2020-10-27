Stop & Shop Stores Raise Nearly $2.5M for Annual Help Cure Childhood Cancer Campaign

/EIN News/ -- Stop & Shop to Provide Additional Support Bringing Donation Total to $4.25M

Proceeds Support Pediatric Cancer Care and Research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that its annual Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign raised nearly $2.5 million for pediatric cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). Stop & Shop will make an additional contribution to the hospitals, bringing the total donation to $4.25M.

Stop & Shop’s Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign took place throughout the month of September at all 400+ Stop & Shop stores across the East Coast. Customers in New York, New Jersey, Fairfield and New Haven County, Connecticut raised funds to support Memorial Sloan Kettering, while customers north of New Haven, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, aided Dana Farber.

The campaign allowed customers to donate $1, $3 or $5 at checkout – or round-up to the nearest dollar at self-checkout. Customers shopping stopandshop.com for pickup and delivery could also add a $1, $3 or $5 donation to their cart when checking out. 100% of all checkout donations support the pediatric cancer care and research at the two hospitals. Stores also offered $0.99 reusable bags featuring artwork created by pediatric cancer patients. $0.25 from the sale of each bag goes to the respective hospitals.

“We would like to thank our customers once again for their generosity in raising funds to support pediatric cancer care and research,” shares Stop & Shop President, Gordon Reid. “This initiative is very important to Stop & Shop, which is why we are making an additional donation to each hospital in support of the vital work they do to ensure children and their families can lead happy and healthy lives.”

MSK Kids, Memorial Sloan Kettering’s pediatric oncology program, is dedicated to all children, young adults, and families facing childhood cancer. With specialized expertise and care focused on the individual child, MSK Kids is the largest pediatric oncology program in the United States. As pioneers in pediatric research, MSK Kids physicians and scientists work hard to develop and deliver more effective strategies to prevent, treat, and ultimately cure childhood cancer—for patients at MSK Kids, and for those everywhere.

“The generosity of the Stop & Shop community has been a consistent source of support for MSK Kids, helping to drive progress forward,” said Dr. Andrew Kung, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics. “This year’s gift, which couldn’t be more critical, will allow us to move ideas and observations from the lab to the children who need them.”

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is an integrated pediatric hematology and oncology program providing world class cancer and blood disease care at Boston Children’s Hospital. Dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, Dana-Farber offers unrivaled treatment options for children and young adults with cancer and blood disorders, on a mission to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy.

“We were thrilled to learn that Stop & Shop generated another incredible $2.5M in support of pediatric patient care and research,” said Dr. Scott Armstrong, Chairman, Department of Pediatric Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “That generosity will enable Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to continue to provide outstanding patient care and push forward in our search for a cure. We are sincerely grateful to Stop & Shop leadership, associates and customers for their longstanding support.”

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s support for pediatric cancer research and other community organizations, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/ .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK)

As the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center, Memorial Sloan Kettering has devoted more than 135 years to exceptional patient care, influential educational programs and innovative research to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control and, ultimately, cure cancer. MSK is home to more than 20,000 physicians, scientists, nurses and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. Today, we are one of 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science and technology supporting groundbreaking clinical studies, personalized treatment, and compassionate care for our patients. We also train the next generation of clinical and scientific leaders in oncology through our continually evolving educational programs, here and around the world. Year after year, we are ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country, consistently recognized for our expertise in adult and pediatric oncology specialties. www.mskcc.org.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 10 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

