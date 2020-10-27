BetterLife CEO Highlights Crucial Difference Between the Company’s Interferon Alpha 2b and Other Treatements

/EIN News/ -- New York City, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chief Executive Officer for BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCQB:BETRF) (CSE:BETR), an emerging biotechnology company currently preparing for clinical trials of AP-003, its interferon alpha 2b COVID-19 treatment, joined investor portal Proactive to discuss the key differences between the interferon inhalation formula used by BetterLife against that used successfully by Synairgen PLC.



The Synairgen trials caused much excitement, strongly demonstrating that treatments using an interferon beta inhalation in COVID-19 patients significantly improved their condition and sped up recovery. BetterLife is due to start its clinical trials later this fall in Australia for AP-003, BetterLife’s inhaled human interferon alpha 2b, in patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

Interferons are a natural part of the body’s innate immune system that are induced upon viral infection, providing the body’s first line of defence against the virus through suppression viral replication and activation of the immune response. However, interferon production is inhibited by the virus responsible for COVID-19.

While both AP-003 and interferon beta are hypothesized to bypass the COVID-19 induced interferon production blockade, BetterLife believe that their proprietary inhaled alpha 2b (exclusively owned and developed by the Company) could be much more effective against the severity and duration of COVID-19 than interferon beta.

In the interview with Proactive, Dr. Doroudian, BetterLife CEO explains why the AP-003 formulation potentially represents a superior mode of treatment over interferon beta due to its proven anti-viral therapeutic.

He also discusses:

The recent merger between BetterLife and Altum

Why the Company has chosen Australia to kick off its 150 patient clinical trial

How using virtual monitoring technology will help BetterLife with patient recruitment

