This Halloween Young Art Students Stay Positive Creating Virtual Stages at Home
3 year old Emma dressed up as a mummy ballerina for Westminster Arts Academy's Spooktacular Halloween Concert.
Jacob Marin, age 6 decorated his living room and put on his vampire costume to perform for the online concert.
With their annual Halloween party cancelled, students of the Westminster Arts Academy turn to creativity to celebrate a favorite holiday.
Students were heartbroken when they found out the Halloween party was cancelled. When we told them about the opportunity to be Hollywood producers and make a music video at home they got so excited!”WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Things are certainly different this year. Both parents and students of all ages have had to adjust on many different levels. The latest in “corona-challenges” is how to still enjoy Halloween. For the first time, a favorite holiday for probably the majority of children, could be drastically different.
— Augustina Rios, Director of Westminster Arts Academy
At the Westminster Arts Academy in Orange County, CA, music, dance, and art students are accustomed to attending the school’s annual Halloween Party. This year is an exception. No potluck, no costume contest, no haunted mazes, no Halloween themed games. Instead teachers asked their students to help create a unique experience. One that has never been done before. This year, the Academy is putting on a virtual event for the holiday. The “Spooktacular Halloween Concert” will contain individual and group performances by hundreds of young artists.
Music performances of piano, guitar, violin, drums, and more will stream over the internet for students and their families and friends to watch at home. Dancers will also put their skills on display as well as the visual artists who will have their holiday creations on the screen in slideshows throughout the event.
Perhaps the most unique part to the event is the Halloween theme in combination with the virtual setting. Students as young as 3 years old will be dressed up in their costumes and many have decorated their living rooms into a “virtual stage” themed for the spookiest and sweetest of holidays.
The Westminster Arts Academy’s Spooktacular Halloween Concert will premiere on October 31st at 3:00pm Pacific Standard Time on their YouTube channel.
Awarded the 2019 National Music School of the Year, Westminster Arts Academy is currently owned by 3 siblings Francis, Teresa, and Augustina Rios, in succession to their late father. Currently employing 49 dedicated teachers and office staff, the Academy has provided arts education in Orange County since 1991. More information can be found on their website and social media channels.
