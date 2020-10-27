Toka Raises $25 Million, Hires Head of Global Sales to Advance Governmental Organizations’ Cybersecurity Readiness

Series B Led by Eclipse Ventures; Michael Anderson, ex-Check Point sales executive, Joins Senior Team

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toka, the cyber capacity-building company trusted by government, law enforcement, and security agencies to defend against terror and crime and keep citizens safe in an age of evolving threats, today announced it raised a $25 million Series B funding round. The funding will be used to further Toka’s efforts to develop cutting-edge and lawful intelligence-gathering platforms and products and advise governments on building an integrated cyber defense.



“The gap between nations that are adequately prepared to address cybersecurity threats and those that are not is vast, creating huge risks for their citizens and global stability,” said Brigadier General (Ret.) Yaron Rosen, Toka co-founder and president. “This funding will help us build out our product pipeline and commercialize it as well as work with more governments to help them build integrated cyber defense and resilience.”

The funding round was led by Eclipse Ventures and included participation from all previous investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Dell Technologies Capital, Entrée Capital, and others.

“The safety of our communities and nations around the world is no longer ensured just by heavy weaponry and other conventional, capital-intensive tools. Like everything else, the battlefield has gone online, and so, agencies require a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy to defend against today’s threats,” said Lior Susan, a member of Toka’s Board of Directors and Founding Partner at Eclipse Ventures. “Toka puts these capabilities at their fingertips through deep technologies and expertise that will enable trusted governments and law enforcement agencies to protect people and economies against adversaries in the digital age.”

This funding is but one sign of Toka’s recent growth. In May, IT and cybersecurity veteran executive Michael Anderson joined the company as Vice President of Global Sales. Anderson was Vice President of both Global Strategic Sales and Global Sales Operations at Check Point Software Technologies, where he had responsibility for launching product offerings and securing global partnerships. In prior industry roles, Anderson led teams building data centers for tier-one financial institutions, delivering solutions for advanced security automation, and designing secure platforms for foreign payment exchange.

“With unparalleled experience in the government, military, and corporate worlds, Toka is delivering innovative and advanced solutions,” said Anderson. “I am honored to work closely with trusted governments and agencies worldwide to tackle intelligence and operational challenges and help them prepare to respond to the ever-changing landscape of cyber threats.”

Anderson joins an executive team with deep experience working with some of the most advanced public and private cybersecurity organizations. Toka’s leadership includes retired Brig. Gen. Yaron Rosen, former Chief of Israel Defense Forces Cyber Staff; Alon Kantor, former Vice President of Business Development for Check Point; and Kfir Waldman, former CEO of cyber and mobile companies Kayhut and Go Arc.

In addition to securing backing from strategic investors and hiring additional senior leadership team members, the company recently won a World Bank-sponsored contract award to assist the Government of Moldova to identify the country’s cybersecurity gaps and recommend a resilient strategy to modernize government mobile device and data security. That work follows similar World Bank contracts in Nigeria and Ghana on designing a national-level cyber capacity building. And earlier this year, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) awarded Toka a contract to advise Chile on the next steps for the country’s national cybersecurity readiness and operational capacity building. As part of the capacity-building project, Toka is assessing current cybersecurity gaps and challenges in Chile and supporting the IDB-funded project implementation by recommending specific projects for cybersecurity readiness improvements.

About Toka

Toka helps trusted government, law enforcement, and security agencies keep citizens safe and defend against terror and crime by developing cutting-edge and lawful intelligence-gathering tools and by advising governments on building an integrated cyber defense. Toka’s software platforms are simple to use, scale quickly, and offer complete operational control to enable smarter, faster, and easier investigations and operations. By empowering agencies with these intelligence capabilities, Toka helps governments maintain a technological edge to enhance their operational effectiveness and save lives. Founded by leaders with unparalleled experience in the strategic, defense, and corporate worlds, Toka is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and backed by investors such as: Andreessen Horowitz, Eclipse Ventures, Entrée Capital, and Dell Technologies Capital. For more information, visit tokagroup.com.