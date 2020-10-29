TweakNews Releases Over Eleven Years Of Usenet Retention
Established European Usenet Provider Expands Server CapacityAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TweakNews, Europe’s oldest and most established Usenet provider, is pleased to announce a major expansion of its server capacity to better benefit its worldwide customer base. With this improvement, the company touts 4,200 days of binary and text retention, giving users free access to billions more articles on Usenet.
Usenet, a secure user network resembling a bulletin board system where individual users can exchange and share ideas and articles, is a vast network of servers maintained by different Usenet providers. Binary and text retention - one of the most important factors in evaluating a Usenet service - measures the number of days where archived binary or text data is stored on these servers. The more retention a Usenet provider offers, the more user generated content a user can access.
Because of the immense effort involved in upgrading and maintaining server capacity, not many providers offer true retention and completion, and will reduce user experience by only providing 100 days or less of retention, allowing access to only a fraction of the articles on Usenet. Comparatively, TweakNews’ unprecedented upgrade to 4,200 days of retention allows users more Usenet article access than ever before.
“We are very proud of this achievement in TweakNews’ history. More retention means a better Usenet experience for our customers, and it’s a direct response to the important need for quality access on Usenet servers,” said TweakNews’ Vice President of Operations.
“Because of the hefty expense associated with a robust server capacity, not many providers are able to offer a true historical archive of every Usenet article at the fullest retention. Here at TweakNews, we are excited to continue doing exactly that.”
TweakNews welcomes you to test its service and improved retention free for ten days with a free newsreader with search abilities, and a free Zero-Log VPN account for complete security and privacy. For more information, or to start your 10-day free trial, visit https://www.tweaknews.eu/en.
About TweakNews: TweakNews is one of Europe’s leading Usenet providers. Founded in 1998, TweakNews offers complete anonymity and unlimited download speeds. With millions of customers, TweakNews is recommended by technology insiders including Techradar and ITproportal.
