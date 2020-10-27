Schools Closure Due To COVID-19 Is Increasing The Demand For E-Learning And Online Tutoring

Online Tutoring Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Global Online Tutoring Market Research Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online tutoring market analysis suggest that the increasing demand for e-learning due to the impact of COVID-19 is driving the growth of the online tutoring market. COVID-19 has resulted in the closure of schools around the world. As a result, education has changed dramatically, with a marked rise in e-learning and online tutoring taking place remotely and through online platforms. For example, Byjus, an India-based educational technology and online tutoring company, announced free live classes on its Think and Learn app and saw an increase in the number of new students using its product by 200%. Therefore, the increasing demand for e-learning is expected to drive the growth of the online tutoring market.

The global online tutoring market size is expected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2019 to $1.53 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, which led to the closure of schools and colleges and increased demand for online tutoring. The global online tutoring market size is then expected to grow and reach $2.38 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 15.7%.

According to online tutoring market trends, companies in the online tutoring market are increasingly investing in trends such as gamification for better user engagement. Gamification in e-learning and online tutoring is expected to inspire a game-like reaction and engagement among learners. This results in improved information retention, motivation and increased productivity. For instance, in June 2020, Byjus, an India-based educational technology and online tutoring company, introduced Disney BYJU’S Early Learn app for Android and iOS, which involves gamification strategies. Other online tutoring companies such as Class Dojo and rainscape have also invested in gamification.

The online tutoring market consists of sales of online tutoring services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide online tutoring services. Online tutoring is the tutoring process in a digital, interactive, or connected environment wherein teachers and students are in different geographical locations.

The global online tutoring market is segmented by type into STEM courses, language courses, and other courses. By application, the market is segmented into K-12, college students, in-service education, and others.

The major players covered in the global online tutoring market are Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Chegg, BYJU’S, Embibe, Khan Academy, TutStu Education, Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Pearson Plc, TAL Education Group, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge Inc., Tutor Eye Inc., Varsity Tutors, ThoughtCo., GradeStack Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Fleet Education Services.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Educational Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/educational-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market Global Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-training-and-education-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.