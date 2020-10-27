/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report 'Tencent and WIMI Hologram Continue to Explore in the Field of Unmanned Driving'. The so-called AR navigation, just as its name implies, uses augmented reality technology to display ordinary navigation content in the form of AR real-world presentations. By deeply fusing the real road conditions captured by the on-board camera in real-time with the AI, a virtual navigation guidance model is generated, and superimposed to the real road to create a navigation screen closer to the real vision of the driver.



The newly released AR navigation by Tencent adopts lane-level precise positioning technology, which makes the navigation guidance signs "fit" more accurately and realistically as if they were on the road. Users do not need to think and react, instead, they can make the right decision according to the guidance of navigation intuitively, which greatly reduces the reaction cost of users.

The AR navigation system is part of the Internet of vehicles. The new AR navigation released this time adopts the lane-level precise positioning technology, which is more in line with the needs of users and strives to enable drivers to intuitively judge the navigation route. Meanwhile, it can provide practical information such as the number of remaining parking spaces.

The navigation information can be directly projected in the front of the front windshield through the mobile vehicle-mounted projection equipment. In specific applications, the AR navigation can not only display basic travel guidance such as navigation arrows and traffic signs, but also combine scene prediction and personal preferences of the user to provide targeted information that the user needs or is interested in. For example, when the user wants to buy clothes, AR navigation will present nearby merchants/discount information. When a user wants to drink milk tea, it presents nearby shops, or even enters an indoor parking lot, and guide the vehicle to an available parking space, while telling the user where the nearest elevator is. In addition, Tencent also allows merchants to update dynamic information, which means that it has bred countless possibilities for commercial realization. According to Wang Wanxin, the general manager of Tencent Auto Union, mass-produced models equipped with Tencent's AR navigation will be on the market this year.

WIMI focuses on computer vision holographic cloud services. WIMI found that the application layer has gradually become the advantage of unmanned driving in this industry, and then some demands for unmanned driving will be discovered from this industry. In fact, every step WIMI has taken so far is to respond to the market demand and to cope with it.

From the perspective of the value of the industrial chain, WIMI Hologram acts as an intermediate supplier, connecting the SDK operating platform and application developers. Apple, Google, Baidu, and Tencent all have their own AR SDK platforms. While WIMI Holographic, as an intermediate platform, is a supplement to the basic toolkit provided by the SDK platform, allowing users to complete software applications more conveniently. The holographic image processing function of WIMI is regularly optimized and improved, including two core technologies: holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face change technology. Due to the development of video processing and recognition technology, WIMI's holographic AR advertising and holographic imaging services based on image detection, recognition, template matching, image dynamic fusion and replacement are currently in a leading position in the industry.

With the development of autonomous driving, people will see various applications and implementations of AR technology in the industry, and automotive equipment requires after-sales updates, which provides necessary opportunities for the corresponding upgrade of AR content and software. Therefore, AR has great development potential. It can be predicted that the market will soon need a platform related to automotive AR. Now, what still needs to be considered is the formulation of a common standard, which means that manufacturers, software developers, and content developers must work together to build a common ecosystem for the upcoming automotive AR.

In short, autonomous driving has brought real impetus to the development of AR, but at the same time, AR may also be a key factor in helping the market transition from manned to unmanned driving. In the long run, automotive AR only opens the practical application market of the AR industry, paving the way for AR applications in other industries.

