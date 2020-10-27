Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,506 in the last 365 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Earns $3.5 Million, or $0.31 Per Share in 3Q20; Criticized Assets Decline 27%; Nonperforming Assets Decline 14.3%

/EIN News/ -- EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $3.5 million, or $0.31 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)1 of $3.3 million, or $0.30 per share was reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.8 million, or $0.25 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The Company’s third quarter operating results reflected: (1) modestly lower net interest income largely due to loan portfolio reductions,  (2) lower loan loss provisions, while increasing COVID-19-related qualitative provision, (3) a continued robust refinancing market which led to all-time high gains on sale of mortgage loans and (4) lower non-interest expenses due to reduced compensation expense and decreased impairment of mortgage servicing right assets.

Book value per share was $14.10 at September 30, 2020 compared to $13.70 at June 30, 2020 and $13.13 at September 30, 2019.  Book value per share increased $0.74, or a 7% annualized increase, from December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 was $10.75 at September 30, 2020 compared to $10.31 at June 30, 2020 and $9.60 at September 30, 2019.

The increase in book value and tangible book value (non-GAAP)5 in the third quarter reflects net income of $3.5 million and a quarterly increase in accumulated other comprehensive income unrealized gain of $0.9 million. Additionally, the increase in tangible book value (non-GAAP)5 in the third quarter reflects the reduction of core deposit intangibles of $0.4 million.

“We were pleased with the continued execution of our strategic priorities.  This year we have increased tangible book value $0.86 per share, or a 12% annualized increase. Asset quality continued to improve with a quarterly decrease of 14% and year-to-date decrease of 31% in non-performing assets, an $18 million reduction, or 28%, in criticized assets from March 31 levels and $37 thousand of net charge-offs in the quarter. We completed an extensive review of our business during the COVID-19 pandemic to build more efficient workflows and staffing models, to better manage operating expenses, announced branch closings effective in the fourth quarter and strengthened our culture centered on caring for our customers and colleagues,” said Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As expected, COVID-19 deferrals remain concentrated in the hospitality segment where occupancy rates have been tracking with national averages. We are working with our clients as the pandemic persists by requiring additional support from the borrower in exchange for further deferral periods. Restaurants, especially quick service, have rebounded and many have resumed full payment status. All other segments have or are scheduled to return to regular payment status. Nevertheless, we have increased loan loss reserves adding $3.5 million in COVID-19 qualitative reserves over the last three quarters,” continued Bianchi.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company earned $9.2 million or $0.82 per share compared to earnings of $6.3 million, or $0.57 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

September 30, 2020 Highlights: (as of or for the 3-month period ended September 30, 2020, compared to June 30, 2020)

  • Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets increased from 9.51% to 9.70% during the quarter. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)5 relative to tangible assets (non-GAAP)5, less SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans increased to 8.29% at September 30, 2020 compared to 8.03% at June 30, 2020.
     
  • The Bank recorded provision for loan losses of $1.50 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.75 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  In continued anticipation of a COVID-19 related adverse economic impact, the COVID-19 related provision was $1.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increasing the allowance for loan losses allocated to COVID-19 to $3.5 million.  This was a modest increase from the $1.25 million provided for COVID-19 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to result in reduced operating capacity and uncertainty regarding potential future revenue and cash flows for certain businesses, including bank borrowers. Hotels and restaurants represent our portfolios’ two industry sectors most directly and adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These sectors’ loans totaled approximately $102 million and $39 million, respectively, at September 30, 2020.
     
  • As of September 30, 2020, the Bank’s COVID-19 related modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act, totaled $126.7 million, or 10% of gross loans versus $197.3 million, or 15% of gross loans at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, hotel industry sector loans represent approximately $71 million of the approved deferrals and the restaurant industry sectors represent approximately $5 million. The Bank has approximately $50 million of total payment deferrals expiring in the fourth quarter of 2020.
     
  • The sum of special mention and substandard assets, or criticized assets, decreased $15.2 million to $40.7 million at September 30, 2020 from $55.9 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of 27%.
     
  • The allowance for loan losses on originated loans, excluding PPP loans, increased to 1.65%.  Since PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, they are excluded from this reserve calculation.  Additionally, loans acquired through acquisition were effectively marked to market value at the time of their acquisition and were also excluded from this reserve calculation.
     
  • On August 12, 2020, the Bank announced the fourth quarter closure of three branch operations located at Minnesota Lake, Minnesota, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Eleva, Wisconsin. The branch operations will be consolidated into nearby branch locations.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased $15 million during the quarter to $1.62 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.61 billion at June 30, 2020.  The increase is primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decreases in the loan portfolio.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $115.5 million at September 30, 2020 from $39.6 million the prior quarter. Deposit levels remain robust, while the Bank experienced loan shrinkage and chose to maintain the investment portfolio at previous levels due to low yielding investment options.  As such, the Company has chosen to maintain a high level of liquidity. 

