Survey Reveals the Majority of Canadian Consumers Don’t Know Where or How Cannabis is Grown

Canadians Prefer All-Natural, B.C. Bud

/EIN News/ -- Delta, B.C., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms today announced the findings of a nationally-commissioned survey leveraging the Angus Reid panel1, which found that while Canadian consumers of cannabis prefer B.C. bud grown naturally without the use of chemical pesticides, the majority still don’t know where or how cannabis is grown.

The survey specifically looked to understand consumer knowledge and preference for where and how the cannabis they consume is grown, two years after legalization.

The findings show that 76 percent of Canadian consumers rank British Columbia at the top of their list for quality cannabis in Canada, but only half know where the cannabis they consume is actually grown. Results also indicate that 80 percent of Canadian cannabis consumers would choose to purchase cannabis grown free of chemical pesticides, but only 2 in 5 know if pesticides are used.

“It’s clear that Canadians care about a lot more than just price and potency when they make their purchasing decisions, but they’re still getting up to speed,” says Mandesh Dosanjh, President & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “The fact that Canadians don’t have awareness of these issues shows me that this industry has more work to do to give Canadians the information they need. At Pure Sunfarms, we’re proud to grow all-natural, B.C. bud. We’re committed to raising awareness about where and how we grow so that Canadians can feel safe and secure in the choices they are making.”

Key findings2 from the survey include:

76% of Canadian cannabis consumers want to know about where the weed they consume is from, but only 51% actually know.

78% of Canadian cannabis consumers want to know about how their cannabis is grown, yet 34% say they don’t know.

76% of Canadians say British Columbia ranks at the top for the highest quality cannabis in Canada.

80% of Canadian cannabis consumers would choose to purchase cannabis grown free of chemical pesticides, but only 40% know if pesticides have been used.

Only 58% of Canadian cannabis consumers are aware that unregulated cannabis may be grown using chemical pesticides and only 52% are aware that legal cannabis is grown without their use.

For the full survey report of results, visit www.puresunfarms.com.

About Pure Sunfarms

Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With decades of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market.

Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and most recently, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada.

Pure Sunfarms is converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms. The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet.

Pure Sunfarms was established in 2017 as a joint venture between Village Farms International, Inc. and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.

1 The national survey was distributed to 1,505 Canadian consumers of legal cannabis consumption age online through an Angus Reid panel. The estimated margin of error for the total sample is +/- 2.5% at a 95% confidence level. The survey took place from September 25 to September 29, 2020.

2 For full results, please visit: https://puresunfarms.com/app/uploads/2020/10/2020-Pure-Sunfarms-Homegrown-Survey-Report.pdf

Danielle Bronson Pure Sunfarms (604) 359-3235 media@puresunfarms.com