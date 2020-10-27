Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Issues Statement on Confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett:

"When the dissonance of 2020 is only a distance memory of the aged, future generations of lawyers will quote this remarkable, principled jurist with admiration for her intellect and wisdom on the nation's highest court.

Congratulations, Justice Barrett!"