Loans receivable decreased to $1.23 billion at September 30, 2020 from $1.28 billion at June 30, 2020. New loan originations actually remain at previous account levels. However, due to repayments of criticized assets, $12 million in loan payoffs in acquired loans due to sale of property and the Bank’s decision not to match selected acquired loans refinancing interest rates totaling $14 million, the portfolio shrank.

The originated loan portfolio declined $9.7 million to $917.5 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $927.2 million at June 30, 2020. Acquired loans declined $42.4 million to $324.3 million in the current quarter from $366.7 million in the previous quarter. 

The allowance for loan losses increased to $14.8 million at September 30, 2020 representing 1.21% of loans receivable at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.04% of loans receivable at June 30, 2020.  Excluding the PPP loans which are guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses was 1.35% at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.16% the prior quarter.  A significant portion of the current loan portfolio includes loans purchased through whole bank acquisitions resulting in purchased credit impairments which are not included in the allowance for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of originated loans excluding PPP loans was 1.65% at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.53% the prior quarter.  The increase in the allowance in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the $1.5 million loan loss provisions related to anticipated COVID-19 adverse economic impacts. 

Allowance for Loan Losses Percentages

(in thousands, except ratios)

    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
Originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs   $ 777,340        $ 789,075        $ 762,127      $ 687,290   
SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees   135,177        132,800        —      —   
Acquired loans, net of unamortized discount   317,622        359,300        415,253      437,088   
Loans, end of period   $ 1,230,139        $ 1,281,175        $ 1,177,380      $ 1,124,378   
SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees   (135,177)        (132,800)       —      —   
Loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees   $ 1,094,962        $ 1,148,375        $ 1,177,380      $ 1,124,378   
Allowance for loan losses allocated to originated loans   $ 12,809        $ 12,109        $ 9,551      $ 8,694   
Allowance for loan losses allocated to other loans   2,027        1,264        769      483   
Allowance for loan losses   $ 14,836        $ 13,373        $ 10,320      $ 9,177   
Non-accretable difference on purchased credit impaired loans   $ 1,661        $ 3,355        $ 6,290      $ 6,737   
ALL as a percentage of loans, end of period   1.21%       1.04%       0.88%     0.82%  
ALL as a percentage of loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees   1.35%       1.16%       0.88%     0.82%  
ALL allocated to originated loans as a percentage of originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs   1.65%       1.53%       1.25%     1.26%  
ALL plus non-accretable difference as a percentage of loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees and costs   1.51%       1.46%       1.41%     1.42%  

One of the Company’s strategic objectives for 2020 was to reduce nonperforming assets and classified assets.
Nonperforming assets decreased to $14.9 million or 0.92% of total assets at September 30, 2020 compared to $17.4 million or 1.08% of total assets at June 30, 2020. Included in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020 are $10.5 million of nonperforming assets acquired during recent whole-bank acquisitions.  Originated nonperforming assets were only $4.4 million, 0.27% of total assets for the most recent quarter compared to $5.7 million, or 0.36% the prior quarter. 

Substandard and special mention loans declined $15.2 million, or 27%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  The table below shows the decreases in substandard loans by quarter during 2020.

    (in thousands)
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
Special mention loan balances   $ 7,777      $ 19,958      $ 19,387      $ 10,856      $ 12,959   
Substandard loan balances   32,922      35,911      38,393      39,892      38,527   
Criticized loans, end of period   $ 40,699      $ 55,869      $ 57,780      $ 50,748      $ 51,486   

Deposits decreased $1 million to $1.271 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.272 billion at June 30, 2020. Certificates of deposit represented all the deposit decline while money market, demand and savings accounts reflected increased balances. Certificates of deposit decreased by $26.4 million as the Company chose not to match higher rate local retail certificate competition.

On August 27, 2020, the Company issued ten-year, 6.00% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes totaling $15 million. The notes have a five-year non-call feature. The Company plans to use the funds for general corporate purposes with the ability to downstream to the Bank as capital if needed.

Review of Operations
Net interest income was $11.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $12.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $11.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The net interest margin decreased to 3.11% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.34% for both the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.  For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the decrease in net interest income was primarily due to lower yields on interest-earning assets and loan portfolio shrinkage compared to the previous quarter.

