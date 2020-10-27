Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,440 in the last 365 days.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Issues Statement on Confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett:

"When the dissonance of 2020 is only a distance memory of the aged, future generations of lawyers will quote this remarkable, principled jurist with admiration for her intellect and wisdom on the nation's highest court.

Congratulations, Justice Barrett!"

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

You just read:

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Issues Statement on Confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.