Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $10.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $9.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020, and $8.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, net income totaled $23.8 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.2 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the same period of 2019.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Return on assets improved to 1.17% and return on equity to 12.16%
  • Diversified revenue and strong balance sheet continue to buffer impact of pandemic and lower interest rates
  • Strong performance by Capital City Home Loans (“CCHL”) contributed significantly ($0.23 per share)
  • 11% increase in other fee revenues (deposit, bankcard, and wealth management)
  • Credit quality remains strong with no significant problem loan migration
  • 88% of loan balances extended in the first and second quarter have resumed payments

“Although the environment remains challenging, Capital City reported a strong third quarter, up 12.7% over the second quarter,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am proud of both our financial performance and how our team has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to put the safety and well-being of our associates and clients first, as we reach out to assist our communities through the origination of SBA PPP loans, grants and volunteer hours, and endeavor to meet the needs of our clients through both in-person and virtual delivery channels. The mortgage market has been robust and we have benefitted from our alliance with CCHL, which contributed $0.23 per share in the third quarter – up from $0.20 per share in the second quarter. Earnings from CCHL and SBA PPP loan fees have helped to mitigate the adverse impacts of a lower interest rate environment and reserve build attributable to the adoption of CECL and COVID-19. Hopefully, we will continue to experience economic improvement during the fourth quarter and into 2021. I am proud of what our team has accomplished in a very difficult year, and I remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for Capital City. Thank you for your continued support.”

COVID-19 Update

  • Lobby access remains open for all of our banking offices and operations are subject to national guidelines and local safety ordinances to protect both clients and associates – we will continue to monitor changing conditions with the pandemic and its impact on client and associate interactions within our banking offices
  • Most operational associates returned to work in early June, but we have extended some remote work arrangements on a case-by-case basis
  • Enhanced digital access options are available for banking products and access to sales associates
  • We continue to monitor COVID-19 case count trends in our markets and respond appropriately to help ensure client and associate safety
  • We continue to support clients with the Small Business Administration Payment Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) by actively assisting with the forgiveness process

Discussion of Operating Results

Summary Overview

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, the $2.1 million increase in operating profit was attributable to a $4.7 million increase in noninterest income and a $0.7 million decrease in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $3.0 million and lower net interest income of $0.3 million.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, the $7.0 million increase in operating profit was attributable to a $21.1 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $12.5 million, a $0.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses and lower net interest income of $1.1 million.

The $10.4 million increase in operating profit for the first nine months of 2020 versus the comparable period of 2019 was attributable to higher noninterest income of $41.4 million, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $24.2 million, a $6.1 million increase in the provision for credit losses and lower net interest income of $0.7 million.

The aforementioned period over period variances reflect the acquisition of a 51% membership interest and consolidation of CCHL late in the first quarter of 2020.

Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.17% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 12.16% for the third quarter of 2020. These metrics were 1.10% and 11.03% for the second quarter of 2020, respectively, and 1.14% and 10.51% for the third quarter of 2019, respectively. For the first nine months of 2020, our ROA was 0.96% and our ROE was 9.50% compared to 1.00% and 9.48%, respectively, for the same period of 2019.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $25.2 million compared to $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $26.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $76.7 million compared to $77.5 million in 2019. The decrease compared to all prior periods reflected lower rates earned on overnight funds, investment securities and variable rate loans, partially offset by lower cost for deposits.

The federal funds target rate has remained in the range of 0.00%-0.25% since March 2020 when the Fed reduced its overnight rate by 150 basis points, and as a result we continue to experience lower repricing of our variable/adjustable rate earning assets and investment securities. Our overall cost of funds remained low during the third quarter of 2020 at 0.13% compared to 0.14% for the second quarter of 2020. Due to highly competitive fixed-rate loan pricing in our markets, we continue to review our loan pricing and make adjustments where we believe appropriate and prudent.

Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.12%, a decrease of 29 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and 80 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, the net interest margin decreased 42 basis points to 3.42%. The decrease compared to all prior periods was primarily attributable to considerable growth in overnight funds which reduced our margin. Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020, excluding the impact of SBA PPP loans, was 3.17%. We discuss the effect of the pandemic related stimulus programs on our balance sheet in more detail below under Discussion of Financial Condition.

