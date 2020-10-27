Eloxx Announces The Publication of Two Manuscripts on ELX-02 and It’s ERSG Library In Two Leading Journals

/EIN News/ -- A Publication titled: “ELX-02: an investigational read-through agent for the treatment of nonsense mutation-related genetic disease” has been published in the Expert Opinion on Investigational Drugs Journal



A Publication titled: “Intravitreal administration of small molecule read-through agents demonstrate functional activity in a nonsense mutation mouse model” was published in the Journal of Experimental Eye Research

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: ELOX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by nonsense mutations limiting production of functional proteins,today announced that two scientific manuscripts have been published in two leading journals; Expert Opinion on Investigational Drugs and Journal of Experimental Eye Research. Both manuscripts are now available online and in the Scientific Documents section of our website at https://www.eloxxpharma.com/scientific-publications/.

“We are pleased that two manuscripts on ELX-02 and other small molecule compounds in our ERSG library have been published. The first manuscript, a review of ELX-02 by Professor Eitan Kerem, MD, Senior Attending Physician at the Hadassah CF Center in Jerusalem, Israel and Senior Medical Consultant to Eloxx, details the development of ELX-02 for the restoration of functional protein in nonsense-mediated disease in support of our ongoing Phase 2 trials. The second manuscript, in the Journal of Experimental Eye Research, demonstrates that multiple small molecules in our ERSG library mediate dose-dependent read-through at the back of the eye after a single intravitreal injection,” said Matthew Goddeeris, PhD, Vice President of Research, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. “Collectively, these manuscripts demonstrate the wide-ranging potential of our small molecule read-through approach to rare genetic disorders mediated by nonsense mutations; from targeted delivery for inherited retinal disorders to systemic delivery for multi-system disorders like cystic fibrosis. IND enabling preclinical studies are also underway for our library of ERSG compounds in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.”

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel RNA-modulating drug candidates (designed to be eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycosides) that are formulated to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Premature stop codons are point mutations that disrupt protein synthesis from messenger RNA. As a consequence, patients with premature stop codon diseases have reduced or eliminated protein production from the mutation bearing allele accounting for some of the most severe phenotypes in these genetic diseases. These premature stop codons have been identified in over 1,800 rare and ultra-rare diseases. Read-through therapeutic development is focused on extending mRNA half-life and increasing protein synthesis by enabling the cytoplasmic ribosome to read through premature stop codons to produce full-length proteins. Eloxx’s lead investigational product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is in the early stages of clinical development focusing on cystic fibrosis. ELX-02 is an investigational drug that has not been approved by any global regulatory body. Eloxx’s preclinical candidate pool consists of a library of novel drug candidates designed to be eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycosides identified based on read-through potential. Eloxx also has preclinical programs focused on kidney diseases including autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, as well as rare ocular genetic disorders. Eloxx is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with operations in Rehovot, Israel and Morristown, NJ. For more information, please visit www.eloxxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "outlook" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, including: the development of the Company’s read-through technology; the approval of the Company’s patent applications; the Company’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations; the Company’s ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals for its current and future product candidates; the acceptance by the market of the Company’s products should they receive regulatory approval; the timing and success of the Company’s preliminary studies, preclinical research, clinical trials, and related regulatory filings; the ability of the Company to consummate additional financings as needed; the impact of global health concerns, such as the COVID-19 global pandemic, on our ability to continue our clinical and preclinical programs and otherwise operate our business effectively; as well as those discussed in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

