Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,512 in the last 365 days.

Dräger enables free grant assistance to law enforcement community

Working together with PoliceGrantsHelp.com, Dräger assists the law enforcement community nationwide

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dräger, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, is proud to announce a collaboration with Police One’s PoliceGrantsHelp program, an organization that provides members of the law enforcement community with a comprehensive resource for grant information and assistance. This partnership will provide law enforcement agencies either discounted or free help throughout the grant application and writing process, ultimately improving these department’s odds of attaining funding for life-saving personal protective equipment (PPE) and drug and alcohol testing equipment.

“Since 1953, with the introduction of the first Alcotest tubes for roadside breath alcohol measurement, Dräger has supported the law enforcement community with our lifesaving technology,” said John Wilson, Dräger’s senior vice president of sales and marketing for safety solutions in North America. “Our collaboration with PoliceGrantsHelp further strengthens this commitment to safety by enabling officers to get funding for the resources they need to perform their daily tasks and help protect our communities.”

PoliceGrantsHelp has helped departments secure more than $250 million in funding to date, and is one of the ways Police One and its partners give back to support the law enforcement community.

For customized grant help and assistance in obtaining drug and alcohol testing products click here, and for assistance in obtaining PPE products click here.

Dräger. Technology for Life®
Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of almost EUR 2.8 billion in 2019. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 14,500 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

Marion Varec
Dräger
215-660-2186
marion.varec@draeger.com

You just read:

Dräger enables free grant assistance to law enforcement community

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.