LeddarTech Announces Participation at Three Major Digital Events Focused on ADAS and AD in November 2020

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to be presenting and exhibiting various solutions for automotive and mobility customers at several global digital events during November 2020. LeddarTech has participated and presented in over 20 industry events so far in 2020 and is looking forward to meeting and interacting with many industry leaders at these next events.



“We are looking forward to the continuation of our strategy to connect with our customers and other organizations through these digital events,” stated Daniel Aitken, Vice-President of Global Marketing and Communications. “These upcoming events promise to be very exciting. The presentations from our LeddarTech speakers will provide interesting insights into topics ranging from the introduction of autonomous shuttles in urban environments to the concepts related to various sensor modalities, sensor fusion, and perception to enable autonomous vehicles to the role of raw sensor-fusion technology. I invite you to register for these events and take advantage of all the great speakers who will be presenting at these events,” concluded Mr. Aitken.

Autonomous Vehicles Online – Free Digital Event

This event will provide insight into the future trends that will shape the self-driving car industry and offer attendees an opportunity to boost knowledge surrounding safety and security challenges and make connections with fellow professionals developing the next generation of self-driving technology.

LeddarTech presentation: November 4, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. EST

Presenter: Pierre Olivier, Chief Technlogy Officer at LeddarTech

Topic: Sensing Modalities, Sensor Fusion, and Perception for Automated Driving

Register for free: https://www.automotive-iq.com/events-autonomous-vehicles-online-november/

Smart Cities Experience – Digital Event

Being hailed as more than just an online conference, Smart Cities Experience is an e-learning community event that will provide civic leaders with the knowledge needed to conceptualize and plan the implementation of a Smart City project. LeddarTech’s President and COO Frantz Saintellemy will present: Electric and Autonomous Shuttles, An Ecological and Economical Solution for Cities and Municipalities which looks at the case for autonomous shuttle transportation in cities and municipalities. This presentation will be conducted in French.

LeddarTech presentation time: November 5, 2020 – 3:10 p.m. EST

Presenter: Frantz Saintellemy, President and COO at LeddarTech

Topic: Electric and Autonomous Shuttles, An Ecological and Economical Solution for Cities and Municipalities

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/smart-city-experience-27683031179

AutoSens Conference & Exhibition – Digital Event

This year 500 engineers and technologists join AutoSens to discuss subjects such as deep learning, sensor fusion, in-cabin monitoring, and developments in radar, LiDAR, and thermal. Attendees will appreciate how image quality and AEB challenges are being addressed and how this impacts the safety of autonomous vehicles. The conference will feature technical presentations from experts at Siemens, FCA, GM, Woodside Capital Partners, Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA, Cruise, Pony.ai, Mitsubishi, Zoox, Zenuity, EY Americas, GRIMM, and more, as well as academics from Carnegie Mellon University, the Rochester Institute of Technology, and Mississippi State University.

LeddarTech presentation: November 18, 2020 – 11:00 a.m. EST

Presenter: Ronny Cohen, Senior Director – LeddarTech Sensor Fusion and Platform Research & Development Center

Topic: Raw Sensor Fusion: Creating a Robust Environmental Model to Address Functional Safety and Enable Autonomous Driving

Register: https://auto-sens.com/registration/

For a full list of upcoming in-person and virtual events, please visit our events page, https://leddartech.com/events

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy Level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttle, truck, bus, delivery vehicle, smart city/factory, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

