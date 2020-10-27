Laidlaw Venture Partners Continues Strategic Growth with the Addition of Zachary Shriver, Ph.D. and George Steinfels, Ph.D., MBA as Strategic Advisors for Key Operational Activities

Veteran Medical Professionals Bring Expertise to Enhance Value in the LVP Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laidlaw Venture Partners (“LVP”), the venture capital arm of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., today announced the addition of Zachary Shriver, Ph.D. and George Steinfels, Ph.D., MBA, to their growing team of strategic advisors for critical operational functions. Together, they bring decades of manufacturing and clinical development experience to Laidlaw Venture Partners and are expected to be instrumental in the further development and evolution of existing LVP portfolio companies.



Dr. Zachary Shriver received his B.A, in Chemistry from Amherst College, summa cum laude, and his Ph.D. from MIT in Applied Biosciences. He has built on an academic training foundation in biochemistry, glycobiology, and structural biology with over 20 years of industry experience, including leadership in multiple aspects of drug development efforts. He is the scientific founder of two biotech companies, Visterra (sold to Otsuka Pharmaceuticals for ~$430 million) and Momenta and is currently the Chief Scientific Officer at Visterra, heading Research and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Dr. Shriver has built scientific organizations from scratch and led scientific teams as well as established laboratory operations for biotech companies. Notably, he made significant contributions to solving the 2008 heparin crisis and has advised the United States Pharmacopeia on biologics-based medicines. His research has led to development of 10+ drug candidates, with six INDs and two approved products: enoxaparin sodium and Glatopa (glatiramer acetate). In addition, he is an author on 100+ scientific publications and is an inventor on 60+ patents.

Dr. Shriver is expert in identifying and managing critical manufacturing aspects of biotechnology businesses. He has been involved in everything from working with partners/vendors to utilize their manufacturing capabilities to optimize product development for specific companies to guiding their scientific teams on potential ways to reduce program risk, shorten timelines, and better prepare for various regulatory submissions.

George Steinfels, PhD, MBA, received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from The Johns Hopkins University, his Master of Business Administration in Management and Finance from The Wharton School, and his Master of Science and PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Maryland. Dr. Steinfels is a seasoned Senior Executive and Board Member with demonstrated success across multiple healthcare disciplines. He has proven to be a valuable asset for healthcare companies seeking to engage in their first clinical studies or provide leadership and guidance to more mature clinical stage companies. His broad areas of expertise include product development from inception to commercialization, clinical trial operations, and general corporate operations and development. Dr. Steinfels has also prepared clinical development strategies, including clinical protocols for drugs, biologics, devices, and diagnostics in all major therapeutic areas.

Throughout his career, Dr. Steinfels has held executive and CXO positions at both large and small, and public and private companies.

“We are delighted to have Dr.’s Steinfels and Shriver join our growing team of industry veterans bringing expertise in the critical roles of clinical operations, manufacturing, and product development. Dr Shriver’s in-depth knowledge of CMC issues from a regulatory, cost, and scalability perspective is invaluable. Additionally, he has built and managed both companies and teams through the development process. Dr. Steinfels is highly experienced “C” level Clinical Operations executive who also worked at both large and small CRO’s affording us a unique perspective in managing the relationship with our research partners. George and Zach’s skills will be key as we build and accelerate the development and strategic plans across the LVP portfolio of companies,” said Pat Gallagher, Managing Partner, Laidlaw Venture Partners.

"We are in a very exciting time of growth for Laidlaw Venture Partners, and the addition of both Dr. Shriver and Dr. Steinfels to our LVP team of advisors further strengthens our ability to add value to our existing portfolio companies and fully vet new opportunities moving forward. These key additions enhance our ability to add value for our companies and investors," said James Ahern, Founding Partner, Laidlaw Venture Partners.

