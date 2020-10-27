Global Chronic Wound Care Market to Hit USD 16.36 Billion with 6.2% CAGR by 2027; Presence of Several Large Scale Healthcare Companies will Bode well for Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Chronic Wound Care Market Research Report Are Smith & Nephew, Cardinal Health, Coloplast Corp, ConvaTec Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Tissue Regenix and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic wound care market size is projected to reach USD 16.36 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing investment in the technological integration will open up a huge potential for the growth of the overall market. The market was worth USD 10.12 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Chronic wounds are diseases that haven’t been successfully treated during the process of treatment of repair. The costs associated with chronic wounds are much higher than normal disease treatment. According to data published by the US National Library of Medicine, in 2018, around 5.7 million people in the United States suffered from chronic wound diseases.

The high prevalence of the disease will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. The high emphasis on early detection and treatment of chronic diseases will also contribute to market growth. Chronic wounds can result in severe conditions that can be potentially life-threatening; a factor that has created huge awareness regarding the treatment of the disease.

The presence of several large scale healthcare companies, coupled with the massive investments in product R&D, will emerge in favor of growth of the overall chronic wound care market in the coming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/chronic-wound-care-market-100222





Industry Developments:

July 2018: A team of scientists at Tufts University announced the launch of a new smart bandage to monitor chronic wounds and automatically deliver antibiotics at wound site when they are required.

Decrease in Hospital Visits During Covid-19 Pandemic will have an Adverse Effect on Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has instilled a sense of panic and confusion among people across the globe. The rapid spread of the disease has compelled people to stay indoors. Moreover, governments of several countries across the world have taken several efforts to curb the spread of the disease; lockdown and social distancing being the most effective measures.

As a result, the number of hospital visits during the pandemic has gone down significantly. This factor will negatively affect the chronic wound care market in the immediate future.





To get to know more about the short-term & long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/chronic-wound-care-market-100222





Constant Product Innovations will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the world, several large scale companies are looking to invest more in product innovations with a bid to acquiring a wider consumer base.

The increasing investments in product innovations will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. In February 2019, Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of a new advanced dressing made from an advanced product. The company announced the launch of ‘MaxioCell,’ a product that is made from chitosan.

Through this product, the company will look to strengthen its position in the global market. Axio Bioslolutions’s latest product will not just benefit the company but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the overall chronic wound care market in the foreseeable future.





Quick Buy - Chronic Wound Care Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100222





North America Likely to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Health Reimbursement Policies will Bode Well for Market Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years.

The high prevalence of chronic diseases, especially in the Unites States, will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in this region. Moreover, the presence of adequate health reimbursement policies will lead to a wider adoption of chronic wound care in this region. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 3.87 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a high CAGR in the coming years, driven by the presence of several large scale companies in countries such as India and China.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/chronic-wound-care-market-100222





List of companies profiled in the Chronic Wound Care Market report:

• Smith & Nephew (London, U.K.)

• Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio)

• Coloplast Corp (Humlebaek, Denmark)

• ConvaTec Inc. (England, U.K.)

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation (New Jersey, U.S.)

• 3M (Minnesota, U.S)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany)

• Tissue Regenix (West Yorkshire, U.S)

• Other Players





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/chronic-wound-care-market-100222





Chronic Wound Care Market Segmentations:

By Type

• Diabetic Ulcers

• Pressure Ulcers

• Venous Ulcers

• Arterial Ulcers

By Product

• Advanced Wound Dressings

• Wound Care Devices

• Active Therapy

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals & Wound Care Centers

• Homecare Settings & Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





SECONDARY DATA SOURCES THAT WE REFER TO:

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Advanced Wound Care Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices & Active Wound Care), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), End User and Geography Forecast till 2025

Advanced Wound Dressings Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Film Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Antimicrobial Dressings, Foam Dressings), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Active Wound Care Market Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Biological Skin Equivalents, Growth Factors, Biological Dressings), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Lower Limb Ulcers), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Wound Care Market Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Advanced Wound Dressing, Traditional Wound Care Products, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Bioactives, and Others), By Application (Chronic Wounds, and Acute Wounds), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



