Cognition Therapeutics Appoints Brett P. Monia to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage neuroscience company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders by regulating cellular damage response pathways, today announced the appointment of Brett P. Monia, Ph.D. to its board of directors. Dr. Monia is a founding member and the current CEO of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, a pioneer in antisense drug development. Among his accomplishments at Ionis, Dr. Monia has negotiated and executed multiple high-value transactions in neurodegenerative diseases and other indications, building the company’s reputation as a valued development partner. Currently, Ionis is conducting over 25 ongoing clinical trials, many of which are being conducted in collaboration with global pharmaceutical companies, exemplifying the company’s strong business and commercial infrastructure.

“Brett has a deep understanding of molecular and cellular biology, which he has translated into a successful career spanning R&D through corporate and operational leadership positions,” stated Lisa Ricciardi, Cognition’s president and CEO. “Under Brett’s leadership, Ionis has built an industry-leading pipeline and a business development organization that produces significant value for the company. I look forward to working with Brett and our team of executives and advisors to strengthen our core assets and expand our capabilities.”

Dr. Monia joined Isis Pharmaceuticals (now Ionis) at the time of its founding from SmithKline & French Laboratories, the predecessor of GlaxoSmithKline. His initial role as senior scientist was followed by director-level positions of increasing responsibility in R&D. In 2018 Dr. Monia was promoted to chief operating officer and SVP of translational medicine and in 2020 to the role of chief executive officer. During his tenure at the company, Ionis has advanced its antisense platform from a nascent technology to one with a recognized potential that has been licensed to pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners worldwide.

Dr. Monia holds Bachelor of Science degrees in chemistry and biology from Stockton University and a Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has discovered and is developing a pipeline of novel, disease modifying, oral drug candidates to treat a broad array of neurodegenerative and neuro-ophthalmic disorders. Our pipeline compounds uniquely target the σ-2 receptor, a key regulator of the cellular damage response. CT1812, our lead product candidate, is being assessed in a comprehensive clinical program for Alzheimer’s disease, including a 540-person Phase 2 study in collaboration with ACTC and supported by a competitive grant from the National Institute on Aging. Additional information about Cognition and its product candidates may be found online at www.cogrx.com.