Provision for Credit Loss

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million compared to $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, the provision was $8.3 million compared to $2.2 million in 2019. The higher provision in 2020 reflected expected losses due to deterioration in economic conditions related to COVID-19. We discuss the allowance for credit losses and COVID-19 exposure further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

CCHL’s mortgage banking operations impacted our noninterest income and noninterest expense for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, and thus, the period over period comparisons reflect the impact of the CCHL consolidation, which occurred late in the first quarter 2020. The table below provides an overview of CCHL’s impact on our noninterest income and noninterest expense for 2020.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $35.0 million compared to $30.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, noninterest income totaled $80.6 million compared to $39.2 million for same period of 2019. The improvement over all prior periods was primarily attributable to higher mortgage banking revenues at CCHL. Higher deposit fees, bank card fees, and wealth management fees contributed to the increase over the second quarter of 2020. Compared to both prior year periods, deposit fees declined primarily due to the impact of government stimulus during the second quarter related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but were partially offset by higher debit card activity which drove improvement in bank card fees. The downward trend in deposit fees we realized in the second quarter of 2020 reversed in the third quarter of 2020 reflecting higher utilization of our overdraft product.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $40.3 million compared to $37.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $27.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase over the second quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to higher compensation expense of $2.5 million and other expense of $0.4 million. The increase in compensation reflected higher commission expense of $1.6 million related to higher mortgage production volume at CCHL and lower realized loan cost (credit offset to salary expense) of $1.0 million related to the high level of SBA PPP loan originations in the second quarter. Higher amortization expense for mortgage servicing rights at CCHL and Core CCBG expenses (debit card losses, activity based costs, and miscellaneous expenses) drove the increase in other expense.

For the first nine months of 2020, noninterest expense totaled $108.6 million, an increase of $24.2 million over the same period of 2019 primarily attributable to the addition of expenses at CCHL, including compensation expense of $21.8 million, occupancy expense of $1.8 million, and other expense of $3.0 million. Core CCBG noninterest expense decreased $2.6 million and reflected lower compensation expense of $1.2 million, ORE expense of $0.9 million, and other expense of $1.6 million, partially offset by higher occupancy expense of $1.1 million. The decrease in compensation expense was primarily attributable to higher realized loan cost of $0.6 million related to the aforementioned increase in SBA PPP loan originations and lower stock compensation expense of $0.5 million. A $1.0 million gain from the sale of a banking office in the first quarter of 2020 drove the reduction in ORE expense. The decline in other expense was primarily attributable to lower service cost expense for our pension plan. Higher expense for FF&E depreciation and maintenance agreements (related to technology investment and upgrades), deferred maintenance for premises, and pandemic related cleaning/supply costs drove the increase in occupancy. The same aforementioned factors drove the increase over the third quarter of 2019.

Overall, CCHL has contributed significantly to the improvement in our efficiency ratio for 2020.

                                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Sep 30, 2019   Sep 30, 2020   Sep 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)   Core
CCBG		   CCHL   Core
CCBG		   CCHL   Core
CCBG		   CCHL   Core
CCBG		   CCHL   Core
CCBG		   CCHL
Deposit Fees $ 4,316   - $ 3,756 $ - $ 4,961 $ - $ 13,087 $ - $ 14,492 $ -
Bank Card Fees   3,389   -   3,142   -   2,972   -   9,582   -   8,863   -
Wealth Management Fees   2,808   -   2,554   -   2,992   -   7,966   -   7,719   -
Mortgage Banking Fees   208   22,775   241   19,156   1,587   -   1,587   44,046   3,779   -
Other   1,182   287   1,147   203   1,391   -   3,787   587   4,372   -
Total Noninterest Income $ 11,903 $ 23,062 $ 10,840 $ 19,359 $ 13,903 $ - $ 36,009 $ 44,633 $ 39,225 $ -
                                         
Salaries $ 11,603 $ 10,753 $ 11,596 $ 8,381 $ 12,533 $ - $ 36,687 $ 21,376 $ 37,314 $ -
Other Associate Benefits   3,616   192   3,477   204   3,670   -   11,049   446   11,675   -
Total Compensation   15,219   10,945   15,073   8,585   16,203   -   47,736   21,822   48,989   -
                                         
Occupancy, Net   5,061   845   5,030   768   4,710   -   14,839   1,844   13,756   -
Other   6,930   1,342   6,599   1,248   6,960   -   19,325   3,048   21,722   -
Total Noninterest Expense $ 27,210 $ 13,132 $ 26,702 $ 10,601 $ 27,873 $ - $ 81,900 $ 26,714 $ 84,467 $ -

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $3.2 million (effective rate of 17%) for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $2.9 million (effective rate of 18%) for the second quarter of 2020 and $3.0 million (effective rate of 26%) for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, we realized income tax expense of $7.4 million (effective rate of 18%) compared to $7.4 million (effective rate of 25%) for the same period of 2019. The decrease in our effective tax rate in 2020 reflected the impact of converting CCHL to a partnership for tax purposes in the second quarter of 2020. Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 18%-19% for the remainder of 2020. 

