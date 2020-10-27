The NCIDC Announces Its Members are In-Network for the NC State Employee Health Plan's Clear Pricing Network for 2021
The NCIDC is the largest clinically integrated network of independent dermatologists in the stateCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration, a leading clinically integrated dermatology healthcare provider collaboration in the state, announced that its members are in the NC State Health Plan Network for its 2021 launch in North Carolina. The NCIDC has developed plans that align with the State Health Plan's mission to make healthcare more affordable and focus on patients getting better access to independent dermatologists and all the subspecialties of dermatology and improving the quality of dermatologic care.
The main goal of the Clear Pricing Project is to provide a fair and transparent network for members while preserving and protecting the Plan's financial sustainability.
To help members control their health costs and support Clear Pricing Project (CPP) providers, the State Health Plan adds new copay waivers and reductions for 2021. If a member selects a Clear Pricing Project provider as their Primary Care Provider listed on their ID card, their visits are free. If the member visits a Clear Pricing Project specialist, 80/20 Plan members will pay only $40 for a CPP specialist ($80 for a non-CPP specialist), and 70/30 Plan members will pay $47 for a CPP specialist ($94 for a non-CPP specialist).
Many of North Carolina's independent dermatology physician groups have formed a regional collaborative designed to allow them to provide the benefits of a clinically integrated collaboration, including higher efficiency of care, improved quality, more effective delivery, lower costs, and increased savings.
The organization, dubbed the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative, brings together many dermatology care providers spanning the Triangle area of North Carolina. The physicians have built an organization for independent physicians by physicians to allow the participating physicians to achieve the advantages of being part of a more extensive, clinically integrated system. Member physician practices will facilitate lowering costs while providing high-quality care with the same hometown doctor patients have come to know and trust — all without sacrificing their independence.
The founding members of the Collaborative, in addition to its large general dermatology care base, offers a broad range of dermatology specialties, from Dermatopathology to Pediatric Dermatology and Dermatologic surgery, including Mohs surgery to Cosmetic Dermatology and much more.
Dubbed the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative, the entity comprises 24 independent dermatology providers who serve estimated 250,000-plus patients in the area. Formed during increasing healthcare consolidation and value-based care models, the collaborative intended to provide higher efficiencies at lower costs than other dermatology providers can offer and a total dermatologic soluti
