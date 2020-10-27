Governor Abbott Statement On Justice Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation To United States Supreme Court

October 26, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement congratulating Justice Amy Coney Barrett on her confirmation to the United States Supreme Court:

"Congratulations to Justice Amy Coney Barrett on being confirmed as a justice on the United States Supreme Court. Justice Barrett is a tremendous jurist and a person of the highest character who will adhere to the Constitution and faithfully serve the American people. I applaud the Senators who voted to confirm her nomination, and I thank President Trump for nominating Justice Barrett—continuing his excellent record of appointing judges who will uphold the rule of law."