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets were $3.224 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $207.1 million, or 6.9% over the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $529.1 million, or 19.6% over the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase over both prior periods was primarily driven by higher deposit balances which funded growth in the loan portfolio and overnight funds sold. Deposit balances increased as a result of strong core deposit growth, in addition to funding retained at the bank from SBA PPP loans, and various other stimulus programs.

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $567.9 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $351.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $228.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase compared to both prior periods was driven by strong core deposit growth, in addition to pandemic related stimulus programs (see below – Funding).

Average loans held for investment (“HFI”) increased $22.2 million, or 1.1%, over the second quarter of 2020 and $171.1 million, or 9.3%, over the fourth quarter of 2019. We originated SBA PPP loans totaling $190 million (reflected in the commercial loan category) which averaged $190 million in the third quarter and $134 million in the second quarter. Period-end HFI loans decreased $24.0, or 1.2%, from the second quarter of 2020 and increased $162.2 million, or 8.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline in the core loan portfolio (ex-SBA PPP loans) has been driven by residential real estate loan run-off reflective of the lower rate environment and refinancing activity as well as lower utilization of commercial lines of credit reflective of the economic slowdown.

To date, our borrowers have submitted a nominal level of SBA PPP forgiveness applications, but these applications are expected to accelerate over the next six months. Amortized SBA PPP loan fees totaled approximately $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2020, we had approximately $4.0 million (net) in deferred SBA PPP loan fees.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses totaled $23.1 million compared to $22.5 million at June 30, 2020 and $13.9 million at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the allowance represented 1.16% of outstanding loans held for investment (HFI) and provided coverage of 420% of nonperforming loans compared to 1.11% and 322%, respectively, at June 30, 2020 and 0.75% and 311%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, excluding SBA PPP loans (100% government guaranteed), the allowance represented 1.28% of loans held for investment.

The adoption of ASC 326 (“CECL”) on January 1, 2020 had an impact of $4.0 million ($3.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses and $0.7 million increase in the allowance for unfunded loan commitments (other liability account)). The $6.4 million build (provision of $8.3 million less net charge-offs of $1.9 million) in the allowance for credit losses for the first nine months of 2020 was attributable to deterioration in economic conditions, primarily a higher rate of unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effect on rates of default.

Credit Quality/COVID-19 Exposure

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $6.7 million at September 30, 2020, a $1.3 million decrease from June 30, 2020, and a $1.3 million increase over December 31, 2019. Nonaccrual loans totaled $5.5 million at September 30, 2020, a $1.5 million decrease from June 30, 2020 and a $1.0 million increase over December 31, 2019. The balance of OREO totaled $1.2 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.2 million over June 30, 2020 and a $0.3 million increase over December 31, 2019.

We continue to analyze our loan portfolio for segments that have been affected by the stressed economic and business conditions caused by the pandemic. Certain at-risk segments total 8% of our loan balances at September 30, 2020, including hotel (3%), restaurant (1%), retail and shopping centers (3%), and other (1%). The other segment includes churches, non-profits, education, and recreational. To assist our clients, in mid-March of 2020, we began allowing short term 60 to 90 day loan extensions for affected borrowers. A roll-forward of loan extension activity is provided in the table below. Approximately 83% of the $325 million in loans extended were for commercial borrowers and 17% for consumer borrowers. Approximately $285 million, or 88% of the loan balances associated with these borrowers have resumed making regularly scheduled payments. Of the $40 million that remains on extension, approximately $2 million was classified at September 30, 2020 and $26 million is related to six hotel loans which were not classified, but continue to be monitored closely.

              % Loans Extended
At October 2, 2020 (Dollars in thousands)   # Loans     Loan Amount   # Loans   $ Loans
Loans Extended   2,333     $ 325,014          
Loans Resuming Payments   (2,129 )     (284,548 )   91 %   88 %
Loans Still on Extension   204     $ 40,466     9 %   12 %

Funding (Deposits/Debt)

Average total deposits were $2.971 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $187.8 million, or 6.8% over the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $446.3 million, or 17.7% over the fourth quarter of 2019. Period end deposit balances grew $54.4 million and $364.0 million over the second quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively, indicating strong growth in core deposit balances. The estimated deposit inflows related to the two pandemic related stimulus programs that occurred primarily during the second quarter were $179 million (SBA PPP) and $64 million (Economic Impact Payment stimulus checks). Given these large increases, the potential exists for our deposit levels to be volatile over the coming quarters due to the uncertain timing of the outflows of the stimulus related deposits and the economic recovery. It is anticipated that current liquidity levels will remain robust due to our strong overnight funds sold position. We monitor deposit rates on an ongoing basis and adjust if necessary, as a prudent pricing discipline remains the key to managing our mix of deposits.

