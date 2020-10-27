New Inmar Intelligence Survey Reveals Over Half of Shoppers Are Considering Replenishing A Current Stockpile of Products As Winter Approaches

Concern around in-store safety and availability of products during a potential second wave of COVID-19 are main reasons shoppers are considering a winter stockpile

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today released findings from a new survey, which shows that with the winter season approaching, 57 percent of shoppers are considering replenishing their stockpile of goods originally created at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 54 percent of shoppers plan to always have a stockpile of goods from now on, in fear of another emergency situation like the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has no doubt shifted the shopping habits of consumers across the U.S. and a potential second wave of COVID-19 is top of mind for shoppers. Over a quarter (27 percent) of respondents are considering a winter stockpile because they are concerned that certain products won't be in stock when they need them, and another 27 percent are concerned about the safety with in-store shopping during a second wave of the pandemic. With this said, 55 percent of shoppers are planning to purchase their stockpiled goods in-store, suggesting that brick and mortar retailers are still crucial for consumers when purchasing everyday items.

Cleanliness and hygiene products continue to dominate shopper’s stockpile lists. Toilet paper (67 percent) and hand sanitizer (57 percent) were the top two products that are already in or will be in a shopper’s stockpile. This could be owed to the fact that these two products were in high demand during the first wave back in March and shoppers may be preparing for another surge in demand.

“The survey results indicate that a majority of shoppers are likely to make their way into grocery stores to stockpile goods, in light of a potential second wave of COVID-19,” said Inmar Chairman and CEO David Mounts. “Today’s shoppers still have concerns around safety, availability and convenience, and will continue to look to their local retailers to deliver consistency and seamless customer service across all touchpoints. As we enter one of the busiest shopping seasons, it will be important for retailers not only to prepare for this new surge in demand but also deliver value to customers during this time of crisis in order to maintain heightened trust and customer loyalty.”

Additional key findings include:

64 percent of shoppers created a stockpile of products as a result of COVID-19.

57 percent said they still have products stockpiled as a result of COVID-19.

Additional products that people have stockpiled, or plan to stockpile include: paper towels (52 percent), disinfecting wipes (53 percent), and canned goods (54 percent).

45 percent of shoppers said that there are products they plan to purchase for the second stockpile that were not in the first, including frozen dinners, pasta, snacks and cleaning products.

