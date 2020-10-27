After Sun Care Products Market Estimated to Reach to Reach $2.9 Billion, by 2026, Says Allied Market Research
The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable after sun care products market growth.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global after sun care products market garnered $2.1 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides comprehensive analyses of the top investment pockets, key drivers & opportunities, major market segments, and competitive landscape.
Introduction of value-added sun care products, penetration of organic products, and growing incidence of chronic disease such as skin cancerpropel the growth of the market. However, rise of counterfeit cosmetics and premium cost of products impede the market growth. On the other hand, revenue opportunities in establishing direct distribution and increase in demand for luxury skin care products are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market.
The global after sun care products market is segmented on the basis of price point, form, distribution channel, and region. Based on price point, the market is segmented into mass after-sun and premium after-sun. The mass after-sun segment contributed nearly three-fifths of the total revenue share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the premium after sun segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Based on form, the after sun care products market segments include cream, gel, lotion, essential oil, and others. The gel segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2018. This segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue by 2026. However, the essential oils segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.
Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across, North America contributed to the highest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the total revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would register the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.
Key market players analyzed in the research include L’Oréal SAS, Lancaster Group, Unilver Plc, Estee Lauder Companies, Johnson and Johnson, Clarins Group, Coty Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido, and Bioderma Laboratories.