Net interest income and net interest margin with and without loan purchase accounting:
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

    Three months ended
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
    Net
Interest Income		   Net
Interest Margin		   Net
Interest Income		   Net Interest Margin   Net
Interest Income		   Net Interest Margin   Net
Interest Income		   Net Interest Margin   Net
Interest Income		   Net Interest Margin
With loan purchase
accretion		   $ 11,909       3.11%       $ 12,303       3.34%       $ 12,671       3.64%       $ 11,775       3.41%       $ 11,593       3.34%    
Less non-accretable difference realized as interest from payoff of
purchased credit
impaired loans		   (130)       (0.03)%       (196)       (0.05)%       (1,043)       (0.30)%       (271)       (0.08)%       (50)       (0.01)%    
Less accelerated accretion from payoff of certain PCI loans with transferred non-accretable differences         —%       (99)       (0.03)%             —%             —%             —%    
Less scheduled
accretion interest		   (276)       (0.07)%       (247)       (0.07)%       (233)       (0.07)%       (233)       (0.07)%       (233)       (0.08)%    
Without loan purchase accretion   $ 11,503       3.01%       $ 11,761       3.19%       $ 11,395       3.27%       $ 11,271       3.26%       $ 11,310       3.25%    

The yield on interest earning assets was 3.98% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 4.32% the prior quarter, and 4.67% for the third quarter one year earlier.  From the second quarter, the decrease in yield on interest earning assets is largely due to the increase in interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents.  The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.06% for the third quarter from 1.16% one quarter earlier and 1.56% one year earlier.  The primary decrease in the third quarter funding costs was due to lower deposit costs as the Bank repriced various deposit products and relied less on higher-costing certificates of deposit.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the net interest margin was 3.36% compared to 3.35% for the same time period one year earlier.

Loan loss provisions were $1.50 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1.75 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $575,000 one year earlier. As previously mentioned, the Company provided $1.5 million related to the COVID-19 Q-factor in the third quarter bringing the 2020 COVID-19 Q-factor to $3.5 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, provisions for loan losses were $5.25 million compared to $2.13 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. 

Non-interest income increased to a quarter end high of $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from the previous quarter end high of $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase is largely due to higher gains on sale of mortgage loans, an increase in retail customer activity and the annual incentive paid on higher debit card activity, which is recorded in other income. Additionally, in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Bank’s acquired wealth management business partner exercised their contractual call originated prior to the acquisition, resulting in the sale of the wealth management business.  The sale resulted in a $180 thousand gain recorded in the current quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total non-interest income was $13.7 million compared to $11.2 million for the same period one year earlier.

Total non-interest expense declined to $10.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, or 6% from $11.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  This was due to a lower compensation expense and lower impairment on mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), partially offset by increased data processing expenses associated with a larger average asset size and some seasonal increases in occupancy.   For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total non-interest expenses were $32.8 million compared to $32.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019.  The impact of the F&M acquisition on July 1, 2019 increased non-interest expense in 2020 in addition to the items discussed above.

Provisions for income taxes were $1.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1.1 million during the preceding quarter.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, provisions for income taxes were $3.3 million compared to $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.  The effective tax rate for the most recent quarter was 26.7% compared to 26.5% the prior quarter.  For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the effective tax rate was 26.6% compared to 26.4% for the corresponding period one year earlier.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in November 2020.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 28 branch locations.  Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, Ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank.  These uncertainties include the conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; adverse impacts to the Company or Bank arising from the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility of a deterioration in the residential real estate markets; interest rate risk; lending risk; the sufficiency of loan allowances; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; acts of terrorism and political or military actions by the United States or other governments; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; increases in FDIC insurance premiums or special assessments by the FDIC; disintermediation risk; our inability to obtain needed liquidity; risks related to the ongoing integration of F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. into the Company’s operations; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; cybersecurity risks; changes in federal or state tax laws; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; and the potential volatility of our stock price.  Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.  Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 10, 2020 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC.  The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, net income as adjusted per share, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP measures that eliminates the impact of certain expenses such as acquisition and branch closure costs and related data processing termination fees, legal costs, severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets and the net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.  Merger related charges represent expenses to either satisfy contractual obligations of acquired entities without any useful benefit to the Company or to convert and consolidate customer records onto the Company platforms.  These costs are unique to each transaction based on the contracts in existence at the merger date.  Tangible book value, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of preferred stock equity, goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position.  Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release.  These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

