The Global Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market Share Will Grow At 10.23% CAGR To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer clinical decision support market size is expected to decline from $0.38 billion in 2019 to $0.35 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.41%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has deferred treatment for cancer unless the conditions are serious. The global cancer clinical decision tools market share is then expected to recover and reach $0.47 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.23%.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cancer clinical decision tools market. According to the National Cancer Institute, the rate of incidence based on cases between 2013–2017 cases is 442.4 per 100,000 men and women per year. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancers worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rates across the globe will increase the demand for cancer clinical decision tools to make treatment decisions faster, thereby contributing to the market growth.

The cancer clinical decision tools market consists of sales of cancer decision support tools and related services. Cancer decision tools are designed to support the general practitioner’s assessment of patients with potential cancer symptoms. The tools do not change the clinical judgment but give more information that is used to inform patient management decisions. The risk is measured based on reading coded information from the patient record including demographic data, medical history, and symptoms.

The global cancer clinical decision tools market is segmented by type into Risk Assessment Tool (RAT) and Qcancer. By End-User, the market is segmented into hospital and clinics.

The breach of data and privacy of patients is a major challenge in the cancer clinical decision tools market. Hackers can get access to data centers through healthcare employee’s emails leading to a breach of patients’ information privacy. For instance, in 2019, the Regional Cancer Care Association (RCCA) reported a data breach through phishing email attempts. Email phishing is a primary attack because it is not detectable by email security tools. Similarly, in 2018, out of 15 million patient records breached, 11.4 million records were caused by phishing attacks. The risk of the loss of data and privacy of patients harms the growth of the cancer clinical decision tools market.

The major players covered in the global cancer clinical decision tools market are McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Elsevier B.V., Macmillan, and National Decision Support Company.

