mophie revamps its flagship juice pack and introduces the juice pack connect universal battery system

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, and the No. 1 external battery brand in the U.S.1, today announced the juice pack® connect modular system that allows users to do more with their smartphones. With the juice pack connect, users can easily charge their phone on demand using the detachable battery feature.



“The juice pack connect demonstrates mophie’s deep commitment to the performance and convenience of mobile power,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product development at ZAGG Brands. “And it does so in a design that works with any Qi-enabled smartphone, with or without a lightweight protective case. In today’s mobile world, the juice pack connect allows users to do more of everything they love with their smartphone, from talking and watching, to listening and viewing.”

The juice pack connect contains a 5,000mAh battery and allows users to experience a new way to charge. The portable charger delivers up to 70% extra battery2. Simply slide on the juice pack connect to the provided anchor and slide off when charging is complete. An included phone grip easily attaches to the same anchor for a better grip on your phone and doubles as a handy stand when the battery is not in use. The juice pack connect box includes two connect adapters, the connect stand, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and an installation kit.

Additional product features include:

Qi-Enabled Compatibility – any Qi-enabled smartphone is compatible with the juice pack connect, including the latest Apple, Samsung, and Google smartphones.





Case Friendly – the juice pack connect can wirelessly charge through lightweight cases.





Simple to Operate – an easy-to-use connect anchor system makes using and removing the juice pack connect simple. Just attach the anchor, slide on the battery, and charge on demand.





Power When You Need It – quickly slide on the juice pack when low on power and slide it off when done. There's never any extra bulk on your phone.





Wireless Charging – the juice pack connect wirelessly charges your phone and can be recharged wirelessly with any Qi-enabled pad or stand.



Versatile USB-C Port – charge the juice pack connect or another device using the same USB-C port.



Connect Stand Included – prop up your phone or get a secure hold while on-the-go.



Pricing & Availability:

The mophie juice pack connect will be available in October on mophie.com, leading retailers, and ZAGG franchise locations nationwide for $79.95. The product is available in black.

1The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Power, Portable Power Packs, Based on Dollars, Jan. 2017 - July 2020

2Number of charges expressed in percentages (%) based on wireless charging, using a fully charged pre-production juice pack connect to charge an iPhone 11 Pro in airplane mode from 0-100%. Results will vary based on environmental factors, device settings and individual usage.

mophie, the mophie logo, and powerstation are trademarks owned by mophie Inc. ZAGG, InvisibleShield, Gear4, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks owned by ZAGG. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB Implementers Forum. Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Samsung is a trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About mophie

mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer and the No. 1 selling battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software, and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, and T-Mobile stores, as well as Sprint and other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

Contact:

ZAGG Brands

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