Average borrowings increased $0.9 million over the second quarter of 2020 and $65.8 million over the fourth quarter of 2019 as short-term borrowings (warehouse lines used to support HFS loans) were added as part of the CCHL integration.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $339.4 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $335.1 million at June 30, 2020 and $327.0 million at December 31, 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income of $23.8 million, a $2.4 million increase in the unrealized gain on investment securities, net adjustments totaling $0.9 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, and stock compensation accretion of $0.6 million. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $7.1 million ($0.42 per share), a $3.1 million (net of tax) adjustment to retained earnings for the adoption of CECL, reclassification of $3.1 million to temporary equity to increase the redemption value of the non-controlling interest in CCHL, and share repurchases of $2.0 million (99,952 shares).

At September 30, 2020, our total risk-based capital ratio was 17.88% compared to 17.60% at June 30, 2020 and 17.90% at December 31, 2019. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 14.20%, 14.01%, and 14.47%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 9.64%, 10.12%, and 11.25%, respectively, on these dates. All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 7.16% at September 30, 2020 compared to 7.21% and 8.06% at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.6 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 85 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations and financial condition, including the impact of our participation in government programs related to COVID-19; the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; natural disasters, widespread health emergencies, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)   $ 339,425   $ 335,057   $ 328,507   $ 327,016   $ 321,562  
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)     89,095     89,095     89,275     84,811     84,811  
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A   250,330     245,962     239,232     242,205     236,751  
Total Assets (GAAP)     3,587,041     3,499,524     3,086,523     3,088,953     2,934,513  
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)     89,095     89,095     89,275     84,811     84,811  
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 3,497,946   $ 3,410,429   $ 2,997,248   $ 3,004,142   $ 2,849,702  
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B   7.16 %   7.21 %   7.98 %   8.06 %   8.31 %
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C   16,800,563     16,821,743     16,845,462     16,855,161     16,797,241  
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 14.90   $ 14.62   $ 14.20   $ 14.37   $ 14.09  



CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                              
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS                              
Unaudited                              
                               
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Sep 30, 2020     Jun 30, 2020     Sep 30, 2019     Sep 30, 2020     Sep 30, 2019  
EARNINGS                              
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 10,397   $ 9,146   $ 8,481   $ 23,830   $ 22,242  
Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.62   $ 0.55   $ 0.50   $ 1.42   $ 1.32  
PERFORMANCE                              
Return on Average Assets   1.17 %   1.10 %   1.14 %   0.96 %   1.00 %
Return on Average Equity   12.16     11.03     10.51     9.50     9.48  
Net Interest Margin   3.12     3.41     3.92     3.42     3.84  
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue   58.19     54.26     34.67     51.37     33.72  
Efficiency Ratio   67.01 %   66.90 %   69.27 %   69.04 %   72.37 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                              
Tier 1 Capital   16.77 %   16.59 %   16.83 %   16.77 %   16.83 %
Total Capital   17.88     17.60     17.59     17.88     17.59  
Leverage   9.64     10.12     11.09     9.64     11.09  
Common Equity Tier 1   14.20     14.01     14.13     14.20     14.13  
Tangible Common Equity (1)   7.16     7.21     8.31     7.16     8.31  
Equity to Assets   9.46 %   9.57 %   10.96 %   9.46 %   10.96 %
ASSET QUALITY                              
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans   420.30 %   322.37 %   290.55 %   420.30 %   290.55 %
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI   1.16     1.11     0.78     1.16     0.78  
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI   0.11     0.05     0.23     0.13     0.15  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO 0.34     0.40     0.30     0.34     0.30  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets   0.19 %   0.23 %   0.19 %   0.19 %   0.19 %
STOCK PERFORMANCE                              
High $ 21.71   $ 23.99   $ 28.00   $ 30.62   $ 28.00  
Low   17.55     16.16     23.70     15.61     21.04  
Close $ 18.79   $ 20.95   $ 27.45   $ 18.79   $ 27.45  
Average Daily Trading Volume   28,517     49,569     25,596     39,477     22,815  
                               
(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.  



CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION            
Unaudited                    
                     
  2020     2019  
(Dollars in thousands) Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter
ASSETS                    
Cash and Due From Banks $ 76,509   $ 75,155   $ 72,676   $ 60,087   $ 61,151  
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   626,104     513,273     196,936     318,336     177,389  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   702,613     588,428     269,612     378,423     238,540  
                     
Investment Securities Available for Sale   328,253     341,180     382,514     403,601     376,981  
Investment Securities Held to Maturity   202,593     232,178     251,792     239,539     240,303  
Total Investment Securities   530,846     573,358     634,306     643,140     617,284  
                     
Loans Held for Sale ("HFS")   116,561     76,610     82,598     9,509     13,075  
                     
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):                    
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural   402,997     421,270     249,020     255,365     259,870  
Real Estate - Construction   125,804     117,794     122,595     115,018     111,358  
Real Estate - Commercial   656,064     662,434     656,084     625,556     610,726  
Real Estate - Residential   335,713     353,831     354,150     353,642     354,545  
Real Estate - Home Equity   197,363     194,479     196,443     197,360     197,326  
Consumer   268,393     266,417     275,982     279,565     277,970  
Other Loans   10,488     4,883     6,580     7,808     14,248  
Overdrafts   1,339     1,069     1,533     1,615     1,710  
Total Loans Held for Investment   1,998,161     2,022,177     1,862,387     1,835,929     1,827,753  
Allowance for Credit Losses   (23,137 )   (22,457 )   (21,083 )   (13,905 )   (14,319 )
Loans Held for Investment, Net   1,975,024     1,999,720     1,841,304     1,822,024     1,813,434  
                     
Premises and Equipment, Net   87,192     87,972     87,684     84,543     85,810  
Goodwill   89,095     89,095     89,275     84,811     84,811  
Other Real Estate Owned   1,227     1,059     1,463     953     526  
Other Assets   84,483     83,282     80,281     65,550     81,033  
Total Other Assets   261,997     261,408     258,703     235,857     252,180  
Total Assets $ 3,587,041   $ 3,499,524   $ 3,086,523   $ 3,088,953   $ 2,934,513  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,378,314   $ 1,377,033   $ 1,066,607   $ 1,044,699   $ 1,022,774  
NOW Accounts   827,506     808,244     779,467     902,499     728,395  
Money Market Accounts   247,823     240,754     210,124     217,839     239,410  
Regular Savings Accounts   451,944     423,924     384,480     374,396     372,601  
Certificates of Deposit   103,859     105,041     104,907     106,021     109,827  
Total Deposits   3,009,446     2,954,996     2,545,585     2,645,454     2,473,007  
                     
Short-Term Borrowings   90,936     63,958     76,516     6,404     10,622  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   5,268     5,583     5,896     6,514     6,963  
Other Liabilities   71,880     75,702     70,044     50,678     69,472  
Total Liabilities   3,230,417     3,153,126     2,750,928     2,761,937     2,612,951  
                     
Temporary Equity   17,199     11,341     7,088     -     -  
                     
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY                    
Common Stock   168     168     168     168     167  
Additional Paid-In Capital   31,425     31,575     32,100     32,092     31,075  
Retained Earnings   333,545     328,570     321,772     322,937     316,551  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax   (25,713 )   (25,256 )   (25,533 )   (28,181 )   (26,231 )
Total Shareowners' Equity   339,425     335,057     328,507     327,016     321,562  
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,587,041   $ 3,499,524   $ 3,086,523   $ 3,088,953   $ 2,934,513  
                     
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA                    
Earning Assets $ 3,271,672   $ 3,185,418   $ 2,776,228   $ 2,806,913   $ 2,635,501  
Interest Bearing Liabilities   1,780,223     1,700,391     1,614,277     1,666,560     1,520,705  
Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 20.20   $ 19.92   $ 19.50   $ 19.40   $ 19.14  
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)   14.90     14.62     14.20     14.37     14.09  
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding   16,761     16,780     16,812     16,772     16,749  
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding   16,801     16,822     16,845     16,855     16,797  
(1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.



CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS                      
Unaudited                            
                             
                        Nine Months Ended
    2020    2019   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Third
Quarter		   Second
Quarter		   First
Quarter		   Fourth
Quarter		   Third
Quarter		   2020     2019
                             
INTEREST INCOME                            
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 23,594   $ 23,687   $ 23,593   $ 23,842   $ 23,992 $ 70,874   $ 70,373
Investment Securities   2,426     2,737     3,015     3,221     3,307   8,178     10,213
Funds Sold   146     88     757     945     1,142   991     4,242
Total Interest Income   26,166     26,512     27,365     28,008     28,441   80,043     84,828
                             
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits   190     218     939     1,157     1,596   1,347     5,683
Short-Term Borrowings   498     421     132     16     27   1,051     93
Subordinated Notes Payable   316     374     471     525     558   1,161     1,762
Other Long-Term Borrowings   40     41     50     56     63   131     201
Total Interest Expense   1,044     1,054     1,592     1,754     2,244   3,690     7,739
Net Interest Income   25,122     25,458     25,773     26,254     26,197   76,353     77,089
Provision for Credit Losses   1,308     2,005     4,990     (162 )   776   8,303     2,189
Net Interest Income after Provision for
  Credit Losses		   23,814     23,453     20,783     26,416     25,421   68,050     74,900
                             
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Deposit Fees   4,316     3,756     5,015     4,980     4,961   13,087     14,492
Bank Card Fees   3,389     3,142     3,051     3,131     2,972   9,582     8,863
Wealth Management Fees   2,808     2,554     2,604     2,761     2,992   7,966     7,719
Mortgage Banking Fees   22,983     19,397     3,253     1,542     1,587   45,633     3,779
Other   1,469     1,350     1,555     1,414     1,391   4,374     4,372
Total Noninterest Income   34,965     30,199     15,478     13,828     13,903   80,642     39,225
                             
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Compensation   26,164     23,658     19,736     17,363     16,203   69,558     48,989
Occupancy, Net   5,906     5,798     4,979     4,680     4,710   16,683     13,756
Other Real Estate, Net   219     116     (798 )   102     6   (463 )   444
Other   8,053     7,731     7,052     6,997     6,954   22,836     21,278
Total Noninterest Expense   40,342     37,303     30,969     29,142     27,873   108,614     84,467
                             
OPERATING PROFIT   18,437     16,349     5,292     11,102     11,451   40,078     29,658
Income Tax Expense   3,165     2,950     1,282     2,537     2,970   7,397     7,416
Net Income   15,272     13,399     4,010     8,565     8,481   32,681     22,242
Pre-Tax Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (4,875 )   (4,253 )   277     -     -   (8,851 )   -
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS 		$ 10,397   $ 9,146   $ 4,287   $ 8,565   $ 8,481 $ 23,830   $ 22,242
                             
PER COMMON SHARE                            
Basic Net Income $ 0.62   $ 0.55   $ 0.25   $ 0.51   $ 0.51 $ 1.42   $ 1.33
Diluted Net Income   0.62     0.55     0.25     0.51     0.50   1.42     1.32
Cash Dividend $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.13   $ 0.13 $ 0.42   $ 0.35
AVERAGE SHARES                            
Basic   16,771     16,797     16,808     16,750     16,747   16,792     16,776
Diluted   16,810     16,839     16,842     16,834     16,795   16,823     16,810



CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                              
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES                              
AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS                              
Unaudited                              
                               
                          Nine Months Ended
    2020    2019      September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Third
Quarter		   Second
Quarter		   First
Quarter		   Fourth
Quarter		   Third
Quarter		     2020     2019  
                               
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES                              
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 22,457   $ 21,083   $ 13,905   $ 14,319   $ 14,593     $ 13,905   $ 14,210  
Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL)   -     -     3,269     -     -       3,269     -  
Provision for Credit Losses - HFI   1,265     1,615     4,990     (162 )   776       7,870     2,189  
Net Charge-Offs   585     241     1,081     252     1,050       1,907     2,080  
Balance at End of Period(2) $ 23,137   $ 22,457   $ 21,083   $ 13,905   $ 14,319     $ 23,137   $ 14,319  
As a % of Loans HFI   1.16 %   1.11 %   1.13 %   0.75 %   0.78 %     1.16 %   0.78 %
As a % of Nonperforming Loans   420.30 %   322.37 %   432.61 %   310.99 %   290.55 %     420.30 %   290.55 %
                               
CHARGE-OFFS                              
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 137   $ 186   $ 362   $ 149   $ 289     $ 685   $ 619  
Real Estate - Construction   -     -     0     58     223       -     223  
Real Estate - Commercial   17     -     11     33     26       28     181  
Real Estate - Residential   1     1     110     27     44       112     373  
Real Estate - Home Equity   58     52     31     0     333       141     430  
Consumer   619     634     864     819     744       2,117     2,059  
Overdrafts(3)   450     541     702     -     -       1,693     -  
Total Charge-Offs $ 1,282   $ 1,414   $ 2,080   $ 1,086   $ 1,659     $ 4,776   $ 3,885  
                               
