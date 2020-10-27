Auto Wranglers Founder Barry Barbee Partners with National Auto Body Council on Charity Event, "Rides for a Reason"
Full of unique experiences for every auto enthusiast, the National Auto Body Council and Barry Barbee have partnered for an innovative fundraising event.SYCAMORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chock-full of unique experiences, great memorabilia, products, and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for every auto enthusiast and speed demon alike, the National Auto Body Council (NABC) and LKQ has proudly partnered for their very first innovative virtual fundraising event.
The auction site, which opened October 18th and is live through October 31, encourages the participation of the community not only in the silent auction but in coming together with NABC members, company employees, and fellow auto enthusiasts.
The National Auto Body Council and LKQ put both their heads and resources together to amplify the Changing and Saving Lives programs.
Regardless of the restrictions that follow suit with COVID-19, NABC and LKQ ensure in spearheading the premiere of this special online event that the community does not suffer more than necessary but rather can come together for something greater than itself.
Celebrating giving back, Barry Barbee - NABC’s director at large - is no stranger to being active on the part of his community. To date, his brands including Auto Wranglers and Simple Salvage have donated over six thousand vehicles to those most in need in addition to first responder vehicle extrication programs.
Aptly named NABC™ Rides for a Reason, a virtual car show is set to accompany the silent auction including alluring opportunities such as Napa Valley tours, racing experiences, an all-day experience with Allstate’s Clint Marlow, and more!
About Barry Barbee:
Barry Barbee is a man on a mission who founded Auto Wranglers and Simple Salvage on community-based values with an aim to “change and save lives every day.” As a veteran of the U.S. Army and father of two boys, Barbee’s journey has been anything but a smooth one. As the Director at Large of the National Auto Body Council, Barry has spearheaded a program that has donated over twenty-five hundred cars to veterans and community members in need.
