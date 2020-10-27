Transpersonal Psychologist Dr. Sheila Krystal to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BERKLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right now, the collective human race is concerned with the COVID-19 pandemic. Loved ones are getting sick. People are suffering from financial distress. Some are paralyzed by fear. Others are angry or depressed.

But there are silver linings in this dark cloud. We must refocus our attention in ways that are productive instead of destructive. What we pay attention to most determines our emotions and mood. We can stay optimistic, more positive, more centered, when we work with our brain’s neuroplasticity.

“When we all go to sleep at night, we are awash in the collective unconscious, which since COVID-19, contains fear, anger, impatience and depression,” says transpersonal psychologist Dr. Sheila Krystal. “Many of us wake up afraid. Some are even having panic attacks, and the sympathetic nervous system is on full blast. My hope is to help people know what to do when that happens.”

According to Dr. Krystal, psychological work must include all 4 dimensions: the physical body (improving health, diet, exercise, sleep), the emotional plane and autonomic nervous system regulation, the mental realm and quieting the monkey mind and finally the spiritual dimension promoting more reliance on the inner world and on mindfulness.

“People don’t have to be victims of their conditioning and past and trauma,” says Dr. Krystal. “We now understand that the brain can change itself, and we can participate in that change by focusing our attention on the present moment and what is positive in our lives and count our blessings. If we focus only on gratitude and appreciation for a minimum of thirty seconds, we can participate in our brain’s neuroplasticity and create and reinforce new neural networks for optimism, positivity and compassion.”

Indeed, the virus has given us the opportunity to reexamine our priorities. Dr. Krystal recommends finding a therapist who offers eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) and mindfulness training, especially for trauma.

“I work with meditation, centering self-awareness techniques, visualization, CBT and EMDR with clients,” says Dr. Krystal.

