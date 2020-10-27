Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
aTyr Pharma to Participate in ROTH Capital Partners Webinar on COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development on October 28th

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel titled, “Immune Modulators to Ameliorate COVID-19” as part of the ROTH Capital Partners Webinar on COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development on October 28, 2020.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: ROTH Capital Partners Webinar on COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development
Panel: Immune Modulators to Ameliorate COVID-19
Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time

Registration for the webinar is available on the Investor’s section of the Company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com. A replay of the live webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Investor Relations, aTyr Pharma
adunston@atyrpharma.com

