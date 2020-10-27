Watchfire Signs to Showcase Interior and Exterior Digital Displays for C-Store Operators at NACS Crack the Code Event

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs, a leading provider of exterior and interior LED signs for the C-store industry, will showcase its full-range of exterior, interior and gas price displays at the first ever NACS Virtual Showroom, part of the NACS Crack the Code event, beginning November 2. Click to Tweet.



NACS Crack the Code is a five-week digital experience and curated marketplace designed to connect convenience retail buyers and sellers from around the globe. Attendees will have 24/7 access to ideas and insights, products, and strategic connections. NACS members can access showrooms beginning November 2 through December 4, with live, dedicated expo staffing through November 20. Online access to showrooms will be available through the end of the year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made a traditional NACS show impossible this year, yet retailers still need to see new products and solutions to grow their businesses,” said David Warns, vice president for on-premise sales at Watchfire Signs. “The Virtual Showroom gives us the opportunity to meet virtually with customers and showcase how our digital solutions can be used to drive sales.”

Watchfire will showcase three C-store solutions during the Virtual Showcase:

Watchfire high-resolution interior displays, which provide touchable and splash proof durability. These displays are perfect solutions for close-up viewing around fresh and refrigerated food and beverage displays.

Watchfire’s new 6mm high-resolution exterior displays, ideal for locations with significant pedestrian traffic, public transit stops or slow-moving street traffic. These displays feature exceptional resolution for crisp, vivid content and wide viewing angles, and give C-store operators the ability to communicate instantly with customers with tailored messages based on time of day, changing inventory and weather conditions.

Watchfire’s popular Price Watcher gas signs, which offer a bright fuel price display that can be changed efficiently, day or night using an Internet connection. C-stores can advertise unleaded, diesel or E-85 gas prices with the touch of a button. An optional point-of-sale (POS) capability lets operators instantly sync signs with in-store pricing, and control prices in multiple locations at one time.



Registrants for NACS Crack the Code event will have dedicated time to interact live with Watchfire experts two hours before and after the day’s online conference sessions during the showroom’s first three weeks. To register for NACS Crack the Code, go to https://www.convenience.org/Events/Crack-the-Code-Experience/Registration.

A free guide on how C-store owners can use digital signage to grow sales is available for download at www.watchfiresigns.com/landing/digital-signage-solutions-for-convenience-stores/.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com.