RECOVERIES                              
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 74   $ 74   $ 40   $ 127   $ 86     $ 188   $ 218  
Real Estate - Construction   -     -     -     -     -       -     -  
Real Estate - Commercial   30     70     191     266     142       291     312  
Real Estate - Residential   35     51     40     116     46       126     313  
Real Estate - Home Equity   41     64     33     25     58       138     150  
Consumer   280     365     268     300     277       913     812  
Overdrafts(3)   237     549     427     -     -       1,213     -  
Total Recoveries $ 697   $ 1,173   $ 999   $ 834   $ 609     $ 2,869   $ 1,805  
                               
NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 585   $ 241   $ 1,081   $ 252   $ 1,050     $ 1,907   $ 2,080  
                               
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(1)   0.11 %   0.05 %   0.23 %   0.05 %   0.23 %     0.13 %   0.15 %
                               
RISK ELEMENT ASSETS                              
Nonaccruing Loans $ 5,505   $ 6,966   $ 4,874   $ 4,472   $ 4,928            
Other Real Estate Owned   1,227     1,059     1,463     953     526            
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $ 6,732   $ 8,025   $ 6,337   $ 5,425   $ 5,454            
                               
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 3,191   $ 2,948   $ 5,077   $ 4,871   $ 5,120            
Past Due Loans 90 Days or More   -     -     -     -     -            
Classified Loans   16,772     17,091     16,548     20,847     21,323            
Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring's $ 14,693   $ 15,133   $ 15,934   $ 16,888   $ 18,284            
                               
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI   0.28 %   0.34 %   0.26 %   0.24 %   0.27 %          
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate 0.34 %   0.40 %   0.34 %   0.29 %   0.30 %          
NPAs as a % of Total Assets   0.19 %   0.23 %   0.21 %   0.18 %   0.19 %          
                               
(1) Annualized                              
(2) Does not include $1.5 million for unfunded commitments recorded in other liabilities at 9/30/2020.              
(3) Prior to the first quarter 2020, overdraft losses were reflected in noninterest income (deposit fees).          



CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                                                                                      
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES(1)                                                                                          
Unaudited                                                                                                  
                                                                                                   
    Third Quarter 2020     Second Quarter 2020     First Quarter 2020     Fourth Quarter 2019     Third Quarter 2019     Sep 2020 YTD     Sep 2019 YTD  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		 
ASSETS:                                                                                                  
Loans HFI and HFS $ 2,097,700   $ 23,698   4.50 % $ 2,057,925   $ 23,785   4.65 % $ 1,882,703   $ 23,692   5.06 % $ 1,846,190     23,958   5.15 % $ 1,837,548   $ 24,113   5.21 % $ 2,013,243   $ 71,175   4.73 % $ 1,813,964   $ 70,705   5.21 %
                                                                                                   
Investment Securities                                                                                                  
Taxable Investment Securities   553,395     2,401   1.73     601,509     2,708   1.80     629,512     2,995   1.91     610,046     3,186   2.08     607,363     3,249   2.13     594,654     8,104   1.82     613,382     9,936   2.16  
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities   4,860     32   2.66     5,865     37   2.51     5,293     25   1.86     10,327     43   1.67     18,041     73   1.63     5,338     94   2.34     29,237     347   1.59  
                                                                                                   
Total Investment Securities   558,255     2,433   1.74     607,374     2,745   1.81     634,805     3,020   1.91     620,373     3,229   2.08     625,404     3,322   2.12     599,992     8,198   1.82     642,619     10,283   2.13  
                                                                                                   
Funds Sold   567,883     146   0.10     351,473     88   0.10     234,372     757   1.30     228,137     945   1.64     207,129     1,142   2.19     385,245     991   0.34     241,323     4,242   2.35  
                                                                                                   
Total Earning Assets   3,223,838   $ 26,277   3.25 %   3,016,772   $ 26,618   3.55 %   2,751,880   $ 27,469   4.01 %   2,694,700   $ 28,132   4.14 %   2,670,081   $ 28,577   4.25 %   2,998,480   $ 80,364   3.58 %   2,697,906   $ 85,230   4.22 %
                                                                                                   