Contact: Steve Bianchi, CEO

(715)-836-9994

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

    September 30, 2020 (unaudited)   June 30, 2020 (unaudited)   December 31, 2019 (audited)   September 30, 2019 (unaudited)
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 115,474        $ 39,581        $ 55,840        $ 52,276     
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,752        3,752        4,744        5,245     
Securities available for sale “AFS”   150,908        162,716        180,119        182,956     
Securities held to maturity “HTM”   16,927        10,541        2,851        3,665     
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value   187        188        246        241     
Other investments   15,075        15,193        15,005        12,622     
Loans receivable   1,230,139        1,281,175        1,177,380        1,124,378     
Allowance for loan losses   (14,836)       (13,373)       (10,320)       (9,177)    
Loans receivable, net   1,215,303        1,267,802        1,167,060        1,115,201     
Loans held for sale   4,938        8,876        5,893        3,262     
Mortgage servicing rights   3,498        3,509        4,282        4,245     
Office properties and equipment, net   21,607        21,318        21,106        20,938     
Accrued interest receivable   5,829        5,855        4,738        4,993     
Intangible assets   5,893        6,293        7,587        7,999     
Goodwill   31,498        31,498        31,498        31,841     
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net   812        734        1,460        1,373     
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)   23,514        23,357        23,063        22,895     
Other assets   7,378        6,301        5,757        5,612     
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,622,593        $ 1,607,514        $ 1,531,249        $ 1,475,364     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Liabilities:                
Deposits   $ 1,270,778        $ 1,272,197        $ 1,195,702        $ 1,161,750     
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) advances   124,491        124,484        130,971        113,466     
Other borrowings   58,297        43,595        43,560        44,545     
Other liabilities   11,704        14,448        10,463        7,574     
Total liabilities   1,465,270        1,454,724        1,380,696        1,327,335     
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock— $0.01 par value,
authorized 30,000,000; 11,154,645;
11,150,695; 11,266,954 and 11,270,710
shares issued and outstanding, respectively		   112        112        113        113     
Additional paid-in capital   127,778        127,734        128,856        128,926     
Retained earnings   29,239        25,759        22,517        19,348     
Unearned deferred compensation   (710)       (834)       (462)       (630)    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   904        19        (471)       272     
Total stockholders’ equity   157,323        152,790        150,553        148,029     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,622,593        $ 1,607,514        $ 1,531,249        $ 1,475,364     

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
2020
(unaudited)		   June 30,
2020
(unaudited)		   September 30,
2019
(unaudited)		   September 30,
2020
(unaudited)		   September 30,
2019  
(unaudited)
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans   $ 14,154        $ 14,687        $ 14,646        $ 44,300        $ 40,036     
Interest on investments   1,064        1,199        1,577        3,712        4,241     
Total interest and dividend income   15,218        15,886        16,223        48,012        44,277     
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits   2,255        2,607        3,371        8,042        8,890     
Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowed funds   430        448        639        1,386        2,213     
Interest on other borrowed funds   624        528        620        1,701        1,436     
Total interest expense   3,309        3,583        4,630        11,129        12,539     
Net interest income before provision for loan losses   11,909        12,303        11,593        36,883        31,738     
Provision for loan losses   1,500        1,750        575        5,250        2,125     
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   10,409        10,553        11,018        31,633        29,613     
Non-interest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts   431        345        625        1,336        1,756     
Interchange income   556        489        476        1,509        1,267     
Loan servicing income   1,144        1,315        714        3,144        1,902     
Gain on sale of loans   1,987        1,818        679        4,585        1,560     
Loan fees and service charges   320        244        471        1,041        860     
Insurance commission income         195        197        475        573     
Net gains (losses) on investment securities   (1)       25        96        97        151     
Net gain (loss) on sale of branch   —        —        —        —        2,295     
Net gain (loss) on sale of acquired business lines   180        252        —        432        —     
Settlement proceeds   —        131        —        131        —     
Other   444        199        363        928        827     
Total non-interest income   5,062        5,013        3,621        13,678        11,191     
Non-interest expense:                    
Compensation and related benefits   5,538        5,908        5,295        16,881        14,605     
Occupancy   993        899        905        2,898        2,725     
Office   532        575        599        1,650        1,649     
Data processing   1,145        1,024        1,092        3,165        2,953     
Amortization of intangible assets   399        412        412        1,223        1,085     
Mortgage servicing rights expense   603        991        325        2,330        822     
Advertising, marketing and public relations   260        303        315        802        974     
FDIC premium assessment   188        180        78        436        318     
Professional services   434        353        561        1,391        1,961     
Gains on repossessed assets, net   (105)       (22)       (16)       (195)       (143)    
Other   737        769        3,409        2,266        5,309     
Total non-interest expense   10,724        11,392        12,975        32,847        32,258     
Income before provision for income taxes   4,747        4,174        1,664        12,464        8,546     
Provision for income taxes   1,267        1,105        430        3,309        2,252     
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 3,480        $ 3,069        $ 1,234        $ 9,155        $ 6,294     
Per share information:                    
Basic earnings   $ 0.31        $ 0.28        $ 0.11        $ 0.82        $ 0.57     
Diluted earnings   $ 0.31        $ 0.28        $ 0.11        $ 0.82        $ 0.57     
Cash dividends paid   $ —        $ —        $ —        $ 0.21        $ 0.20     
Book value per share at end of period   $ 14.10        $ 13.70        $ 13.13        $ 14.10        $ 13.13     
Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP)   $ 10.75        $ 10.31        $ 9.60        $ 10.75        $ 9.60     

