Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 26th October 2020
Active cases: 886 New cases: 5 New tests: 198 Total confirmed: 3,665 Recovered: 2,660 (+0) Deaths: 119 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