Cash and Due From Banks   69,893               72,647               56,958               53,174               50,981               66,512               52,210            
Allowance for Loan Losses   (22,948 )             (21,642 )             (14,389 )             (14,759 )             (14,863 )             (19,672 )             (14,576 )          
Other Assets   268,549               261,449               244,339               249,089               253,111               257,993               253,152            
                                                                                                   
Total Assets $ 3,539,332             $ 3,329,226             $ 3,038,788             $ 2,982,204             $ 2,959,310             $ 3,303,313             $ 2,988,692            
                                                                                                   
LIABILITIES:                                                                                                  
Interest Bearing Deposits                                                                                                  
NOW Accounts $ 826,776   $ 61   0.03 % $ 789,378   $ 78   0.04 % $ 808,811   $ 725   0.36 % $ 755,625   $ 889   0.47 % $ 749,678   $ 1,235   0.65 % $ 808,389   $ 864   0.14 % $ 821,819   $ 4,613   0.75 %
Money Market Accounts   247,185     32   0.05     222,377     40   0.07     212,211     117   0.22     227,479     170   0.30     238,565     264   0.44     227,331     189   0.11     238,664     775   0.43  
Savings Accounts   438,762     54   0.05     409,366     50   0.05     379,237     46   0.05     372,518     46   0.05     372,593     46   0.05     409,230     150   0.05     369,726     136   0.05  
Time Deposits   104,522     43   0.16     104,718     50   0.19     105,542     51   0.19     108,407     52   0.19     111,447     51   0.18     104,925     144   0.18     115,215     159   0.18  
Total Interest Bearing Deposits   1,617,245     190   0.05 %   1,525,839     218   0.06 %   1,505,801     939   0.25 %   1,464,029     1,157   0.31 %   1,472,283     1,596   0.43 %   1,549,875     1,347   0.12 %   1,545,424     5,683   0.49 %
                                                                                                   
Short-Term Borrowings   74,557     498   2.66 %   73,377     421   2.31 %   32,915     132   1.61 %   7,448     16   0.87 %   8,697     27   1.24 %   60,335     1,051   2.33 %   9,890     93   1.27 %
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     316   2.34     52,887     374   2.80     52,887     471   3.52     52,887     525   3.88     52,887     558   4.13     52,887     1,161   2.89     52,887     1,762   4.39  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   5,453     40   2.91     5,766     41   2.84     6,312     50   3.21     6,723     56   3.33     7,158     63   3.47     5,842     131   3.00     7,619     201   3.52  
                                                                                                   
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   1,750,142   $ 1,044   0.24 %   1,657,869   $ 1,054   0.26 %   1,597,915   $ 1,592   0.40 %   1,531,087   $ 1,754   0.45 %   1,541,025   $ 2,244   0.58 %   1,668,939   $ 3,690   0.30 %   1,615,820   $ 7,739   0.64 %
                                                                                                   
Noninterest Bearing Deposits   1,354,032               1,257,614               1,046,889               1,060,922               1,023,472               1,220,002               996,290            
Other Liabilities   83,192               72,073               59,587               63,291               74,540               71,661               62,823            
                                                                                                   
Total Liabilities   3,187,366               2,987,556               2,704,391               2,655,300               2,639,037               2,960,602               2,674,933            
Temporary Equity   11,893               8,155               2,506               -               -               7,534               -            
                                                                                                   
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:   340,073               333,515               331,891               326,904               320,273               335,177               313,759            
                                                                                                   
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,539,332             $ 3,329,226             $ 3,038,788             $ 2,982,204             $ 2,959,310             $ 3,303,313             $ 2,988,692            
                                                                                                   
Interest Rate Spread     $ 25,233   3.01 %     $ 25,564   3.30 %     $ 25,877   3.61 %     $ 26,378   3.69 %     $ 26,333   3.67 %     $ 76,674   3.29 %     $ 77,491   3.58 %
                                                                                                   
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)       26,277   3.25         26,618   3.55         27,469   4.01         28,132   4.14         28,577   4.25         80,364   3.58         85,230   4.22  
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)       1,044   0.13         1,054   0.14         1,592   0.23         1,754   0.26         2,244   0.33         3,690   0.16         7,739   0.38  
                                                                                                   
Net Interest Margin     $ 25,233   3.12 %     $ 25,564   3.41 %     $ 25,877   3.78 %     $ 26,378   3.89 %     $ 26,333   3.92 %     $ 76,674   3.42 %     $ 77,491   3.84 %
                                                                                                   
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.                                                                
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.                                                                                          


For Information Contact:
J. Kimbrough Davis
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.7820

