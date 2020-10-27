Stroke Management Market to Reach Valuation of $36.75 Billion by 2023 | Diagnostics and Therapeutics
The report on the global Stroke Management market highlights that the market is expected to reach $22,581 million by 2016, from $36,756 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups. The diagnostics segment held more than five-seventh share of the total market in 2016.
The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the Stroke Management market.
The Stroke Management report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.
Rise in incidences of cardiac disorders, surge in geriatric population, and increased patient awareness drive the growth of the global stroke management market. However, limited insurance coverage along with high cost of devices impede market growth. Nonetheless, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing nations would provide lucrative opportunities to new market players in the future.
By type, the diagnostics segment is expected to continue its dominance in the future and occupy almost four-fifths of the overall share by 2023, owing to an increased number of diagnostics procedures for pre-detection of strokes when any signs or symptoms are noticed. The segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. In addition, the therapeutics segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2017 to 2023.
By application, the ischemic stroke segment is expected to dominate the global market and generate more than four-fifths of the overall revenue by 2023. This is attributed to the increase in incidences of ischemic stroke. However, the hemorrhagic stroke segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
Regionally, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2017 to 2023, owing to rise in government healthcare expenditure and growth in demand for healthcare devices from a large pool of patient population, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure. However, North America occupied almost two-fifths of the overall market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2023. This is attributed to rise in expenditure to upgrade healthcare systems and growing demand for technologically advanced devices for rapid & accurate distribution of medicines.
The Major Key Players Are:
Abbott Laboratories, B Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Medtronic Plc., Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Glaxosmithkline Plc., and Merck & Company
The Other Prominent Players Are:
Mizuho America Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Genentech Inc., Stryker Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, and others.
