Virtual Plans Display for the Route 4023 Beaver Dam Creek Bridge Replacement Project in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed Route 4023 (Blacks Hill Road) Beaver Dam Creek Bridge Replacement project in Jennerstown Borough, Somerset County.

The project will include replacement of the single-lane bridge carrying Route 4023 (Blacks Hill Road) over Beaver Dam Creek downstream of the Stoughton Lake outfall in southeastern Jennerstown Borough. A new two-lane structure is proposed, and work will include minimal approach roadway work. During construction, current plans are for traffic to use a detour to allow the contractor full access to the bridge.

The purpose of this virtual plans display is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the Project Manager listed below. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website or by contacting the Project Manager listed below.

To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9. From there, please click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Somerset County and the Route 4023 Blacks Hill Road page.

The website will be available to view and to leave comments from Monday, November 2, 2020 until Monday, November 16, 2020. If you require additional information concerning this project or virtual plans display, please contact Raymond J. Seese, Project Manager by phone (814) 696-6821 or email raseese@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101