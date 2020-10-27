Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $10.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $9.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020, and $8.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, net income totaled $23.8 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.2 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the same period of 2019.
QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Return on assets improved to 1.17% and return on equity to 12.16%
- Diversified revenue and strong balance sheet continue to buffer impact of pandemic and lower interest rates
- Strong performance by Capital City Home Loans (“CCHL”) contributed significantly ($0.23 per share)
- 11% increase in other fee revenues (deposit, bankcard, and wealth management)
- Credit quality remains strong with no significant problem loan migration
- 88% of loan balances extended in the first and second quarter have resumed payments
“Although the environment remains challenging, Capital City reported a strong third quarter, up 12.7% over the second quarter,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am proud of both our financial performance and how our team has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to put the safety and well-being of our associates and clients first, as we reach out to assist our communities through the origination of SBA PPP loans, grants and volunteer hours, and endeavor to meet the needs of our clients through both in-person and virtual delivery channels. The mortgage market has been robust and we have benefitted from our alliance with CCHL, which contributed $0.23 per share in the third quarter – up from $0.20 per share in the second quarter. Earnings from CCHL and SBA PPP loan fees have helped to mitigate the adverse impacts of a lower interest rate environment and reserve build attributable to the adoption of CECL and COVID-19. Hopefully, we will continue to experience economic improvement during the fourth quarter and into 2021. I am proud of what our team has accomplished in a very difficult year, and I remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for Capital City. Thank you for your continued support.”
COVID-19 Update
- Lobby access remains open for all of our banking offices and operations are subject to national guidelines and local safety ordinances to protect both clients and associates – we will continue to monitor changing conditions with the pandemic and its impact on client and associate interactions within our banking offices
- Most operational associates returned to work in early June, but we have extended some remote work arrangements on a case-by-case basis
- Enhanced digital access options are available for banking products and access to sales associates
- We continue to monitor COVID-19 case count trends in our markets and respond appropriately to help ensure client and associate safety
- We continue to support clients with the Small Business Administration Payment Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) by actively assisting with the forgiveness process
Discussion of Operating Results
Summary Overview
Compared to the second quarter of 2020, the $2.1 million increase in operating profit was attributable to a $4.7 million increase in noninterest income and a $0.7 million decrease in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $3.0 million and lower net interest income of $0.3 million.
Compared to the third quarter of 2019, the $7.0 million increase in operating profit was attributable to a $21.1 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $12.5 million, a $0.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses and lower net interest income of $1.1 million.
The $10.4 million increase in operating profit for the first nine months of 2020 versus the comparable period of 2019 was attributable to higher noninterest income of $41.4 million, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $24.2 million, a $6.1 million increase in the provision for credit losses and lower net interest income of $0.7 million.
The aforementioned period over period variances reflect the acquisition of a 51% membership interest and consolidation of CCHL late in the first quarter of 2020.
Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.17% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 12.16% for the third quarter of 2020. These metrics were 1.10% and 11.03% for the second quarter of 2020, respectively, and 1.14% and 10.51% for the third quarter of 2019, respectively. For the first nine months of 2020, our ROA was 0.96% and our ROE was 9.50% compared to 1.00% and 9.48%, respectively, for the same period of 2019.
Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin
Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $25.2 million compared to $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $26.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $76.7 million compared to $77.5 million in 2019. The decrease compared to all prior periods reflected lower rates earned on overnight funds, investment securities and variable rate loans, partially offset by lower cost for deposits.
The federal funds target rate has remained in the range of 0.00%-0.25% since March 2020 when the Fed reduced its overnight rate by 150 basis points, and as a result we continue to experience lower repricing of our variable/adjustable rate earning assets and investment securities. Our overall cost of funds remained low during the third quarter of 2020 at 0.13% compared to 0.14% for the second quarter of 2020. Due to highly competitive fixed-rate loan pricing in our markets, we continue to review our loan pricing and make adjustments where we believe appropriate and prudent.
Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.12%, a decrease of 29 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and 80 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, the net interest margin decreased 42 basis points to 3.42%. The decrease compared to all prior periods was primarily attributable to considerable growth in overnight funds which reduced our margin. Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020, excluding the impact of SBA PPP loans, was 3.17%. We discuss the effect of the pandemic related stimulus programs on our balance sheet in more detail below under Discussion of Financial Condition.
Provision for Credit Loss
The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million compared to $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, the provision was $8.3 million compared to $2.2 million in 2019. The higher provision in 2020 reflected expected losses due to deterioration in economic conditions related to COVID-19. We discuss the allowance for credit losses and COVID-19 exposure further below.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
CCHL’s mortgage banking operations impacted our noninterest income and noninterest expense for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, and thus, the period over period comparisons reflect the impact of the CCHL consolidation, which occurred late in the first quarter 2020. The table below provides an overview of CCHL’s impact on our noninterest income and noninterest expense for 2020.
