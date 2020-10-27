The International Vaccine Institute Supports a Global Campaign to Reduce the Spread of Covid-19
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is partnering with the World Sanity Foundation (WSF) in a campaign to encourage the use of face masks in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 cases until a safe and effective vaccine becomes widely available.
The first ad features famed American entrepreneur Mark Cuban wearing a protective face mask, encouraging everyone to “Say it, don’t spray it.™” This campaign concept was developed by Allen Kay, creator of the “If you see something, say something” campaign following the September 11 attacks in New York.
Following an initial round of public service announcements to encourage mask use and other public health practices, IVI and WSF will move to promote confidence in vaccines shown to be safe and effective against COVID-19.
Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, said, “The WHO recommends simple precautions, such as wearing a mask, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, and hand hygiene. By wearing a mask, you protect yourself and everyone around you.”
Richard Lofgren, Executive Director of WSF, is coordinating the project.
###
About the International Vaccine Industry (IVI)
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, IVI was the first international organization hosted by Korea. IVI has 36 signatory countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.
Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, Group A Strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int
About World Sanity Foundation
World Sanity Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation. It was formed soon after the Brussels Airport terrorist attack. World Sanity was created “To help unscrew our screwed up world.” The causes the foundation is currently championing with advertising campaigns are: World Terrorism, “We’re all on Watch,” Gun Control. “Bury Guns, Not Kids,” The Opioid Epidemic, “NOpiods,” and of late, the 3-phase campaign attacking the Covid-19/Corona Virus Global Pandemic. http://www.worldsanityfoundation.org
About The Advertising Company/Iconic Branding
An independent creative resource, AdCo was founded in 2016 by Allen Kay. Prior to that, Mr. Kay was co-founder and former CEO and Director of Strategic Planning of Korey Kay & Partners for 32 years. Korey Kay’s hallmark, unconventional high profile advertising, is best known for launching Virgin Atlantic Airways; Comedy Central; Wynn Resorts; Celebrity Cruises; and creating the advertising for Stewart Weitzman for 11 years and the NY Metropolitan Transportation Agency (MTA) for 22 years. The Advertising Company, specializing in brand positioning, marketing strategy and creative execution, serves well-established, emerging and upstart companies. Among AdCo’s projects are Wynn Resorts; Match’s OkCupid online dating; Borrowers First; the naming, brand positioning and advertising of Turnkey Future™ Corporation, TekLight UV; iSend’s Billmo EFT, product advertising for Xerox Canadian Distributor Kap Data; and IVI.
