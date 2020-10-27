Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B303503

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: October 26th, 2020, at 1933 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault - 13 VSA 1042, Disorderly Conduct - 13 VSA 1026

ACCUSED: Londi A. Watson

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 26th, 2020, at approximately 1933 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were advised of a family disturbance in Arlington, VT. Investigation revealed that, Londi Watson, age 29, of Arlington, VT, became involved in a verbal altercation with a family member. During the altercation, Londi made threatening statements which placed the family member in fear for their safety. The verbal altercation was loud, causing a public inconvenience. When Trooper's arrived on scene, Londi began acting in a violent, tumultuous, and threatening behavior and used abusive and obscene language in a public place. Londi was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. The Bennington County Court Clerk Dickie imposed conditions of release on Londi and ordered him appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on October 27th, 2020, at 1230 hours. Londi was released on conditions.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 27th, 2020, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.