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $35.0 million compared to $30.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, noninterest income totaled $80.6 million compared to $39.2 million for same period of 2019. The improvement over all prior periods was primarily attributable to higher mortgage banking revenues at CCHL. Higher deposit fees, bank card fees, and wealth management fees contributed to the increase over the second quarter of 2020. Compared to both prior year periods, deposit fees declined primarily due to the impact of government stimulus during the second quarter related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but were partially offset by higher debit card activity which drove improvement in bank card fees. The downward trend in deposit fees we realized in the second quarter of 2020 reversed in the third quarter of 2020 reflecting higher utilization of our overdraft product.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $40.3 million compared to $37.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $27.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase over the second quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to higher compensation expense of $2.5 million and other expense of $0.4 million. The increase in compensation reflected higher commission expense of $1.6 million related to higher mortgage production volume at CCHL and lower realized loan cost (credit offset to salary expense) of $1.0 million related to the high level of SBA PPP loan originations in the second quarter. Higher amortization expense for mortgage servicing rights at CCHL and Core CCBG expenses (debit card losses, activity based costs, and miscellaneous expenses) drove the increase in other expense.
For the first nine months of 2020, noninterest expense totaled $108.6 million, an increase of $24.2 million over the same period of 2019 primarily attributable to the addition of expenses at CCHL, including compensation expense of $21.8 million, occupancy expense of $1.8 million, and other expense of $3.0 million. Core CCBG noninterest expense decreased $2.6 million and reflected lower compensation expense of $1.2 million, ORE expense of $0.9 million, and other expense of $1.6 million, partially offset by higher occupancy expense of $1.1 million. The decrease in compensation expense was primarily attributable to higher realized loan cost of $0.6 million related to the aforementioned increase in SBA PPP loan originations and lower stock compensation expense of $0.5 million. A $1.0 million gain from the sale of a banking office in the first quarter of 2020 drove the reduction in ORE expense. The decline in other expense was primarily attributable to lower service cost expense for our pension plan. Higher expense for FF&E depreciation and maintenance agreements (related to technology investment and upgrades), deferred maintenance for premises, and pandemic related cleaning/supply costs drove the increase in occupancy. The same aforementioned factors drove the increase over the third quarter of 2019.
Overall, CCHL has contributed significantly to the improvement in our efficiency ratio for 2020.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sep 30, 2020
|Jun 30, 2020
|Sep 30, 2019
|Sep 30, 2020
|Sep 30, 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Core
CCBG
|CCHL
|Core
CCBG
|CCHL
|Core
CCBG
|CCHL
|Core
CCBG
|CCHL
|Core
CCBG
|CCHL
|Deposit Fees
|$
|4,316
|-
|$
|3,756
|$
|-
|$
|4,961
|$
|-
|$
|13,087
|$
|-
|$
|14,492
|$
|-
|Bank Card Fees
|3,389
|-
|3,142
|-
|2,972
|-
|9,582
|-
|8,863
|-
|Wealth Management Fees
|2,808
|-
|2,554
|-
|2,992
|-
|7,966
|-
|7,719
|-
|Mortgage Banking Fees
|208
|22,775
|241
|19,156
|1,587
|-
|1,587
|44,046
|3,779
|-
|Other
|1,182
|287
|1,147
|203
|1,391
|-
|3,787
|587
|4,372
|-
|Total Noninterest Income
|$
|11,903
|$
|23,062
|$
|10,840
|$
|19,359
|$
|13,903
|$
|-
|$
|36,009
|$
|44,633
|$
|39,225
|$
|-
|Salaries
|$
|11,603
|$
|10,753
|$
|11,596
|$
|8,381
|$
|12,533
|$
|-
|$
|36,687
|$
|21,376
|$
|37,314
|$
|-
|Other Associate Benefits
|3,616
|192
|3,477
|204
|3,670
|-
|11,049
|446
|11,675
|-
|Total Compensation
|15,219
|10,945
|15,073
|8,585
|16,203
|-
|47,736
|21,822
|48,989
|-
|Occupancy, Net
|5,061
|845
|5,030
|768
|4,710
|-
|14,839
|1,844
|13,756
|-
|Other
|6,930
|1,342
|6,599
|1,248
|6,960
|-
|19,325
|3,048
|21,722
|-
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|27,210
|$
|13,132
|$
|26,702
|$
|10,601
|$
|27,873
|$
|-
|$
|81,900
|$
|26,714
|$
|84,467
|$
|-
Income Taxes
We realized income tax expense of $3.2 million (effective rate of 17%) for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $2.9 million (effective rate of 18%) for the second quarter of 2020 and $3.0 million (effective rate of 26%) for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, we realized income tax expense of $7.4 million (effective rate of 18%) compared to $7.4 million (effective rate of 25%) for the same period of 2019. The decrease in our effective tax rate in 2020 reflected the impact of converting CCHL to a partnership for tax purposes in the second quarter of 2020. Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 18%-19% for the remainder of 2020.
