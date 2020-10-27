Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Esperion to Participate in Three Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR), today announced that members of Esperion management will participate in three upcoming virtual conferences during the month of November.

Event:   Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date:   November 9, 2020
Format:   Fireside chat & 1:1 Investor meetings
Time:   2:00 p.m. ET
     
Event:   Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date:   November 17, 2020
Format:   Fireside chat & 1:1 Investor meetings
Time:   8:40 a.m. ET
     
Event:   Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Date:   November 18, 2020
Format:   Fireside chat & 1:1 Investor meetings
Time:   9:40 a.m. ET

A live audio webcast of the virtual conference presentations can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Esperion website at www.esperion.com/investors-media/events-presentations/. Replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the events.

Esperion Therapeutics

Through scientific and clinical excellence, and a deep understanding of cholesterol biology, the experienced Lipid Management Team at Esperion is committed to developing new LDL-C lowering medicines that will make a substantial impact on reducing global cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death around the world. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Esperion Therapeutics’ Commitment to Patients with Hyperlipidemia

High levels of LDL-C can lead to a build-up of fat and cholesterol in and on artery walls (known as atherosclerosis), potentially leading to cardiovascular events, including heart attack and stroke. In the U.S., 96 million people, or more than 37 percent of the adult population, have elevated LDL-C. There are approximately 18 million people in the U.S. living with elevated levels of LDL-C despite taking maximally tolerated lipid-modifying therapy — including individuals considered statin averse — leaving them at high risk for cardiovascular events1. In the United States, more than 50 percent of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) patients who are not able to reach their guideline recommended LDL-C levels with statins alone need less than a 40 percent reduction to reach their LDL-C threshold goal2.

Esperion's mission as the Lipid Management Company is to deliver oral, once-daily medicines that complement existing oral drugs to provide the additional LDL-C lowering that these patients need.

Investor Contact:
Kaitlyn Brosco
Esperion
investorrelations@esperion.com