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
                   
GAAP pretax income   $ 4,747        $ 4,174        $ 1,664      $ 12,464        $ 8,546     
Merger related costs   —        —        2,911      —        3,776     
Branch closure costs (1)   —        —        —      —        15     
Audit and Financial Reporting (2)   —        —        —      —        358     
Net gain on sale of branch (3)   —        —        —      —        (2,295)    
Net gain on sale of acquired business lines (4)   (180)       (252)       —      (432)       —     
Settlement proceeds (5)   —        (131)       —      (131)       —     
Pretax income as adjusted (6)   4,567        3,791        4,575      11,901        10,400     
Provision for income tax on net income as
adjusted (7)		   1,219        1,005        1,180      3,166        2,746     
Net income as adjusted after income taxes
(non-GAAP) (6)		   $ 3,348        $ 2,786        $ 3,395      $ 8,735        $ 7,654     
GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax   $ 0.31        $ 0.28        $ 0.11      $ 0.82        $ 0.57     
Merger related costs, net of tax   —        —        0.19      —        0.25     
Branch closure costs, net of tax   —        —        —      —        —     
Audit and Financial Reporting   —        —        —      —        0.02     
Net gain on sale of branch   —        —        —      —        (0.15)    
Net gain on sale of acquired business lines   (0.01)       (0.02)       —      (0.03)       —     
Settlement proceeds   —        (0.01)       —      (0.01)       —     
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP)   $ 0.30        $ 0.25        $ 0.30      $ 0.78        $ 0.69     
                     
Average diluted shares outstanding   11,155,337        11,150,785        11,276,005      11,172,641        11,068,227     

(1)  Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees included in occupancy and other costs included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.
(2) Audit and financial reporting costs include additional audit and professional fees related to the change in our year end from September 30 to December 31, effective December 31, 2018.
(3) Gain on sale of branch resulted from the sale of our sole Michigan office in Rochester Hills.
(4) Gain on sale of acquired business lines resulted from (1) the sale of Wells Insurance Agency and (2) the termination and sale of the wealth management business line sales contract acquired in a former acquisition.  
(5) Settlement proceeds includes litigation income from a JP Morgan Residential Mortgage Backed Security (RMBS) claim.  This distribution represents a supplement to the proceeds received in March 2017 from a JP Morgan RMBS previously owned by the Bank and sold in 2011.
(6) Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.
(7)  Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.

 

Nonperforming Originated and Acquired Assets
(in thousands, except ratios)

    September 30, 2020 
and Three Months
Ended		   June 30, 2020 and
Three Months
Ended		   December 31, 2019
and Three Months
Ended		   September 30, 2019
and Three Months
Ended
Nonperforming assets:                
Originated nonperforming assets:                
Nonaccrual loans   $ 3,255      $ 3,951      $ 4,285      $ 4,816   
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   698      1,455      946      842   
Total originated nonperforming loans (“NPL”)   3,953      5,406      5,231      5,658   
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)   352      270      441      195   
Other collateral owned   56      42      28      25   
Total originated nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)   $ 4,361      $ 5,718      $ 5,700      $ 5,878   
Acquired nonperforming assets:                
Nonaccrual loans   $ 9,899      $ 10,836      $ 14,771      $ 14,206   
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   252      425      158      257   
Total acquired nonperforming loans (“NPL”)   10,151      11,261      14,929      14,463   
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)   404      422      988      1,153   
Other collateral owned   —      —          —   
Total acquired nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)   $ 10,555      $ 11,683      $ 15,920      $ 15,616   
Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)   $ 14,916      $ 17,401      $ 21,620      $ 21,494   
Loans, end of period   $ 1,230,139      $ 1,281,175      $ 1,177,380      $ 1,124,378   
Total assets, end of period   $ 1,622,593      $ 1,607,514      $ 1,531,249      $ 1,475,364   
Ratios:                
Originated NPLs to total loans   0.32%     0.42%     0.44%     0.50%  
Acquired NPLs to total loans   0.83%     0.88%     1.27%     1.29%  
Originated NPAs to total assets   0.27%     0.35%     0.37%     0.40%  
Acquired NPAs to total assets   0.65%     0.73%     1.04%     1.06%  

Nonperforming Total Assets

(in thousand, except ratios)

    September 30, 2020 
and Three Months
Ended		   June 30, 2020 and
Three Months
Ended		   December 31, 2019
and Three Months
Ended		   September 30, 2019
and Three Months
Ended
Nonperforming assets:                
Nonaccrual loans                
Commercial real estate   $ 2,762      $ 3,221      $ 5,705      $ 6,324   
Agricultural real estate   5,252      5,979      7,568      6,191   
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)   853      1,306      1,850      2,072   
Agricultural operating   1,651      1,496      1,702      1,989   
Residential mortgage   2,536      2,666      2,063      2,255   
Consumer installment   100      119      168      191   
Total nonaccrual loans   $ 13,154      $ 14,787      $ 19,056      $ 19,022   
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   950      1,880      1,104      1,099   
Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”)   14,104      16,667      20,160      20,121   
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net   812      734      1,460      1,373   
Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)   $ 14,916      $ 17,401      $ 21,620      $ 21,494   
Troubled Debt Restructurings (“TDRs”)   $ 19,778      $ 13,119      $ 12,594      $ 11,795   
Nonaccrual TDRs   $ 7,199      $ 6,992      $ 7,198      $ 4,601   
Loans, end of period   $ 1,230,139      $ 1,281,175      $ 1,177,380      $ 1,124,378   
Total assets, end of period   $ 1,622,593      $ 1,607,514      $ 1,531,249      $ 1,475,364   
Ratios:                
NPLs to total loans   1.15%     1.30%     1.71%     1.79%  
NPAs to total assets   0.92%     1.08%     1.41%     1.46%  