Discussion of Financial Condition
Earning Assets
Average earning assets were $3.224 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $207.1 million, or 6.9% over the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $529.1 million, or 19.6% over the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase over both prior periods was primarily driven by higher deposit balances which funded growth in the loan portfolio and overnight funds sold. Deposit balances increased as a result of strong core deposit growth, in addition to funding retained at the bank from SBA PPP loans, and various other stimulus programs.
We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $567.9 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $351.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $228.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase compared to both prior periods was driven by strong core deposit growth, in addition to pandemic related stimulus programs (see below – Funding).
Average loans held for investment (“HFI”) increased $22.2 million, or 1.1%, over the second quarter of 2020 and $171.1 million, or 9.3%, over the fourth quarter of 2019. We originated SBA PPP loans totaling $190 million (reflected in the commercial loan category) which averaged $190 million in the third quarter and $134 million in the second quarter. Period-end HFI loans decreased $24.0, or 1.2%, from the second quarter of 2020 and increased $162.2 million, or 8.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline in the core loan portfolio (ex-SBA PPP loans) has been driven by residential real estate loan run-off reflective of the lower rate environment and refinancing activity as well as lower utilization of commercial lines of credit reflective of the economic slowdown.
To date, our borrowers have submitted a nominal level of SBA PPP forgiveness applications, but these applications are expected to accelerate over the next six months. Amortized SBA PPP loan fees totaled approximately $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2020, we had approximately $4.0 million (net) in deferred SBA PPP loan fees.
Allowance for Credit Losses
At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses totaled $23.1 million compared to $22.5 million at June 30, 2020 and $13.9 million at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the allowance represented 1.16% of outstanding loans held for investment (HFI) and provided coverage of 420% of nonperforming loans compared to 1.11% and 322%, respectively, at June 30, 2020 and 0.75% and 311%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, excluding SBA PPP loans (100% government guaranteed), the allowance represented 1.28% of loans held for investment.
The adoption of ASC 326 (“CECL”) on January 1, 2020 had an impact of $4.0 million ($3.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses and $0.7 million increase in the allowance for unfunded loan commitments (other liability account)). The $6.4 million build (provision of $8.3 million less net charge-offs of $1.9 million) in the allowance for credit losses for the first nine months of 2020 was attributable to deterioration in economic conditions, primarily a higher rate of unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effect on rates of default.
Credit Quality/COVID-19 Exposure
Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $6.7 million at September 30, 2020, a $1.3 million decrease from June 30, 2020, and a $1.3 million increase over December 31, 2019. Nonaccrual loans totaled $5.5 million at September 30, 2020, a $1.5 million decrease from June 30, 2020 and a $1.0 million increase over December 31, 2019. The balance of OREO totaled $1.2 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.2 million over June 30, 2020 and a $0.3 million increase over December 31, 2019.
We continue to analyze our loan portfolio for segments that have been affected by the stressed economic and business conditions caused by the pandemic. Certain at-risk segments total 8% of our loan balances at September 30, 2020, including hotel (3%), restaurant (1%), retail and shopping centers (3%), and other (1%). The other segment includes churches, non-profits, education, and recreational. To assist our clients, in mid-March of 2020, we began allowing short term 60 to 90 day loan extensions for affected borrowers. A roll-forward of loan extension activity is provided in the table below. Approximately 83% of the $325 million in loans extended were for commercial borrowers and 17% for consumer borrowers. Approximately $285 million, or 88% of the loan balances associated with these borrowers have resumed making regularly scheduled payments. Of the $40 million that remains on extension, approximately $2 million was classified at September 30, 2020 and $26 million is related to six hotel loans which were not classified, but continue to be monitored closely.
|% Loans Extended
|At October 2, 2020 (Dollars in thousands)
|# Loans
|Loan Amount
|# Loans
|$ Loans
|Loans Extended
|2,333
|$
|325,014
|Loans Resuming Payments
|(2,129
|)
|(284,548
|)
|91
|%
|88
|%
|Loans Still on Extension
|204
|$
|40,466
|9
|%
|12
|%
Funding (Deposits/Debt)
Average total deposits were $2.971 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $187.8 million, or 6.8% over the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $446.3 million, or 17.7% over the fourth quarter of 2019. Period end deposit balances grew $54.4 million and $364.0 million over the second quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively, indicating strong growth in core deposit balances. The estimated deposit inflows related to the two pandemic related stimulus programs that occurred primarily during the second quarter were $179 million (SBA PPP) and $64 million (Economic Impact Payment stimulus checks). Given these large increases, the potential exists for our deposit levels to be volatile over the coming quarters due to the uncertain timing of the outflows of the stimulus related deposits and the economic recovery. It is anticipated that current liquidity levels will remain robust due to our strong overnight funds sold position. We monitor deposit rates on an ongoing basis and adjust if necessary, as a prudent pricing discipline remains the key to managing our mix of deposits.
Average borrowings increased $0.9 million over the second quarter of 2020 and $65.8 million over the fourth quarter of 2019 as short-term borrowings (warehouse lines used to support HFS loans) were added as part of the CCHL integration.
