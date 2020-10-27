Infinera Partners with ESnet to Upgrade the World's Most Advanced Scientific Data Network

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) is proud to announce a contract award with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s Energy Sciences Network (ESnet) to build the optical substrate for its next-generation science network, ESnet6, interconnecting the DOE’s national laboratory system and experimental facilities with research and commercial networks around the globe. Based on a next-generation hardware and software stack, ESnet6 will provide unparalleled support for global science and pave the way for future advancements in the areas of streaming data analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, workflow management, and the integration of compute, storage, and networking capabilities.



The ESnet6 optical network is powered by the Infinera GX Series Compact Modular Platform and FlexILS Open Optical Line System. ESnet’s open optical networking approach combined with Infinera’s GX and FlexILS with coherent 600G technology enables deployment of today’s state-of-the art technology plus future-proofs the network with the ability to seamlessly upgrade to 800G capability once available.

With science data traffic over ESnet doubling every 20 months, Infinera capabilities ensure ESnet can provide 400 Gigabit Ethernet-based services through this open and flexible architecture. Deployed nationwide, the Infinera GX Series and FlexILS Open Optical Line System solutions provide a flexible and scalable foundation with C+L-band capability for further scale at the photonic layer.

“ESnet6 represents a transformational change in the capacity, resiliency, and flexibility and brings tangible benefits to the DOE’s science mission,” said Kate Mace, ESnet6 Project Director. “Open optical networking technology plays a key role in ESnet’s ability to meet the ongoing challenges of data traffic growth while supporting the high-speed and real-time collaboration capabilities that are critical to our nation’s science programs.”



As the world’s leading science data network, ESnet connects all of the DOE’s geographically distributed laboratories, experimental facilities, and computing centers across a dedicated fiber optic backbone that stretches across the U.S. and beyond. These capabilities provide the foundation for scientists to move, share, analyze, and store data no matter where in the world the data may be. Partnering with ESnet, Infinera quickly and safely deployed new equipment, performed testing, and turned up services over 15,000 miles of fiber during a global pandemic.

“ESnet was pleased to see Infinera’s team make such fast work of this large installation task during a pandemic. This high-speed connectivity provides the foundation to meet our mission of accelerating scientific discovery,” said Inder Monga, Executive Director of ESnet and Division Director of Scientific Networking at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. “ESnet enables tens of thousands of scientists to access data portals, transfer vast research data streams, and tap into remote scientific instruments and sources — all in real time.”

“Infinera is delighted to partner with ESnet to deploy a high-capacity open optical network connecting all the national laboratory locations in the U.S. with high-performance computing locations,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Sales at Infinera. “This collaboration underscores the value of our relationship and ability to deliver advanced networking solutions quickly and efficiently to meet the needs of our customers even during a pandemic.”