Allowance for Loan Losses
(in thousand, except ratios)

    September 30, 2020 
and Three Months
Ended		   June 30, 2020 and
Three Months
Ended		   December 31, 2019
and Three Months
Ended		   September 30, 2019
and Three Months
Ended
Allowance for loan losses (“ALL”), at beginning of period   $ 13,373       $ 11,835       $ 9,177       $ 8,759    
Loans charged off:                
Commercial/Agricultural real estate               (156 )        
C&I/Agricultural operating   (103 )     (246 )     —           
Residential mortgage   (51 )           (16 )     (133 )  
Consumer installment   (10 )     (65 )     (119 )     (46 )  
Total loans charged off   (164 )     (311 )     (291 )     (179 )  
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:                
Commercial/Agricultural real estate   73       76                
C&I/Agricultural operating   33                      
Residential mortgage   1       6       3       1    
Consumer installment   20       17       31       21    
Total recoveries of loans previously charged off:   127       99       34       22    
Net loans charged off (“NCOs”)   (37 )     (212 )     (257 )     (157 )  
Additions to ALL via provision for loan losses charged to operations   1,500       1,750       1,400       575    
ALL, at end of period   $ 14,836       $ 13,373       $ 10,320       $ 9,177    
Average outstanding loan balance   $ 1,258,224       $ 1,266,273       $ 1,136,330       $ 1,143,252    
Ratios:                
NCOs (annualized) to average loans   0.01%       0.07%       0.09%       0.05%    


Loan Composition (in thousands)   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
Originated Loans:                
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:                
Commercial real estate   $ 322,028        $ 314,390        $ 302,546        $ 244,809     
Agricultural real estate   32,530        35,138        34,026        34,527     
Multi-family real estate   100,148        90,617        71,877        69,556     
Construction and land development   80,992        94,856        71,467        52,319     
C&I/Agricultural operating:                
Commercial and industrial   79,959        80,369        89,730        80,941     
Agricultural operating   24,324        25,813        20,717        22,057     
Residential mortgage:                
Residential mortgage   90,100        95,664        108,619        114,507     
Purchased HELOC loans   6,547        6,861        8,407        10,120     
Consumer installment:                
Originated indirect paper   28,535        32,031        39,585        42,894     
Other consumer   13,221        14,175        15,546        15,718     
Originated loans before SBA PPP loans   778,384        789,914        762,520        687,448     
SBA PPP loans   139,166        137,330        —        —     
Total originated loans   $ 917,550        $ 927,244        $ 762,520        $ 687,448     
Acquired Loans:                
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:                
Commercial real estate   $ 178,645        $ 195,335        $ 211,913        $ 220,237     
Agricultural real estate   40,613        43,054        51,337        54,914     
Multi-family real estate   9,520        13,022        15,131        18,202     
Construction and land development   8,346        15,276        14,943        13,231     
C&I/Agricultural operating:                
Commercial and industrial   24,413        29,477        44,004        46,291     
Agricultural operating   9,634        12,124        17,063        17,770     
Residential mortgage:                
Residential mortgage   51,754        56,760        67,713        73,563     
Consumer installment:                
Other consumer   1,409        1,639        2,640        3,052     
Total acquired loans   $ 324,334        $ 366,687        $ 424,744        $ 447,260     
Total Loans:                
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:                
Commercial real estate   $ 500,673        $ 509,725        $ 514,459        $ 465,046     
Agricultural real estate   73,143        78,192        85,363        89,441     
Multi-family real estate   109,668        103,639        87,008        87,758     
Construction and land development   89,338        110,132        86,410        65,550     
C&I/Agricultural operating:                
Commercial and industrial   104,372        109,846        133,734        127,232     
Agricultural operating   33,958        37,937        37,780        39,827     
Residential mortgage:                
Residential mortgage   141,854        152,424        176,332        188,070     
Purchased HELOC loans   6,547        6,861        8,407        10,120     
Consumer installment:                
Originated indirect paper   28,535        32,031        39,585        42,894     
Other consumer   14,630        15,814        18,186        18,770     
Gross loans before SBA PPP loans   1,102,718        1,156,601        1,187,264        1,134,708     
SBA PPP loans   139,166        137,330        —        —     
Gross loans   $ 1,241,884        $ 1,293,931        $ 1,187,264        $ 1,134,708     
Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process   (5,033)       (5,369)       (393)       (158)    
Unamortized discount on acquired loans   (6,712)       (7,387)       (9,491)       (10,172)    
Total loans receivable   $ 1,230,139        $ 1,281,175        $ 1,177,380        $ 1,124,378     