Capital
Shareowners’ equity was $339.4 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $335.1 million at June 30, 2020 and $327.0 million at December 31, 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income of $23.8 million, a $2.4 million increase in the unrealized gain on investment securities, net adjustments totaling $0.9 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, and stock compensation accretion of $0.6 million. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $7.1 million ($0.42 per share), a $3.1 million (net of tax) adjustment to retained earnings for the adoption of CECL, reclassification of $3.1 million to temporary equity to increase the redemption value of the non-controlling interest in CCHL, and share repurchases of $2.0 million (99,952 shares).
At September 30, 2020, our total risk-based capital ratio was 17.88% compared to 17.60% at June 30, 2020 and 17.90% at December 31, 2019. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 14.20%, 14.01%, and 14.47%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 9.64%, 10.12%, and 11.25%, respectively, on these dates. All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 7.16% at September 30, 2020 compared to 7.21% and 8.06% at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.6 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 85 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations and financial condition, including the impact of our participation in government programs related to COVID-19; the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; natural disasters, widespread health emergencies, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.
The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.
|(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
|Sep 30, 2020
|Jun 30, 2020
|Mar 31, 2020
|Dec 31, 2019
|Sep 30, 2019
|Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)
|$
|339,425
|$
|335,057
|$
|328,507
|$
|327,016
|$
|321,562
|Less: Goodwill (GAAP)
|89,095
|89,095
|89,275
|84,811
|84,811
|Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP)
|A
|250,330
|245,962
|239,232
|242,205
|236,751
|Total Assets (GAAP)
|3,587,041
|3,499,524
|3,086,523
|3,088,953
|2,934,513
|Less: Goodwill (GAAP)
|89,095
|89,095
|89,275
|84,811
|84,811
|Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
|B
|$
|3,497,946
|$
|3,410,429
|$
|2,997,248
|$
|3,004,142
|$
|2,849,702
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
|A/B
|7.16
|%
|7.21
|%
|7.98
|%
|8.06
|%
|8.31
|%
|Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP)
|C
|16,800,563
|16,821,743
|16,845,462
|16,855,161
|16,797,241
|Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)
|A/C
|$
|14.90
|$
|14.62
|$
|14.20
|$
|14.37
|$
|14.09
|CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
|EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
|Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Sep 30, 2020
|Jun 30, 2020
|Sep 30, 2019
|Sep 30, 2020
|Sep 30, 2019
|EARNINGS
|Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners
|$
|10,397
|$
|9,146
|$
|8,481
|$
|23,830
|$
|22,242
|Diluted Net Income Per Share
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.50
|$
|1.42
|$
|1.32
|PERFORMANCE
|Return on Average Assets
|1.17
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.14
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.00
|%
|Return on Average Equity
|12.16
|11.03
|10.51
|9.50
|9.48
|Net Interest Margin
|3.12
|3.41
|3.92
|3.42
|3.84
|Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue
|58.19
|54.26
|34.67
|51.37
|33.72
|Efficiency Ratio
|67.01
|%
|66.90
|%
|69.27
|%
|69.04
|%
|72.37
|%
|CAPITAL ADEQUACY
|Tier 1 Capital
|16.77
|%
|16.59
|%
|16.83
|%
|16.77
|%
|16.83
|%
|Total Capital
|17.88
|17.60
|17.59
|17.88
|17.59
|Leverage
|9.64
|10.12
|11.09
|9.64
|11.09
|Common Equity Tier 1
|14.20
|14.01
|14.13
|14.20
|14.13
|Tangible Common Equity (1)
|7.16
|7.21
|8.31
|7.16
|8.31
|Equity to Assets
|9.46
|%
|9.57
|%
|10.96
|%
|9.46
|%
|10.96
|%
|ASSET QUALITY
|Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans
|420.30
|%
|322.37
|%
|290.55
|%
|420.30
|%
|290.55
|%
|Allowance as a % of Loans HFI
|1.16
|1.11
|0.78
|1.16
|0.78
|Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI
|0.11
|0.05
|0.23
|0.13
|0.15
|Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO
|0.34
|0.40
|0.30
|0.34
|0.30
|Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets
|0.19
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.19
|%
|STOCK PERFORMANCE
|High
|$
|21.71
|$
|23.99
|$
|28.00
|$
|30.62
|$
|28.00
|Low
|17.55
|16.16
|23.70
|15.61
|21.04
|Close
|$
|18.79
|$
|20.95
|$
|27.45
|$
|18.79
|$
|27.45
|Average Daily Trading Volume
|28,517
|49,569
|25,596
|39,477
|22,815
|(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.
|CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|Unaudited
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Third Quarter
|Second Quarter
|First Quarter
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|ASSETS
|Cash and Due From Banks
|$
|76,509
|$
|75,155
|$
|72,676
|$
|60,087
|$
|61,151
|Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits
|626,104
|513,273
|196,936
|318,336
|177,389
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|702,613
|588,428
|269,612
|378,423
|238,540
|Investment Securities Available for Sale
|328,253
|341,180
|382,514
|403,601
|376,981
|Investment Securities Held to Maturity
|202,593
|232,178
|251,792
|239,539
|240,303
|Total Investment Securities
|530,846
|573,358
|634,306
|643,140
|617,284
|Loans Held for Sale ("HFS")
|116,561
|76,610
|82,598
|9,509
|13,075
|Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):
|Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural
|402,997
|421,270
|249,020
|255,365
|259,870
|Real Estate - Construction
|125,804
|117,794
|122,595
|115,018
|111,358
|Real Estate - Commercial
|656,064
|662,434
|656,084
|625,556
|610,726
|Real Estate - Residential
|335,713
|353,831
|354,150
|353,642
|354,545
|Real Estate - Home Equity
|197,363
|194,479
|196,443
|197,360
|197,326
|Consumer
|268,393
|266,417
|275,982
|279,565
|277,970
|Other Loans
|10,488
|4,883
|6,580
|7,808
|14,248
|Overdrafts
|1,339
|1,069
|1,533
|1,615
|1,710
|Total Loans Held for Investment
|1,998,161
|2,022,177
|1,862,387
|1,835,929
|1,827,753
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|(23,137
|)
|(22,457
|)
|(21,083
|)
|(13,905
|)
|(14,319
|)
|Loans Held for Investment, Net
|1,975,024
|1,999,720
|1,841,304
|1,822,024
|1,813,434
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|87,192
|87,972
|87,684
|84,543
|85,810
|Goodwill
|89,095
|89,095
|89,275
|84,811
|84,811
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,227
|1,059
|1,463
|953
|526
|Other Assets
|84,483
|83,282
|80,281
|65,550
|81,033
|Total Other Assets
|261,997
|261,408
|258,703
|235,857
|252,180
|Total Assets
|$
|3,587,041
|$
|3,499,524
|$
|3,086,523
|$
|3,088,953
|$
|2,934,513
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest Bearing Deposits
|$
|1,378,314
|$
|1,377,033
|$
|1,066,607
|$
|1,044,699
|$
|1,022,774
|NOW Accounts
|827,506
|808,244
|779,467
|902,499
|728,395
|Money Market Accounts
|247,823
|240,754
|210,124
|217,839
|239,410
|Regular Savings Accounts
|451,944
|423,924
|384,480
|374,396
|372,601
|Certificates of Deposit
|103,859
|105,041
|104,907
|106,021
|109,827
|Total Deposits
|3,009,446
|2,954,996
|2,545,585
|2,645,454
|2,473,007
|Short-Term Borrowings
|90,936
|63,958
|76,516
|6,404
|10,622
|Subordinated Notes Payable
|52,887
|52,887
|52,887
|52,887
|52,887
|Other Long-Term Borrowings
|5,268
|5,583
|5,896
|6,514
|6,963
|Other Liabilities
|71,880
|75,702
|70,044
|50,678
|69,472
|Total Liabilities
|3,230,417
|3,153,126
|2,750,928
|2,761,937
|2,612,951
|Temporary Equity
|17,199
|11,341
|7,088
|-
|-
|SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY
|Common Stock
|168
|168
|168
|168
|167
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|31,425
|31,575
|32,100
|32,092
|31,075
|Retained Earnings
|333,545
|328,570
|321,772
|322,937
|316,551
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax
|(25,713
|)
|(25,256
|)
|(25,533
|)
|(28,181
|)
|(26,231
|)
|Total Shareowners' Equity
|339,425
|335,057
|328,507
|327,016
|321,562
|Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity
|$
|3,587,041
|$
|3,499,524
|$
|3,086,523
|$
|3,088,953
|$
|2,934,513
|OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA
|Earning Assets
|$
|3,271,672
|$
|3,185,418
|$
|2,776,228
|$
|2,806,913
|$
|2,635,501
|Interest Bearing Liabilities
|1,780,223
|1,700,391
|1,614,277
|1,666,560
|1,520,705
|Book Value Per Diluted Share
|$
|20.20
|$
|19.92
|$
|19.50
|$
|19.40
|$
|19.14
|Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)
|14.90
|14.62
|14.20
|14.37
|14.09
|Actual Basic Shares Outstanding
|16,761
|16,780
|16,812
|16,772
|16,749
|Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding
|16,801
|16,822
|16,845
|16,855
|16,797
|(1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.
|CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|Unaudited
|Nine Months Ended
|2020
|2019
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Third
Quarter
|Second
Quarter
|First
Quarter
|Fourth
Quarter
|Third
Quarter
|2020
|2019
|INTEREST INCOME
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|$
|23,594
|$
|23,687
|$
|23,593
|$
|23,842
|$
|23,992
|$
|70,874
|$
|70,373
|Investment Securities
|2,426
|2,737
|3,015
|3,221
|3,307
|8,178
|10,213
|Funds Sold
|146
|88
|757
|945
|1,142
|991
|4,242
|Total Interest Income
|26,166
|26,512
|27,365
|28,008
|28,441
|80,043
|84,828
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|190
|218
|939
|1,157
|1,596
|1,347
|5,683
|Short-Term Borrowings
|498
|421
|132
|16
|27
|1,051
|93
|Subordinated Notes Payable
|316
|374
|471
|525
|558
|1,161
|1,762
|Other Long-Term Borrowings
|40
|41
|50
|56
|63
|131
|201
|Total Interest Expense
|1,044
|1,054
|1,592
|1,754
|2,244
|3,690
|7,739
|Net Interest Income
|25,122
|25,458
|25,773
|26,254
|26,197
|76,353
|77,089
|Provision for Credit Losses
|1,308
|2,005
|4,990
|(162
|)
|776
|8,303
|2,189
|Net Interest Income after Provision for
Credit Losses
|23,814
|23,453
|20,783
|26,416
|25,421
|68,050
|74,900
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Deposit Fees
|4,316
|3,756
|5,015
|4,980
|4,961
|13,087
|14,492
|Bank Card Fees
|3,389
|3,142
|3,051
|3,131
|2,972
|9,582
|8,863
|Wealth Management Fees
|2,808
|2,554
|2,604
|2,761
|2,992
|7,966
|7,719
|Mortgage Banking Fees
|22,983
|19,397
|3,253
|1,542
|1,587
|45,633
|3,779
|Other
|1,469
|1,350
|1,555
|1,414
|1,391
|4,374
|4,372
|Total Noninterest Income
|34,965
|30,199
|15,478
|13,828
|13,903
|80,642
|39,225
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Compensation
|26,164
|23,658
|19,736
|17,363
|16,203
|69,558
|48,989
|Occupancy, Net
|5,906
|5,798
|4,979
|4,680
|4,710
|16,683
|13,756
|Other Real Estate, Net
|219
|116
|(798
|)
|102
|6
|(463
|)
|444
|Other
|8,053
|7,731
|7,052
|6,997
|6,954
|22,836
|21,278
|Total Noninterest Expense
|40,342
|37,303
|30,969
|29,142
|27,873
|108,614
|84,467
|OPERATING PROFIT
|18,437
|16,349
|5,292
|11,102
|11,451
|40,078
|29,658
|Income Tax Expense
|3,165
|2,950
|1,282
|2,537
|2,970
|7,397
|7,416
|Net Income
|15,272
|13,399
|4,010
|8,565
|8,481
|32,681
|22,242
|Pre-Tax Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|(4,875
|)
|(4,253
|)
|277
|-
|-
|(8,851
|)
|-
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS
|$
|10,397
|$
|9,146
|$
|4,287
|$
|8,565
|$
|8,481
|$
|23,830
|$
|22,242
|PER COMMON SHARE
|Basic Net Income
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.51
|$
|1.42
|$
|1.33
|Diluted Net Income
|0.62
|0.55
|0.25
|0.51
|0.50
|1.42
|1.32
|Cash Dividend
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.35
|AVERAGE SHARES
|Basic
|16,771
|16,797
|16,808
|16,750
|16,747
|16,792
|16,776
|Diluted
|16,810
|16,839
|16,842
|16,834
|16,795
|16,823
|16,810
|CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS
|Unaudited
|Nine Months Ended
|2020
|2019
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Third
Quarter
|Second
Quarter
|First
Quarter
|Fourth
Quarter
|Third
Quarter
|2020
|2019
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Balance at Beginning of Period
|$
|22,457
|$
|21,083
|$
|13,905
|$
|14,319
|$
|14,593
|$
|13,905
|$
|14,210
|Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL)
|-
|-
|3,269
|-
|-
|3,269
|-
|Provision for Credit Losses - HFI
|1,265
|1,615
|4,990
|(162
|)
|776
|7,870
|2,189
|Net Charge-Offs
|585
|241
|1,081
|252
|1,050
|1,907
|2,080
|Balance at End of Period(2)
|$
|23,137
|$
|22,457
|$
|21,083
|$
|13,905
|$
|14,319
|$
|23,137
|$
|14,319
|As a % of Loans HFI
|1.16
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.78
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.78
|%
|As a % of Nonperforming Loans
