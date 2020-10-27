North Texas Jellystone Park™ Launches Extended Weekends Stay Deal

One of the nation’s most exciting family getaway places has unveiled a special extended weekend stay deal.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with North Texas Jellystone Park™ today announced a new Extended Weekends Stay Deal, which is available now through December 30.

Marcie Purviance, a spokesperson for North Texas Jellystone Park™, said campers can stay in any cabin on Wednesdays for $50 and on Thursdays for $125, plus resort fees. Campers should use the promo code: longweekend to receive the Extended Weekends Stay Deal.

In addition, there are special golf cart deals too. Simply use promo code: weekdayride

“This offer excludes holidays, and a two-night minimum stay is required,” Purviance said, before adding, “This is available for new reservation bookings only. The offer expires on December 30, 2020. The offer cannot be combined with another offer/discount.”

Fun, according to Purviance, is the main attraction at North Texas Jellystone Park™! Located in Burleson, Texas, right outside the Dallas/Fort Worth area, it offers a unique camping experience that’s easy on the wallet and entertaining for all age levels.

“Whether you choose to sleep out under the stars, claim an RV site, or snuggle up in a cozy, comfortable cabin, we offer accommodations for every type of camper with the best amenities possible,” Purviance stressed, before adding, “Great memories last a lifetime. Yogi Bear™ invites your family to make some new ones at North Texas Jellystone Park™, where you camp with friends.”

For more information, please visit https://northtexasjellystone.com/about-us and https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/blog/.

About North Texas Jellystone Park

From the minute you enter North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, you’ll see why our resort features and accommodations have won awards. Whether you choose to sleep out under the stars, claim an RV site, or snuggle up in a cozy, comfortable cabin, we offer accommodations for every type of camper, with the best amenities possible. Great memories last a lifetime. We invite your family to make some new ones at North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, where you camp with friends!

Contact Details:

Marcie Purviance

2301 S Burleson Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

United States

Phone: 817-386-8004

Source: North Texas Jellystone ParkTM