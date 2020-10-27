Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiary Kannaway® Honored in 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company and its subsidiary Kannaway® have received three prestigious awards from the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.



The Company and its subsidiary were recognized for the following:

Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus: Gold Award - Lifetime Achievement Award

Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder: Gold Award - Maverick of the Year

Kannaway® Chief Marketing Officer Stephen Jones: Bronze Award - Marketing Executive of the Year

“Helping lead Medical Marijuana, Inc. as a pioneer in the CBD industry has been my passion for more than a decade and I am honored to receive this lifetime achievement award,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “Our mission does not stop here and we will push forward as CBD continues to gain legitimacy and recognition for the potential benefits it can bring.”

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, product management, websites, blogs, whitepapers, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

“2020 was another eventful year for Kannaway as we continue to enter into new global markets and surpass milestones,” said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. “In 2021, we plan to continue setting new industry standards and expanding access to CBD around the globe.”

Details about the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards and the list of 2020 winners are available at https://goldenbridgeawards.com/winners/2020-business-awards-winners/.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

About the Golden Bridge Awards

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Learn more about the Golden Bridge Awards at https://goldenbridgeawards.com.

About the SVUS Awards

SVUS Awards are conferred in eleven programs: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, The Globee® Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Info Security Products Guide’s Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the Network Products Guide’s IT World Awards®, One Planet® American + World Business Awards, the Pillar World Awards®, the PR World Awards® for Public Relations and Communications, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the SVUS Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the SVUS Awards at https://svusawards.com.