|420.30
|%
|322.37
|%
|432.61
|%
|310.99
|%
|290.55
|%
|420.30
|%
|290.55
|%
|CHARGE-OFFS
|Commercial, Financial and Agricultural
|$
|137
|$
|186
|$
|362
|$
|149
|$
|289
|$
|685
|$
|619
|Real Estate - Construction
|-
|-
|0
|58
|223
|-
|223
|Real Estate - Commercial
|17
|-
|11
|33
|26
|28
|181
|Real Estate - Residential
|1
|1
|110
|27
|44
|112
|373
|Real Estate - Home Equity
|58
|52
|31
|0
|333
|141
|430
|Consumer
|619
|634
|864
|819
|744
|2,117
|2,059
|Overdrafts(3)
|450
|541
|702
|-
|-
|1,693
|-
|Total Charge-Offs
|$
|1,282
|$
|1,414
|$
|2,080
|$
|1,086
|$
|1,659
|$
|4,776
|$
|3,885
|RECOVERIES
|Commercial, Financial and Agricultural
|$
|74
|$
|74
|$
|40
|$
|127
|$
|86
|$
|188
|$
|218
|Real Estate - Construction
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Real Estate - Commercial
|30
|70
|191
|266
|142
|291
|312
|Real Estate - Residential
|35
|51
|40
|116
|46
|126
|313
|Real Estate - Home Equity
|41
|64
|33
|25
|58
|138
|150
|Consumer
|280
|365
|268
|300
|277
|913
|812
|Overdrafts(3)
|237
|549
|427
|-
|-
|1,213
|-
|Total Recoveries
|$
|697
|$
|1,173
|$
|999
|$
|834
|$
|609
|$
|2,869
|$
|1,805
|NET CHARGE-OFFS
|$
|585
|$
|241
|$
|1,081
|$
|252
|$
|1,050
|$
|1,907
|$
|2,080
|Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(1)
|0.11
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.15
|%
|RISK ELEMENT ASSETS
|Nonaccruing Loans
|$
|5,505
|$
|6,966
|$
|4,874
|$
|4,472
|$
|4,928
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,227
|1,059
|1,463
|953
|526
|Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs")
|$
|6,732
|$
|8,025
|$
|6,337
|$
|5,425
|$
|5,454
|Past Due Loans 30-89 Days
|$
|3,191
|$
|2,948
|$
|5,077
|$
|4,871
|$
|5,120
|Past Due Loans 90 Days or More
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Classified Loans
|16,772
|17,091
|16,548
|20,847
|21,323
|Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring's
|$
|14,693
|$
|15,133
|$
|15,934
|$
|16,888
|$
|18,284
|Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI
|0.28
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.27
|%
|NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate
|0.34
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.30
|%
|NPAs as a % of Total Assets
|0.19
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.19
|%
|(1) Annualized
|(2) Does not include $1.5 million for unfunded commitments recorded in other liabilities at 9/30/2020.
|(3) Prior to the first quarter 2020, overdraft losses were reflected in noninterest income (deposit fees).
|CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
|AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES(1)
|Unaudited
|Third Quarter 2020
|Second Quarter 2020
|First Quarter 2020
|Fourth Quarter 2019
|Third Quarter 2019
|Sep 2020 YTD
|Sep 2019 YTD
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|ASSETS:
|Loans HFI and HFS
|$
|2,097,700
|$
|23,698
|4.50
|%
|$
|2,057,925
|$
|23,785
|4.65
|%
|$
|1,882,703
|$
|23,692
|5.06
|%
|$
|1,846,190
|23,958
|5.15
|%
|$
|1,837,548
|$
|24,113
|5.21
|%
|$
|2,013,243
|$
|71,175
|4.73
|%
|$
|1,813,964
|$
|70,705
|5.21
|%
|Investment Securities
|Taxable Investment Securities
|553,395
|2,401
|1.73
|601,509
|2,708
|1.80
|629,512
|2,995
|1.91
|610,046
|3,186
|2.08
|607,363
|3,249
|2.13
|594,654
|8,104
|1.82
|613,382
|9,936
|2.16
|Tax-Exempt Investment Securities
|4,860
|32
|2.66
|5,865
|37
|2.51
|5,293
|25
|1.86
|10,327
|43
|1.67
|18,041
|73
|1.63
|5,338
|94
|2.34
|29,237
|347
|1.59
|Total Investment Securities
|558,255
|2,433
|1.74
|607,374
|2,745
|1.81
|634,805
|3,020
|1.91
|620,373
|3,229
|2.08
|625,404
|3,322
|2.12
|599,992
|8,198
|1.82
|642,619
|10,283
|2.13
|Funds Sold
|567,883
|146
|0.10
|351,473
|88
|0.10
|234,372
|757
|1.30
|228,137
|945
|1.64
|207,129
|1,142
|2.19
|385,245
|991
|0.34
|241,323
|4,242
|2.35