Deposit Composition
(in thousands)

    September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 229,217      $ 223,536      $ 168,157      $ 174,202   
Interest bearing demand deposits   279,648      270,116      223,102      209,644   
Savings accounts   191,511      185,816      156,599      165,419   
Money market accounts   246,651      242,536      246,430      193,654   
Certificate accounts   323,751      350,193      401,414      418,831   
Total deposits   $ 1,270,778      $ 1,272,197      $ 1,195,702      $ 1,161,750   

Average balances, Interest Yields and Rates
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

    Three months ended September 30, 2020   Three months ended June 30,    2020    Three months ended September 30, 2019
    Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average interest earning assets:                                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 77,774      $ 18      0.09  %   $ 19,995      $     0.10  %   $ 32,376      $ 203      2.49  %
Loans receivable   1,258,224      14,154      4.48  %   1,266,273      14,687      4.66  %   1,143,252      14,646      5.08  %
Interest bearing deposits   3,752      23      2.44  %   3,788      23      2.44  %   5,577      34      2.42  %
Investment securities (1)   166,622      846      2.02  %   174,875      988      2.27  %   185,921      1,174      2.56  %
Other investments   15,145      177      4.65  %   15,160      183      4.86  %   13,072      166      5.04  %
Total interest earning assets (1)   $ 1,521,517      $ 15,218      3.98  %   $ 1,480,091      $ 15,886      4.32  %   $ 1,380,198      $ 16,223      4.67  %
Average interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Savings accounts   $ 183,381      $ 98      0.21  %   $ 171,285      $ 99      0.23  %   $ 158,967      $ 155      0.39  %
Demand deposits   285,993      231      0.32  %   267,429      260      0.39  %   219,955      550      0.99  %
Money market accounts   255,160      280      0.44  %   243,264      350      0.58  %   200,647      593      1.17  %
CD’s   297,691      1,469      1.96  %   328,543      1,706      2.09  %   381,331      1,870      1.95  %
IRA’s   41,852      177      1.68  %   42,117      192      1.83  %   44,184      203      1.82  %
Total deposits   $ 1,064,077      $ 2,255      0.84  %   $ 1,052,638      $ 2,607      1.00  %   $ 1,005,084      $ 3,371      1.33  %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   173,758      1,054      2.41  %   186,191      976      2.11  %   169,908      1,259      2.94  %
Total interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,237,835      $ 3,309      1.06  %   $ 1,238,829      $ 3,583      1.16  %   $ 1,174,992      $ 4,630      1.56  %
Net interest income       $ 11,909              $ 12,303              $ 11,593       
Interest rate spread           2.92  %           3.16  %           3.11  %
Net interest margin (1)           3.11  %           3.34  %           3.34  %
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities           1.23              1.19              1.17   

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE).  The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.  The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $0, $0 and $27 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

    Nine months ended September 30, 2020   Nine months ended September 30, 2019
    Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average interest earning assets:                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 42,946      $ 141      0.44  %   $ 29,489      $ 542      2.46  %
Loans receivable   1,232,678      44,300      4.80  %   1,054,492      40,036      5.08  %
Interest bearing deposits   3,967      73      2.46  %   6,153      107      2.33  %
Investment securities (1)   173,595      2,965      2.28  %   167,023      3,119      2.58  %
Other investments   15,104      533      4.71  %   11,853      473      5.34  %
Total interest earning assets (1)   $ 1,468,290      $ 48,012      4.37  %   $ 1,269,010      $ 44,277      4.68  %
Average interest bearing liabilities:                        
Savings accounts   $ 169,754      $ 348      0.27  %   $ 156,851      $ 479      0.41  %
Demand deposits   262,748      865      0.44  %   200,387      1,288      0.86  %
Money market accounts   244,965      1,240      0.68  %   172,671      1,423      1.10  %
CD’s   326,776      5,021      2.05  %   348,139      5,163      1.98  %
IRA’s   42,221      568      1.80  %   41,576      537      1.73  %
Total deposits   $ 1,046,464      $ 8,042      1.03  %   $ 919,624      $ 8,890      1.29  %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   185,256      3,087      2.23  %   153,960      3,649      3.17  %
Total interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,231,720      $ 11,129      1.21  %   $ 1,073,584      $ 12,539      1.56  %
Net interest income       $ 36,883              $ 31,738       
Interest rate spread           3.16  %           3.12  %
Net interest margin (1)           3.36  %           3.35  %
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities           1.19              1.18   

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE).  The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.  The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $1 thousand and $103 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

The following table reports key financial metric ratios based on a net income and net income as adjusted basis:

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30,
2019		   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
Ratios based on net income:                    
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.85  %   0.78  %   0.34  %   0.87  %   0.61  %
Return on average equity (annualized)   8.93  %   8.23  %   3.35  %   9.05  %   5.94  %
Efficiency ratio   63  %   66  %   85  %   65  %   75  %
Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion   3.11  %   3.34  %   3.34  %   3.36  %   3.35  %
Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion   3.01  %   3.19  %   3.25  %   3.15  %   3.27  %
Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP):                    
Return on average assets as adjusted2 (annualized)   0.82  %   0.71  %   0.93  %   66  %   75  %
Return on average equity as adjusted3 (annualized)   8.59  %   7.47  %   9.22  %   7.69  %   7.23  %
Efficiency ratio4 as adjusted (non-GAAP)   64  %   67  %   66  %   66  %   69  %

Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
       
GAAP earnings after income taxes   $ 3,480      $ 3,069      $ 1,234      $ 9,155      $ 6,294   
Net income as adjusted after income
taxes (non-GAAP) (1)		   $ 3,348      $ 2,786      $ 3,395      $ 8,735      $ 7,654   
Average assets   $ 1,627,497      $ 1,585,421      $ 1,454,455      $ 1,580,733      $ 1,368,430   
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.85  %   0.78  %   0.34  %   0.87  %   0.61  %
Return on average assets as adjusted
(non-GAAP) (annualized)		   0.82  %   0.71  %   0.93  %   0.66  %   0.75  %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
       
GAAP earnings after income taxes   $ 3,480      $ 3,069      $ 1,234      $ 9,155      $ 6,294   
Net income as adjusted after income
taxes (non-GAAP) (1)		   $ 3,348      $ 2,786      $ 3,395      $ 8,735      $ 7,654   
Average equity   $ 154,996      $ 149,973      $ 146,116      $ 151,691      $ 141,608   
Return on average equity (annualized)   8.93  %   8.23  %   3.35  %   9.05  %   5.94  %
Return on average equity as adjusted
(non-GAAP) (annualized)		   8.59  %   7.47  %   9.22  %   7.69  %   7.23  %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
                   
Non-interest expense (GAAP)   $ 10,724        $ 11,392        $ 12,975        $ 32,847        $ 32,258     
Merger related Costs (1)   —        —        (2,911 )     —        (3,776 )  
Branch Closure Costs (1)   —        —        —        —        (15 )  
Audit and financial reporting (1)   —        —        —        —        (358 )  
Non-interest expense as adjusted (non-GAAP)   10,724        11,392        10,064        32,847        28,109     
Non-interest income   5,062        5,013        3,621        13,678        11,191     
Net interest margin   11,909        12,303        11,593        36,883        31,738     
Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP)   $ 16,971        $ 17,316        $ 15,214        $ 50,561        $ 42,929     
Net gain on sale of branch (1)   —        —        —        —        (2,295 )  
Net gain on acquired business lines (1)   (180 )     (252 )     —        (432 )     —     
Settlement proceeds (1)   —        (131 )     —        (131 )     —     
Efficiency ratio denominator (non-GAAP)   $ 16,791        $ 16,933        $ 15,214        $ 49,998        $ 40,634     
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   63%       66%       85%       65%       75%    
Efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP)   64%       67%       66%       66%       69%    

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)


Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 157,323        $ 152,790        $ 148,029     
Less:  Goodwill   (31,498)       (31,498)       (31,841)    
Less:  Intangible assets   (5,893)       (6,293)       (7,999)    
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 119,932        $ 114,999        $ 108,189     
Ending common shares outstanding   11,154,645        11,150,695        11,270,710     
Book value per share   $ 14.10        $ 13.70        $ 13.13     
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 10.75        $ 10.31        $ 9.60     

               
Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 157,323       $ 152,790       $ 148,029    
Less:  Goodwill   (31,498 )     (31,498 )     (31,841 )  
Less:  Intangible assets   (5,893 )     (6,293 )     (7,999 )  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 119,932       $ 114,999       $ 108,189    
Total Assets   $ 1,622,593       $ 1,607,514       $ 1,475,364    
Less:  Goodwill   (31,498 )     (31,498 )     (31,841 )  
Less:  Intangible assets   (5,893 )     (6,293 )     (7,999 )  
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)   $ 1,585,202       $ 1,569,723       $ 1,435,524    
Less SBA PPP Loans   (139,166 )     (137,330 )        
Tangible Assets, excluding SBA PPP Loans (non-GAAP)   $ 1,446,036       $ 1,432,393       $ 1,435,524    
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio   9.70     9.50%       10.03  
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)   7.57     7.33%       7.54  
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding SBA PPP Loans (non-GAAP)   8.29     8.03%       7.54  

1Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of  Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends  relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of  Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

4The efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and the Company’s ability to use what it has to generate the most profit possible for shareholders relative to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

5Tangible book value, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets are non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)” and “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Earns $3.5 Million, or $0.31 Per Share in 3Q20; Criticized Assets Decline 27%; Nonperforming Assets Decline 14.3%

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.