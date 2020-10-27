Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton State­ment on Con­fir­ma­tion of Jus­tice Amy Coney Bar­rett to Unit­ed States Supreme Court

Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement following Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation as the newest justice of the United States Supreme Court:  

“Amy Coney Barrett will make an excellent addition to the Supreme Court. Over the course of her career, Barrett demonstrated superb temperament, judicial restraint, and a firm commitment to the rule of law and the Constitution. She has rightfully earned the respect and support of students, peers, and even senators of all political persuasions. As the United States Senate recognized today, she has the qualifications, experience, and judicial philosophy to be an outstanding Associate Justice.”  