|Total Earning Assets
|3,223,838
|$
|26,277
|3.25
|%
|3,016,772
|$
|26,618
|3.55
|%
|2,751,880
|$
|27,469
|4.01
|%
|2,694,700
|$
|28,132
|4.14
|%
|2,670,081
|$
|28,577
|4.25
|%
|2,998,480
|$
|80,364
|3.58
|%
|2,697,906
|$
|85,230
|4.22
|%
|Cash and Due From Banks
|69,893
|72,647
|56,958
|53,174
|50,981
|66,512
|52,210
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(22,948
|)
|(21,642
|)
|(14,389
|)
|(14,759
|)
|(14,863
|)
|(19,672
|)
|(14,576
|)
|Other Assets
|268,549
|261,449
|244,339
|249,089
|253,111
|257,993
|253,152
|Total Assets
|$
|3,539,332
|$
|3,329,226
|$
|3,038,788
|$
|2,982,204
|$
|2,959,310
|$
|3,303,313
|$
|2,988,692
|LIABILITIES:
|Interest Bearing Deposits
|NOW Accounts
|$
|826,776
|$
|61
|0.03
|%
|$
|789,378
|$
|78
|0.04
|%
|$
|808,811
|$
|725
|0.36
|%
|$
|755,625
|$
|889
|0.47
|%
|$
|749,678
|$
|1,235
|0.65
|%
|$
|808,389
|$
|864
|0.14
|%
|$
|821,819
|$
|4,613
|0.75
|%
|Money Market Accounts
|247,185
|32
|0.05
|222,377
|40
|0.07
|212,211
|117
|0.22
|227,479
|170
|0.30
|238,565
|264
|0.44
|227,331
|189
|0.11
|238,664
|775
|0.43
|Savings Accounts
|438,762
|54
|0.05
|409,366
|50
|0.05
|379,237
|46
|0.05
|372,518
|46
|0.05
|372,593
|46
|0.05
|409,230
|150
|0.05
|369,726
|136
|0.05
|Time Deposits
|104,522
|43
|0.16
|104,718
|50
|0.19
|105,542
|51
|0.19
|108,407
|52
|0.19
|111,447
|51
|0.18
|104,925
|144
|0.18
|115,215
|159
|0.18
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits
|1,617,245
|190
|0.05
|%
|1,525,839
|218
|0.06
|%
|1,505,801
|939
|0.25
|%
|1,464,029
|1,157
|0.31
|%
|1,472,283
|1,596
|0.43
|%
|1,549,875
|1,347
|0.12
|%
|1,545,424
|5,683
|0.49
|%
|Short-Term Borrowings
|74,557
|498
|2.66
|%
|73,377
|421
|2.31
|%
|32,915
|132
|1.61
|%
|7,448
|16
|0.87
|%
|8,697
|27
|1.24
|%
|60,335
|1,051
|2.33
|%
|9,890
|93
|1.27
|%
|Subordinated Notes Payable
|52,887
|316
|2.34
|52,887
|374
|2.80
|52,887
|471
|3.52
|52,887
|525
|3.88
|52,887
|558
|4.13
|52,887
|1,161
|2.89
|52,887
|1,762
|4.39
|Other Long-Term Borrowings
|5,453
|40
|2.91
|5,766
|41
|2.84
|6,312
|50
|3.21
|6,723
|56
|3.33
|7,158
|63
|3.47
|5,842
|131
|3.00
|7,619
|201
|3.52
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|1,750,142
|$
|1,044
|0.24
|%
|1,657,869
|$
|1,054
|0.26
|%
|1,597,915
|$
|1,592
|0.40
|%
|1,531,087
|$
|1,754
|0.45
|%
|1,541,025
|$
|2,244
|0.58
|%
|1,668,939
|$
|3,690
|0.30
|%
|1,615,820
|$
|7,739
|0.64
|%
|Noninterest Bearing Deposits
|1,354,032
|1,257,614
|1,046,889
|1,060,922
|1,023,472
|1,220,002
|996,290
|Other Liabilities
|83,192
|72,073
|59,587
|63,291
|74,540
|71,661
|62,823
|Total Liabilities
|3,187,366
|2,987,556
|2,704,391
|2,655,300
|2,639,037
|2,960,602
|2,674,933
|Temporary Equity
|11,893
|8,155
|2,506
|-
|-
|7,534
|-
|SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:
|340,073
|333,515
|331,891
|326,904
|320,273
|335,177
|313,759
|Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity
|$
|3,539,332
|$
|3,329,226
|$
|3,038,788
|$
|2,982,204
|$
|2,959,310
|$
|3,303,313
|$
|2,988,692
|Interest Rate Spread
|$
|25,233
|3.01
|%
|$
|25,564
|3.30
|%
|$
|25,877
|3.61
|%
|$
|26,378
|3.69
|%
|$
|26,333
|3.67
|%
|$
|76,674
|3.29
|%
|$
|77,491
|3.58
|%
|Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)
|26,277
|3.25
|26,618
|3.55
|27,469
|4.01
|28,132
|4.14
|28,577
|4.25
|80,364
|3.58
|85,230
|4.22
|Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)
|1,044
|0.13
|1,054
|0.14
|1,592
|0.23
|1,754
|0.26
|2,244
|0.33
|3,690
|0.16
|7,739
|0.38
|Net Interest Margin
|$
|25,233
|3.12
|%
|$
|25,564
|3.41
|%
|$
|25,877
|3.78
|%
|$
|26,378
|3.89
|%
|$
|26,333
|3.92
|%
|$
|76,674
|3.42
|%
|$
|77,491
|3.84
|%
|(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.
|(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
For Information Contact:
J. Kimbrough Davis
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.7820