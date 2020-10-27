ENZO BIOCHEM LAUNCHES GOTESTMENOW™ ONLINE PLATFORM FOR CONSUMERS TO DIRECTLY ORDER COVID-19 LABORATORY TESTS

/EIN News/ -- Direct-to-Consumer service will initially offer access to COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing and

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, announced today that it has launched GoTestMeNow™, a new online platform that enables consumers to directly order physician-authorized laboratory testing.

GoTestMeNow™ can be used to access necessary medical tests without the need for a doctor’s office visit. Specimen collection and testing is accomplished through a network of patient service centers in the New York/New Jersey metro area. Consumers can obtain results through a secure online portal. The GoTestMeNow™ direct-to-consumer laboratory testing capability will initially support access to COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing, and the platform will be expanded to offer access to a broad range of additional tests in the near future.

“One of the frustrating issues for individuals concerned about their risk of COVID-19 infection is the requirement that they must visit a doctor’s office for authorization to be tested. This issue is keeping thousands of people from getting tested each week,” said Barry Weiner, president of Enzo. “Enzo’s GoTestMeNow™ platform enables people to access testing more easily and faster with the oversight of a licensed physician but without the need to visit the doctor’s office. As we work to address the most critical needs in laboratory testing by bringing easier access to COVID-19 testing, we are planning to expand the platform for consumers to also access a broad range of additional testing services and home testing kits, including testing for sexually transmitted diseases, many of which require rapid diagnosis and treatment to avoid risk of long-term health problems.”

The GoTestMeNow™ platform is designed to offer the highest levels of speed and convenience in helping consumers access laboratory testing services:

Individuals order the desired test online.

A licensed physician providing clinical oversight for GoTestMeNow™ services will be alerted for prompt review and authorization of the test.

The platform facilitates all needs related to payment, including insurance coverage.

Consumers can visit the testing location that is most convenient for their needs.

Results are available to patients through a secure online portal.

A FAQ section as well as a phone and email contact are available for patients to access should they have any questions at www.gotestmenow.com .

“The GoTestMeNow platform brings a new focus on public health to laboratory testing by making it easier to access high-quality testing services locally,” added Mr. Weiner. “Enzo’s laboratory has the infrastructure necessary to locally and rapidly support all testing needs with complete solutions in molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, immunohistochemistry and cytology.”

To access COVID-19 testing services, consumers can visit Enzo’s direct-to-consumer platform at www.gotestmenow.com . Enzo’s diagnostic and laboratory services are backed by extensive data and research. Details about the company’s AMPIPROBE® SARS-CoV-2 Test System and the full range of COVID-19 products and services are available at https://www.enzo.com/coronavirus .

About Enzo Biochem



Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

