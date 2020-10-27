Sharps Compliance Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

First Quarter Revenue of $13.2 million decreased 3% from the prior year; shortfall from expectations resulting from customer ordering patterns for flu-related mailback orders

Long-Term Care billings increased 110%; Pharmaceutical Manufacturer billings grew 26%

Retail market billings, excluding flu-related orders, up 26%

Route-Based Pickup billings increased 19% for the quarter

Billings in the Professional Market and Route-Based Pickup revenues recover to surpass pre-COVID-19 levels

New Pennsylvania autoclave increasing medical waste processing capacity from 18 to 27 million pounds per year and up from 10 million pounds a year ago

Strong December 2020 quarter expected for Retail, Pharmaceutical Manufacturer and Long-Term Care markets

Active pipeline of larger field sales opportunities

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) (“Sharps” or the “Company”), a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management solutions including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $13.2 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $13.6 million in the same prior year quarter. Customer billings decreased 6% to $13.4 million for the first quarter compared to $14.2 million for the same prior year quarter. GAAP revenue and customer billings were negatively impacted by the timing of flu and COVID-19 related mailback orders. Additionally, the Home Health Care market billings comparison was adversely impacted by a $0.9 million stocking order in the prior year related to a new distributor relationship.

First quarter 2021 gross margin was 28% compared to 33% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in the gross margin was driven by the timing of flu and COVID-19 related mailback orders for the quarter. Without the impact from the shift in flu related orders, the first quarter 2021 gross margin would have been 32% to 33%. SG&A increased 8% to $3.8 million, or 29% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to SG&A of $3.5 million, or 26% of revenue, in the same prior year quarter. The increase in SG&A, which is consistent with our internal expectations, is related to the Company’s continued investments in sales and marketing.

The Company reported an operating loss of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to operating income of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Sharps recorded net loss of $0.3 million, or a loss of $0.02 per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Sharps recorded EBITDA of $0.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to EBITDA of $1.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. (See Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA in the supplemental table included at the end of this release).

David P. Tusa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sharps, stated, “During the first quarter we saw a significant rebound in our route-based business with revenues increasing 19% and surpassing pre-COVID-19 levels as well as our internal expectations. Likewise, Professional market billings have recovered and first quarter billings from this segment also exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels. This strength represents not only the resumption of operations for most of our COVID-19 affected customers but also reflects sales to new customers.

“We have always viewed flu-related activity as a nine-month season, comprising the June, September and December quarters. Historically, order volumes, within the season, have often varied from quarter to quarter, depending upon customer ordering patterns and their distribution and warehouse facility operations which, this season, have been impacted by COVID-19. Accordingly, we experienced a shift in flu immunization and COVID-19 related orders from the September 2020 to the December quarter.

“From our vantage point today, we remain confident that we’re in the midst of a very strong flu immunization season as evidenced by 50%+ increase in flu-related return mailbacks processed for August, September and October 2020. We are also hopeful that the flu immunization season could be followed by substantial activity related to a potential COVID-19 vaccine which many experts believe could be available later this year or early 2021. We have a robust inventory of our medical waste mailback solutions in place to meet anticipated strong demand and this month are commissioning a new autoclave online at our Pennsylvania facility, expanding our medical waste processing capacity from 18 million to 27 million pounds per year, which is up from 10 million pounds a year ago.

“In addition to flu and potential COVID-19 vaccine related business, we remain keenly focused on landing larger route-based opportunities serviced by our expanded footprint which now serves 32 states, addressing 70% of the population. The pipeline of these opportunities is robust and very active, with prospects more engaged now than they were during the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020. Our goal is to close many of these opportunities in the December 2020 quarter, and begin generating revenue from these new contracts starting as early as the March 2021 quarter.”

First Quarter Review

Retail market billings decreased $0.5 million or 12% to $3.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to $4.1 million in the same prior year period. The decrease in retail billings is primarily due to, lower flu shot / COVID-19 related orders of $0.9 million due to the timing of related orders, partially offset by higher unused medication billings of $0.3 million from MedSafe and TakeAway Medication Recovery System envelopes. Excluding the flu-related billings, the Retail market billings increased 26%.

Home Health Care market billings decreased 29% to $2.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $3.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. First quarter fiscal 2020 included a large stocking order of $0.9 million from a major healthcare distributor.

Professional market billings of $4.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were consistent with the same period of fiscal 2020. This market, which is comprised of physicians, clinics, dentists, surgery centers, labs, veterinarians and other healthcare providers, has recovered to billing levels higher than the March 2020 pre-pandemic time period, as most of the Company’s customer locations have reopened.

Long-Term Care billings increased 110% to $1.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.6 million in the prior year period, related primarily to an increased volume of COVID-19 related waste management and ancillary supplies.

Billings for the inside and online sales channel increased 13.3% to $2.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to $2.5 million in the same prior year period primarily due to increases in route-based pickup services to the long-term care and professional markets.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturer billings increased 26% to $1.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, related to the timing of inventory builds for patient support programs.

