Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of I Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the 200 block of I Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:00 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun towards the victim at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene on a scooter. No injuries were reported.

 

On Monday, October 26, 2020, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Joel Allen McPherson, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

 

###

