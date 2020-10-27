Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gazprom Neft posts more than six hours of Arctic sounds

Gazprom Neft has launched a website capturing rarely heard sounds of the animals and nature of the Arctic Circle. More than six and a half hours of relaxing audio — featuring whales, the roars of polar bears, the crackling of breaking ice, and the splashing of water during a storm — are also accessible on Spotify and SoundCloud. Thanks to the “White Noise of the Arctic” project everyone can now sample the atmosphere of this region, and unwind by tapping into nature’s own soundtrack.

All samples have been put into several themed collections, each supported by quirky facts about the Arctic, with users given a short description of what they are listening to. For example, #BeMoreSeal brings together the sounds of seals barking, the whistle of an Arctic breeze, the sound of an Arctic salmon splashing in the Pechora Sea, and the cries of flying geese. As the project team say — catching your breath in the virtual Arctic for just five minutes an hour can relieve stress and even increase productivity.

Gazprom Neft is using this “white noise”, a popular format for audio relaxation on the Interne, to highlight environmental monitoring in the Arctic, and the unique diversity of the region’s animal world. As the project team point out, the harsh climate of the Russian Far North notwithstanding, this is home to one of the most fragile ecosystems on the planet. Protecting local environments is a key priority for Gazprom Neft, with the company leading the study and development of the Arctic Region in recent years.