Financial Flexibility and a Strong Balance Sheet

Cash was $6.8 million at September 30, 2020, compared to cash of $5.4 million at June 30, 2020. The Company had working capital of $10.1 million at September 30, 2020 compared to working capital of $11.1 at June 30, 2020.

Mr. Tusa concluded, “We believe we have the opportunity to deliver a strong December 2020 quarter as a result of expected strength in Retail flu-related business, Long-Term Care market billings and Pharmaceutical Manufacturer market billings. Of greater importance is the opportunity to drive more revenue growth for fiscal year 2021 through the closing of larger field sales opportunities utilizing our expanded route-based infrastructure. We continue to provide uninterrupted service to our customers and thank our loyal and committed employees for their service to the Company and our customers during the pandemic.”

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including customer billings information and EBITDA. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties. EBITDA is a significant performance metric used by management and by external users of our financial statements such as investors, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs and support our indebtedness; and our operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies in our industry. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included as an attachment to this release.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change Revenue $ 13,151 $ 13,599 (3.3 )% Cost of revenue 9,528 9,115 4.5 % Gross profit 3,623 4,484 (19.2 )% Gross margin 27.5 % 33.0 %

SG&A expense 3,788 3,512 7.9 % Depreciation and amortization 204 204 Operating Income (Loss) (369 ) 768 Operating margin (2.8) % 5.6 % Interest income — 5 Interest expense (32 ) (19 ) Income associated with derivative instrument 5 — Total other expense (27 ) (14 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (396 ) 754 Income tax expense (benefit) (103 ) 68 Net Income (Loss) $ (293 ) $ 686 Net Income (Loss) Per Share Basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 16,391 16,145 Diluted 16,391 16,168

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash $ 6,785 $ 5,416 Accounts receivable, net 10,629 11,789 Inventory 5,476 5,638 Contract asset 37 156 Prepaid and other current assets 985 1,287 Total current assets 23,912 24,286 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,865 9,127 Operating lease right of use asset 9,844 8,747 Inventory, net of current portion 1,034 1,064 Other assets 160 154 Goodwill 6,735 6,735 Intangible assets, net 2,667 2,771 Deferred tax asset 1,355 1,252 Total assets $ 55,572 $ 54,136 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities Account payable $ 3,140 $ 3,291 Accrued liabilities 2,738 2,833 Operating lease liability 2,506 2,192 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,091 1,658 Contract liability 3,296 3,262 Total current liabilities 13,771 13,236 Contract liability, net of current portion 791 705 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 7,493 6,671 Other liabilities 417 441 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,428 3,505 Total liabilities 25,900 24,558 Stockholders' equity 29,672 29,578 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 55,572 $ 54,136

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Customer Billing and Revenue Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended September 30, 2020 % Total 2019 $ Change % BILLINGS BY MARKET: Professional $ 4,133 30.8% $ 4,135 $ (2 ) 0 % Retail 3,647 27.2% 4,142 (495 ) (12.0 )% Home Health Care 2,348 17.5% 3,317 (969 ) (29.2 )% Pharmaceutical Manufacturer 1,179 8.8% 937 242 25.8 % Long-Term Care 1,309 9.7% 624 685 109.8 % Government 515 3.8% 764 (249 ) (32.6 )% Environmental 135 1.0% 19 116 610.5 % Other 162 1.2% 281 (119 ) (42.3 )% Subtotal 13,428 100.0% 14,219 (791 ) (5.6 )% GAAP Adjustment * (277 ) (620 ) 343 Revenue Reported $ 13,151 $ 13,599 $ (448 ) (3.3 )% *Represents the net impact of the revenue recognition adjustments to arrive at reported GAAP revenue. Customer billings include all invoiced amounts for products shipped or services rendered during the period reported. GAAP revenue includes customer billings as well as numerous adjustments necessary to reflect, (i) the deferral of a portion of current period sales, (ii) recognition of certain revenue associated with product returned for treatment and destruction and (iii) provisions for certain product returns and discounts to customers which are accounted for as reductions in sales in the same period the related sales are recorded.

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Customer Billing by Solution Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended September 30, 2020 % Total 2019 $ Change % BILLINGS BY SOLUTION: Mailbacks $ 6,439 47.9% $ 7,737 $ (1,298 ) (16.8 )% Route-Based Pickup 3,156 23.5% 2,657 499 18.8 % Unused Medications 2,361 17.6% 2,383 (22 ) (0.9 )% Third Party Treatment 135 1.0% 19 116 610.5 % Other 1,337 10.0% 1,423 (86 ) (6.0 )% Total Billings by Solution $ 13,428 100.0% $ 14,219 $ (791 ) (5.6 )%

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Customer Billing by Channel Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended September 30, 2020 % Total 2019 $ Change % Change BILLINGS BY CHANNEL: Direct Sales $ 7,018 52.2% $ 7,698 $ (680 ) (8.8 )% Distributions 3,543 26.4% 3,991 (448 ) (11.2 )% Inside and Online Sales 2,867 21.4% 2,530 337 13.3 % Total Billing by Channel $ 13,428 100.0 % $ 14,219 $ (791 ) (5.6 )%

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Table to Reconcile Net Income to EBITDA*

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)