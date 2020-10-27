Tryp Technologies Inc Launching Delivery Service, TripDelivers in Nashville, TN.
TripDelivers Restaurant & Grocery Delivery Services Soft Launch Announced in Nashville, TN., and Surrounding Cities November 2020.NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tryp Technologies, Inc., a SaaS (software as a service) software technology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada announces the soft launch of their restaurant and grocery delivery service, TripDelivers to Nashville, Tennessee and surrounding cities.
According to Bob McNulty, CEO of Tryp Technologies, Inc., this launch is the 1st of 36 planned markets in 21 states. "Because Nashville is known worldwide as the" it" city, we wanted to be a part of this vibrant and growing economy" said McNulty. Our technology allows our restaurants and our drivers to maximize the term customer service while keeping all the money in the local economy. As a new player in the mobile food ordering space, TripDelivers will differentiate itself from other third party services with a business model that is very unlike the competition, https://partners.tripdelivers.com/restaurateur-overview/
While competing delivery service companies have profited greatly by charging restaurants 20%-30% or higher per order and by marking up menu items to customers, TripDelivers has lower delivery fees with 100% transparency. Menu markups by third party delivery companies to customers has traditionally been 10%-40% or more. Contrary to gouging customers with the double-dipping practice of menu markups, and delivery charges, with TripDelivers customers, will know exactly what the menu charges and delivery fees will be every time they place an order., TripDelivers has flat-fee pricing for restaurants. For a low annual subscription fee, restaurants can receive member pricing that is only $2 per order. Restaurants that anticipate fewer delivery orders can choose to be non-members and receive pricing of just $3 per order.
TripDelivers has also kept the delivery driver in mind when they designed and developed their platform. Drivers are chosen by the customer via the app, operate independently from the restaurants, are paid directly by the customer, and keep 100% of the fare and tip. Read more here https://partners.tripdelivers.com/restaurant-delivery/
Finally, there is a fresh mobile food delivery service available for restaurants and consumers. "Trip Delivers will help restaurant business owners keep more of their profits, customers save more of their money, and drivers earn more for their deliveries," said McNulty. No longer do restaurants and customers and even drivers have to be at the mercy of some greedy delivery companies.
With the November 9th launch of the Nashville market, TripDelivers is poised to make a strong entrance. As the restaurant and grocery delivery business continues to expand, TripDelivers will continue to open in new markets. TripDelivers aims to be the best delivery service available and is prepared to take the industry by storm. See https://tripdelivers.com/nashville-tn-best-cheapest-food-delivery-service/
About Tryp Technologies, Inc.
Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Tryp Technologies, Inc. is a SaaS (software as a service) software technology company that offers an Internet and app-based restaurant, grocery, and pick-up and delivery platform that will launch across the United States throughout 2020 and 2021. Tryp Technologies, Inc. is the first rideshare company to offer Drivers 100 percent of the rideshare and delivery fare, as well as a residual income affiliate marketing revenue model. For More information visit https://tripdelivers.com
Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tryp Technologies, Inc its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Tryp Technologies, Inc. ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tryp Technologies Inc. filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or the Company's website.
