InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast Featuring VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. CEO Shawn Singh

The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Shawn Singh, CEO of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN).

“Throughout the many years I’ve been in the [biopharma] space, I really haven’t been satisfied with the treatment alternatives that have been available to people all around the world who are suffering from mental illness, especially anxiety and depression,” Singh stated during the interview. “VistaGen provides, I think, an opportunity for tremendous excitement, given what we’re working on in our pipeline. We have three drug candidates focused on trying to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other CNS, or central nervous system, disorders.”

VistaGen’s lead drug candidate, PH94B, is a first-in-class neuroactive nasal spray that’s currently being developed as an acute treatment for anxiety in adults with Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD). Fast-acting (10-15 minutes), non-systemic and non-sedating in Phase 2 clinical studies, PH94B has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), positioning it to potentially become the first FDA-approved fast-acting acute treatment for adults with SAD, if planned Phase 3 studies are successful.

The company’s development pipeline also includes PH10, an investigational synthetic neuroactive nasal spray being initially developed as a potential fast-acting, non-sedating, non-addictive new generation treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, an oral prodrug of 7-chloro-kynurenic acid (7-Cl-KYNA) with potential to serve as an innovative treatment for MDD and multiple neurological indications where current therapies are unsatisfactory.

“What’s exciting about all of these and where we see some game-changing potential in the landscape is the way they work and how fundamentally different we think each of them is from current treatment alternatives,” Singh continued. “The way a drug works and the way it works in the brain for a neuropsychiatric indication is critical. ... We’ve got, I think, an opportunity, based on the drug development programs we’ve got moving, to really swing the paradigm into a different direction where patients can learn faster whether a drug is going to deliver a benefit, and they’re not going to have to, during that period, worry as much about the types of side effects and safety concerns that are associated with current therapies.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and VistaGen’s Shawn Singh in exploring how VistaGen is working to redefine the standard of care for people suffering from anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders through the continued advancement of its promising development pipeline.

